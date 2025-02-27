Member Login
Home » Investing » What to Know About Canadian Cannabis Stocks for 2025

What to Know About Canadian Cannabis Stocks for 2025

Let’s dive into two top Canadian cannabis stocks and where they may be headed from here (given the recent moves in this sector).

Posted by
Chris MacDonald
Chris MacDonald has had a love for finance his whole life, ultimately leading him to pursue an MBA in finance. He's worked as a financial analyst for a number of companies in the corporate finance and venture capital space during his 10-year investing career. He endeavors to follow in the footsteps of iconic investors like Warren Buffett in building a long-term defensive portfolio.
Published
| More on:
Medicinal research is conducted on cannabis.

Source: Getty Images

The Canadian cannabis industry has undergone a rollercoaster ride since legalization in 2018, experiencing both explosive growth and significant downturns. As we enter 2025, investors are eager to understand whether cannabis stocks are poised for a resurgence or if they remain a volatile bet.

Let’s dive into what investors may want to know about the cannabis sector overall, and where two specific stocks could be headed from here.

State of the Canadian Cannabis Industry in 2025

The Canadian cannabis sector has faced multiple challenges in recent years, including regulatory hurdles, oversupply, pricing pressures, and competition from both legal and illicit markets. However, the industry is showing signs of stabilization, with companies focusing on profitability, cost-cutting measures, and international expansion.

Many smaller cannabis companies have struggled to stay afloat, leading to acquisitions and mergers. This trend is expected to continue as industry leaders seek to strengthen their market share. In addition, Canadian producers are expanding into Europe, Australia, and other emerging markets where medical cannabis is gaining acceptance.

Companies are shifting away from a reliance on dried flower sales, focusing on edibles, beverages, and pharmaceutical-grade cannabis products. Adjustments to Canadian cannabis regulations, such as increased THC limits in edibles or improved retail access, could impact future growth.

Canopy Growth: A turnaround story

Canopy Growth (TSX:WEED) was once the poster child of the cannabis boom. However, in recent years, the company has struggled with profitability and stock price declines. The company has undergone significant restructuring to streamline operations and reduce costs to improve its financial position. To this end, it has closed underperforming facilities and laid off workers.

Moreover, the company has partnered with Constellation Brands for cannabis-infused beverages and continues to develop its medical cannabis segment. Canopy is positioning itself for US federal legalization through its stake in Acreage Holdings and other American assets.

While Canopy’s revenue has stabilized, profitability remains a challenge. The company’s success in 2025 will depend on execution, international growth, and whether its cost-cutting measures translate into long-term sustainability. Investors should watch for signs of consistent revenue growth and improved margins.

Aurora Cannabis: A high-risk, high-reward play

Aurora Cannabis (TSX:ACB) has also faced a rough path, marked by heavy losses, asset write-downs, and stock dilution. However, the company remains a significant player in the medical cannabis market. Aurora has been aggressively working to cut costs and reduce debt, which has been a considerable concern for investors.

Unlike some competitors, Aurora is prioritizing the medical cannabis sector, which has higher margins and growth potential in international markets. The company is increasing its presence in Germany, Israel, and other global markets where medical cannabis is gaining traction.

Aurora’s turnaround strategy hinges on its ability to achieve profitability while maintaining its global expansion efforts. If the company successfully executes its plans, investors should consider ACB a speculative investment with potential upside.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Chris MacDonald has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Cannabis Stocks

Researcher works in hemp field
Cannabis Stocks

Aurora Cannabis Stock Is up 46% in 2025: Are Investors Going From 5 Years of Pain to a 2025 Gain?

| Aditya Raghunath

Shares of Aurora Cannabis have staged a comeback in 2025, outpacing the broader markets comfortably. Is ACB stock a good…

Read more »

A plant grows from coins.
Stocks for Beginners

3 Growth Stocks That Could Skyrocket in 2025 and Beyond

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

It could be a big year for these sectors, and these growth stocks in particular throughout 2025.

Read more »

money goes up and down in balance
Tech Stocks

2 TSX Stocks to Buy and 2 to Avoid in the Looming Trade War

| Puja Tayal

The looming U.S.-Canada trade war has changed the business environment. Here are some TSX stocks to buy and avoid in…

Read more »

space ship model takes off
Cannabis Stocks

2 Canadian Stocks With Strong Momentum for 2025

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Celestica Inc. (TSX:CLS) stock and Dollarama (TSX:DOL) stock have sustained strong price growth momentum for a long time.  Here’s why…

Read more »

Worker tags plants at an industrial cannabis operation
Cannabis Stocks

Pot Stocks: Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2025?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Cannabis stocks remain a bit risky, but could long-term investors be in for more pain or far more profits?

Read more »

Cannabis business and marijuana industry concept as the shadow of a dollar sign on a group of leaves
Cannabis Stocks

Could the Cannabis Bubble Re-Inflate?

| Chris MacDonald

Let's dive into the question of whether the Canadian cannabis bubble can re-inflate from here.

Read more »

Cannabis business and marijuana industry concept as the shadow of a dollar sign on a group of leaves
Cannabis Stocks

Should You Buy Canopy Growth Stock or Green Thumb Stock Today?

| Chris MacDonald

Let's dive into two cannabis giants, and which one may be the better pick for long-term investors.

Read more »

Farmer smiles near cannabis crop
Cannabis Stocks

Could Aurora Cannabis Stock Finally Recover by Year-End?

| Aditya Raghunath

Down 99% from all-time highs, Aurora Cannabis stock is focused on improving profit margins and expanding sales of its medical…

Read more »