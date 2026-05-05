2 Dividend Stocks That Could Help You Sleep Better at Night

Two TSX dividend payers offer very different ways to earn income — one from grocery seafood; the other from restaurant royalties.

Sleep matters. So does income. Yet it’s funny how stress about one can affect the other. The dividend stocks that help investors rest easier usually have simple businesses, steady demand, and payouts backed by real cash flow. These don’t need to be exciting every week.

In fact, boring can be beautiful when markets get jumpy. The catch, of course, is that no dividend is automatic. A safe-looking yield can still crack if earnings weaken. So, investors should look for companies with essential products, loyal customers, manageable debt, and enough growth to keep the payout moving in the right direction. Let’s consider a couple on the TSX today.

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HLF

High Liner Foods (TSX:HLF) sells frozen seafood across North America under brands such as High Liner, Sea Cuisine, Fisher Boy, and others. It also supplies restaurants and food-service customers. That gives it exposure to grocery shelves and meal demand, two areas that don’t disappear when the economy slows. Over the last year, High Liner also leaned into growth through its Conagra Brands seafood acquisition, adding products and scale at a time when consumers still want convenient meals.

The latest results looked mixed, but not alarming. In the fourth quarter of 2025, sales rose 15% to US$270.2 million, helped by pricing, product mix, and slightly higher volume. Full-year sales rose 7.1% to US$1.03 billion. Yet margins came under pressure. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) fell 18.9% in the quarter to US$19.3 million, while adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS) dropped to US$0.09 from US$0.41. Tariffs, higher raw material prices, and acquisition-related inventory costs all weighed on profits.

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That explains why High Liner isn’t a risk-free sleeper pick. Debt also rose after the acquisition, with net debt to adjusted EBITDA at 3.5 times at year-end. Still, management expects adjusted EBITDA growth in 2026 as it works through cost pressures and leans on supply-chain efficiencies. The dividend stock trades at a modest valuation at around eight times earnings, and its dividend yield sits around 5%. For investors who want a food dividend stock with turnaround potential and a steady payout, High Liner could offer a calmer way to collect income.

SRV

SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSX:SRV.UN) collects royalties from a pool of SIR Corp. restaurants, including Jack Astor’s and Scaddabush. That structure means investors don’t own a traditional restaurant operator. Instead, the dividend stock receives a royalty based on pooled restaurant revenue. That can create attractive monthly income, especially when the restaurants keep bringing in customers.

The latest results showed strong top-line momentum. In 2025, pooled revenue rose 10.7% to $282.2 million, while royalty income increased to $16.9 million. Same-store sales grew 2.8% for the year and jumped 8% in the fourth quarter. The dividend stock also raised its monthly distribution by 5% in January 2026, taking it to $0.105 per unit. At recent prices, the yield sits around 8%, which makes it one of the more eye-catching monthly income names on the TSX.

But a high yield deserves a closer look. Distributable cash totalled $10 million in 2025, or $1.19 per unit, while cash distributed came in slightly higher at $10.1 million. That put the payout ratio at 101.3% for the year. In the fourth quarter, the payout ratio reached 111.3%, partly because of a special distribution. So, the income looks attractive, but it depends on restaurants staying busy. Inflation, higher wages, and cautious consumers could pressure traffic. Even so, new restaurant additions and stronger same-store sales give the fund a decent runway if Canadians keep dining out.

Bottom line

High Liner and SIR Royalty won’t suit every sleepy investor. One faces tariff and margin pressure, while the other relies on restaurant spending. Yet both offer understandable businesses, real cash flow, and dividends that could appeal to income seekers even with $7,000.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES ANNUAL DIVIDEND ANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY TOTAL INVESTMENT HLF $13.81 506 $0.69 $349.14 Quarterly $6,987.86 SRV.UN $15.66 446 $1.26 $561.96 Monthly $6,984.36

High Liner brings a lower yield with turnaround potential. SIR brings bigger monthly income with more consumer-spending risk. Together, they show two different ways to build a dividend portfolio that feels a little steadier when the market gets noisy.