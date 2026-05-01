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TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, May 1

TSX stocks surged after a five-day slide as strong earnings lifted sentiment, while today’s direction depends on commodities, geopolitical cues, and earnings momentum.

Posted by
Jitendra Parashar
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Key Points
  • The S&P/TSX Composite Index surged 646 points, ending April up 3.7%, with solid gains in consumer cyclicals, energy, and industrials driven by strong corporate earnings.
  • Bombardier soared nearly 21% on robust first-quarter results and an optimistic cash flow outlook, with a notable backlog growth for its jets.
  • As crude oil and gold prices are mixed amid Middle East uncertainties, TSX investors will focus on key earnings from Imperial Oil and Magna International today, along with U.S. manufacturing data.
10 stocks we like better than Bombardier

Canadian stocks staged a strong recovery on the final trading session of April as investors showed confidence in largely better-than-expected corporate earnings, even as commodity prices remained volatile amid ongoing geopolitical tensions. After falling for five consecutive sessions, the S&P/TSX Composite Index jumped by 646 points, or 1.9%, on Thursday to settle at 33,964 — wiping out its weekly losses and ending the month up 3.7%.

While all key market sectors ended the session in the green, the TSX rally was mainly led by solid gains in consumer cyclicals, energy, and industrial stocks.

tsx today

Top TSX Composite movers and active stocks

Bombardier (TSX:BBD.B) surged by nearly 21% to $288.64 per share, making it the top-performing TSX stock for the day. This rally in Bombardier stock came after the Dorval-based business jet manufacturer reported strong first-quarter results and raised its 2026 free cash flow guidance. In the latest quarter, the company’s revenue rose 5% year over year to US$1.6 billion, while services revenue jumped 25% to US$617 million.

Similarly, Bombardier’s free cash flow improved by US$664 million from a year earlier to US$360 million, and backlog climbed to US$20.3 billion on strong demand for its aircraft. Its stock rallied as investors cheered the stronger cash flow outlook, solid backlog growth, and continued demand for its Global 8000 jets. On a year-to-date basis, Bombardier stock is now up around 24%.

Lithium Americas, Gildan Activewear, and Energy Fuels were also among the day’s top gainers on the Toronto Stock Exchange, with each climbing by at least 9.5%.

In contrast, Allied Properties REIT, Alamos Gold, Winpak, and Baytex Energy dived by at least 1.9% each, making them the session’s worst-performing TSX stocks.

Based on their daily trade volume, Ivanhoe Mines, Capstone Copper, Whitecap Resources, Enbridge, and Baytex Energy were the five most active stocks on the exchange.

TSX today

Crude oil, gold, and silver prices are largely mixed in early Friday trading, pointing to a flat opening for the commodity-heavy TSX index today.

Ongoing uncertainty in the Strait of Hormuz is keeping energy markets on edge, even as the White House says active conflict with Iran has been paused under an extended ceasefire, with supply risks still unresolved. For TSX investors, this means energy stocks could stay sensitive to any fresh geopolitical developments, while broader market sentiment may depend on whether tensions show signs of easing or escalating again.

While no major domestic economic releases are due, Canadian investors may want to keep an eye on the latest manufacturing data from the U.S. this morning.

On the corporate events side, many large TSX-listed companies, including Imperial Oil, Hudbay Minerals, Brookfield Renewable Partners, TC Energy, and Magna International, will release their first-quarter earnings reports today, which could keep their shares in focus throughout the session.

Market movers on the TSX today

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Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has positions in Enbridge and Magna International. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Renewable Partners, Enbridge, Magna International, Whitecap Resources, and Winpak. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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