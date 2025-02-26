Member Login
Home » Investing » CRA Money: 3 Fat Tax Breaks to Claim This year

CRA Money: 3 Fat Tax Breaks to Claim This year

The dividend tax credit comes in handy if you’re holding dividend stocks like Fortis Inc (TSX:FTS).

Posted by
Andrew Button
Andrew Button is a freelance financial writer with extensive experience writing about stocks, real estate and managed products. His portfolio consists mainly of blue chip dividend paying stocks and index funds. He has completed the Canadian Securities Course and passed the CFA Level 1 exam. Follow Andrew on Twitter: twitter.com/AJButton2
Published
| More on:
analyze data

Image source: Getty Images

Tax filing Season is almost upon us. Although tax returns aren’t due until April 30, the final date for RRSP contributions is March 3. It makes sense to start working on your return on or around that date, as all the financial data you need for the 2024 fiscal year should be final by that time. The sooner you file, the sooner you get your refund, so realistically, you should begin your preparations ASAP.

One of the most important things to know before you file your taxes is which tax breaks you’re going to claim. By tax breaks I mean credits (e.g., the charitable contribution credit) and deductions (things like RRSP contributions and business expenses). The more of these you claim, the less tax you pay. In this article, I will explore three little-known yet very fat tax breaks you can claim this year.

Home buyers’ amount

The home buyers’ amount is a tax credit on an amount of $10,000 for Canadians who have purchased a home. You can claim it if you bought the home within the last 12 months and did not live in any other home owned by you or your partner in the last four years. With this tax credit, the $10,000 amount claimed results in $1,500 off your tax bill.

Medical expenses

There are many types of medical expenses that can be claimed, under the medical expense tax credit. Many people don’t bother claiming these because they either don’t know about the medical expense tax credit, or think that their medical expenses aren’t enough to be worth claiming. However, if you add up all of your medical expenses in the run of a year (e.g., medication, air conditioners for accessibility, ambulance service), you may find that they add up to several thousand dollars and are therefore worth claiming.

You can claim the lower of 3% of income or $2,759 in medical expenses. Additionally, there are related tax credits for people taking care of dependents with disabilities that can be claimed on top of this one. So, don’t forget to claim your medical expenses. Doing so could potentially save you hundreds.

Dividends

Last but not least, we have the dividend tax credit. This is a tax credit that saves you money on dividend income.

Let’s imagine for a second that you held $100,000 worth of Fortis (TSX:FTS) stock last year. Fortis pays a $0.62 quarterly or $2.48 annual dividend. Its shares cost $63.64, so the yield is 3.9%. That means that when you hold $100,000 worth of Fortis you get $3,890 back per year in dividends.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCY
Fortis$63.641,572$0.62 per quarter ($2.48 per year)$974.23 per quarter ($3,896 per year)Quarterly

Now, if you live in Ontario, where your marginal tax rate is 33%, and you report the above as employment income, you simply pay $1,298 in taxes. That’s your tax rate times the dividend income.

But if you report it properly as dividend income, you pay less. Here’s how it works:

  • The $3,896 is “grossed up” by 38% to $5,376.
  • The pre-credit tax is $1,791.
  • The 15% Federal dividend tax credit is $806.
  • A 10% Ontario credit is $537.60.
  • The final amount owing is $447.

As you can see, that’s a savings of nearly 70%! So definitely don’t go claiming your dividends as employment income. Properly categorizing them will save you money.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Andrew Button has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Fortis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Silver coins fall into a piggy bank.
Dividend Stocks

Take Full Advantage of Your TFSA With These Top Stocks for 2025

| Jitendra Parashar

You can add these two top Canadian stocks to your TFSA right now to earn passive income and benefit from…

Read more »

Electricity transmission towers with orange glowing wires against night sky
Dividend Stocks

Best Stock to Buy Right Now: Fortis vs Emera?

| Daniel Da Costa

Although Fortis and Emera have a tonne of similarities and are two of the best utility stocks to buy, which…

Read more »

concept of real estate evaluation
Dividend Stocks

Better Real Estate Stock: Allied Properties vs SmartCentres?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Both of these dividend stocks offer massive yields, but which is the better and ultimately safer long-term buy?

Read more »

A worker gives a business presentation.
Dividend Stocks

10 Years From Now, You’ll Be Glad You Bought These Magnificent TSX Dividend Stocks

| Jitendra Parashar

Long-term investors buy and hold these top TSX dividend stocks for the next decade to generate passive income and strong…

Read more »

Train cars pass over trestle bridge in the mountains
Dividend Stocks

Where Will Canadian National Railway Stock Be in 3 Years?

| Aditya Raghunath

Canadian National Railway is among the largest companies on the TSX. Is this dividend stock a good buy right now?

Read more »

Caution, careful
Dividend Stocks

Trump Tariffs: 3 TSX Stocks That Could Take a Beating

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three stocks could be seriously affected by tariffs introduced by President Trump. So, here's what to consider.

Read more »

investment research
Dividend Stocks

5 Dividend Stocks to Double Up on Right Now

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are five of the best Canadian dividend stocks you can buy in 2025 and hold for years to come.

Read more »

Paper Canadian currency of various denominations
Dividend Stocks

Best Stock to Buy Right Now: Brookfield Corp vs Power Corp?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These top stocks both have many strengths, from dividends to returns and more. But which is a bit better?

Read more »