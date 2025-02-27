Member Login
Home » Investing » My Zaniest Stock Market Predictions for 2025

My Zaniest Stock Market Predictions for 2025

I think Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) will outperform U.S. banks this year.

Posted by
Andrew Button
Andrew Button is a freelance financial writer with extensive experience writing about stocks, real estate and managed products. His portfolio consists mainly of blue chip dividend paying stocks and index funds. He has completed the Canadian Securities Course and passed the CFA Level 1 exam. Follow Andrew on Twitter: twitter.com/AJButton2
Published
| More on:
man touches brain to show a good idea

Source: Getty Images

We’re almost two months into 2025, and it’s already shaping up to be one of the zaniest years for the stock market in recent memory. Global stocks have outperformed U.S. stocks, the TSX has outperformed the S&P 500, and high-priced tech names have been some of the worst performers of the year to date. It’s been an interesting year so far, and it could get even more interesting. In this article, I will share three of my zaniest stock market predictions for 2025.

Prediction #1: Canadian stocks will outperform U.S. stocks

Consistent with the beginning of the year, I expect Canadian stocks to outperform U.S. stocks for the rest of the year. The reason this prediction is zany is because recent market developments have trained investors to think that U.S. stocks are invincible and always bounce back in short order. However, history shows that the U.S. markets sometimes undergo lost decades (e.g., the 1970s), and in these periods, non-U.S. stocks usually outperform U.S. stocks. The S&P 500’s current Shiller P/E ratio (price to five-year average earnings) is near an all-time high. Usually, when that happens, a correction of some kind occurs. Canadian stocks are presently much cheaper than U.S. stocks, so they should fare better if and when the latter enters a correction.

Let’s take Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) and Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) for example. These two banks are quite similar. Both are large, systemically important banks. Both have diversified operations in investment banking, retail banking and brokerage. Both have healthy net margins and returns on equity (ROE). Finally, both are dividend stocks with respectable yields and low payout ratios.

Despite all these similarities, TD Bank stock is far cheaper than Bank of America, trading at the following:

  • 11 times earnings
  • 2.8 times sales
  • 1.3 times book value

The same multiples are far higher for Bank of America (for example, its P/E ratio is around 14). So, TD is cheaper than a comparable U.S. bank. And it’s the same story in tech, energy, utilities, and many other sectors.

Prediction #2: Non-tech stocks will outperform U.S. tech stocks

I expect non-tech stocks to outperform U.S. tech stocks for much the same reason I expect Canada to outperform America:

Tech stocks are pricier than non-tech stocks. Generally speaking, tech stocks have higher expected growth than others, which is why they tend to perform well in the long term. Today, however, U.S. tech stocks are at their steepest valuation since the 2000 dotcom bubble, with the Magnificent Seven stocks being well above 50 times earnings. It takes a truly extreme amount of growth for something to be worth that much, so I’d say U.S. tech stocks will see a correction this year, and non-tech will fare better.

Prediction #3: China will be among the best-performing markets for the year

Last but not least, and perhaps my “zaniest” prediction of the three…

I see China as among the best-performing global stock markets this year. Chinese stocks have long been among the cheapest and most profitable in the world. But until now, there have been few growth catalysts to get investors interested. That’s starting to change. Just recently, the Chinese government started rolling out massive stimulus to support the economy and stock market, and a recent Alibaba earnings release seemed to indicate that China’s policies have been working. So, I think China has great things in store for us this year.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Bank of America is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Fool contributor Andrew Button has positions in Toronto-Dominion Bank and Alibaba. The Motley Fool recommends Bank of America. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, February 27

| Jitendra Parashar

Falling metals prices could pressure the TSX at the open today, as investors watch the U.S. quarterly GDP growth data…

Read more »

space ship model takes off
Tech Stocks

A Few Years From Now, You’ll Probably Wish You’d Bought This Undervalued Stock

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

CAE stock is one investment Canadians will wish they had latched onto before it climbed sky high.

Read more »

A worker drinks out of a mug in an office.
Dividend Stocks

If I Could Only Buy and Hold a Single Stock, This Would Be it

| Jitendra Parashar

This TSX stock has skyrocketed by 600% in the last 10 years and has posted gains in 14 of the…

Read more »

Man holds Canadian dollars in differing amounts
Dividend Stocks

How to Use Your TFSA to Average $6,460 Per Year in Tax-Free Passive Income

| Aditya Raghunath

Down almost 10% from all-time highs, Enbridge is a TSX dividend stock that offers you a yield of 6.2%. Let's…

Read more »

Transparent umbrella under heavy rain against water drops splash background. Rainy weather concept.
Stocks for Beginners

3 All-Weather Canadian Stocks for Confidence in Any Kind of Market

| Puja Tayal

Every investor's portfolio needs some long-term stocks that will build their core portfolio and thrive in any kind of market.

Read more »

view of skyscapers from below
Dividend Stocks

Is SmartCentres REIT Stock a Buy for its 7.3% Dividend Yield?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

With debt on hand, but a strong outlook, is dividend stock SmartCentres REIT worth the risk?

Read more »

An analyst uses a computer and dashboard for data business analysis and Data Management System with KPI and metrics connected to the database for technology finance, operations, sales, marketing, and artificial intelligence.
Tech Stocks

Outlook for Constellation Software Stock in 2025

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

CSU stock continues to look like a prime option for investors, but only if it's affordable.

Read more »

Researcher works in hemp field
Cannabis Stocks

Aurora Cannabis Stock Is up 46% in 2025: Are Investors Going From 5 Years of Pain to a 2025 Gain?

| Aditya Raghunath

Shares of Aurora Cannabis have staged a comeback in 2025, outpacing the broader markets comfortably. Is ACB stock a good…

Read more »