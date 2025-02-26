Member Login
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » 10 Years From Now, You’ll Be Glad You Bought These Magnificent TSX Dividend Stocks

10 Years From Now, You’ll Be Glad You Bought These Magnificent TSX Dividend Stocks

Long-term investors buy and hold these top TSX dividend stocks for the next decade to generate passive income and strong returns.

Posted by
Jitendra Parashar
Published
| More on:
A worker gives a business presentation.

Source: Getty Images

Imagine it’s 2035, and you’re looking back at your investments. Which TSX stocks will you wish you had bought and held onto for the long run? While no one can predict the future with certainty, some Canadian dividend stocks have a history of delivering strong returns and growing payouts year after year.

If you’re building a long-term portfolio, you’ll want to own dividend stocks that not only protect your portfolio from short-term market volatility but also provide rising passive income. If you’re looking for such stocks, you’re in the right place. In this article, I’ll highlight two magnificent TSX dividend stocks that could deliver strong returns and passive income for years to come.

TC Energy stock

When you’re looking for top dividend stocks that can generate consistent income, it’s important to focus on companies with strong fundamentals and a clear path for future growth. That’s exactly what makes TC Energy (TSX:TRP) a stock worth considering today.

This Calgary-based leading energy firm mainly transports and stores natural gas while also generating power. With its extensive gas pipeline network, it has a strong presence in Canada, the U.S., and Mexico. After gaining nearly 30% over the past year, TRP stock currently trades at $63.37 per share with a market cap of $65.8 billion. For income-focused investors, its 5.37% annualized dividend yield, which has been increased for 25 straight years, makes it even more attractive.

TC Energy’s continued focus on expansion is another big reason to be optimistic about its future growth prospects. Its Southeast Gateway pipeline, which is now mechanically completed under budget, is set to go live in May 2025. This project is likely to strengthen its position further in Mexico and contribute to its financial growth in the coming years. Meanwhile, its Coastal GasLink pipeline is now fully operational, improving its LNG export capabilities from Canada.

Overall, its long-term contracts and strong demand for natural gas make TC Energy a smart pick for investors seeking reliable dividends and strong long-term returns.

Bank of Montreal stock

Speaking of reliable dividend stocks, Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO) is another one that long-term investors will likely be glad they bought. BMO is one of Canada’s biggest banks, with a large customer base across North America with personal and commercial banking, wealth management, and capital markets services. Currently, its stock trades at $149.09 per share with a market cap of $108.7 billion after surging by 16.3% over the last year. Investors looking for passive income will appreciate its 4.3% annualized dividend yield, which is paid out quarterly.

In the quarter ended January, BMO posted a 21% YoY jump in adjusted net income to $2.29 billion, while its adjusted earnings climbed to $3.04 per share.

Moreover, BMO is focusing on digital banking expansion, credit card growth, and cross-border banking opportunities. These positive factors, along with its strong balance sheet, steady dividend growth, and a solid market presence, could help BMO stock deliver strong returns over the next decade.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has positions in Bank Of Montreal. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Silver coins fall into a piggy bank.
Dividend Stocks

Take Full Advantage of Your TFSA With These Top Stocks for 2025

| Jitendra Parashar

You can add these two top Canadian stocks to your TFSA right now to earn passive income and benefit from…

Read more »

Electricity transmission towers with orange glowing wires against night sky
Dividend Stocks

Best Stock to Buy Right Now: Fortis vs Emera?

| Daniel Da Costa

Although Fortis and Emera have a tonne of similarities and are two of the best utility stocks to buy, which…

Read more »

concept of real estate evaluation
Dividend Stocks

Better Real Estate Stock: Allied Properties vs SmartCentres?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Both of these dividend stocks offer massive yields, but which is the better and ultimately safer long-term buy?

Read more »

Train cars pass over trestle bridge in the mountains
Dividend Stocks

Where Will Canadian National Railway Stock Be in 3 Years?

| Aditya Raghunath

Canadian National Railway is among the largest companies on the TSX. Is this dividend stock a good buy right now?

Read more »

Caution, careful
Dividend Stocks

Trump Tariffs: 3 TSX Stocks That Could Take a Beating

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three stocks could be seriously affected by tariffs introduced by President Trump. So, here's what to consider.

Read more »

investment research
Dividend Stocks

5 Dividend Stocks to Double Up on Right Now

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are five of the best Canadian dividend stocks you can buy in 2025 and hold for years to come.

Read more »

Paper Canadian currency of various denominations
Dividend Stocks

Best Stock to Buy Right Now: Brookfield Corp vs Power Corp?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These top stocks both have many strengths, from dividends to returns and more. But which is a bit better?

Read more »

Piggy bank with word TFSA for tax-free savings accounts.
Dividend Stocks

How to Use Your TFSA to Create $500 per Month in Tax-Free Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Stop worrying about your investments and start making bank with these four prime dividend stocks.

Read more »