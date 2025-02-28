Member Login
Home » Investing » 2 Stocks Canadians in Their 50s Should Own

2 Stocks Canadians in Their 50s Should Own

Choosing the right growth stocks when you are just a few years away from your retirement can have enormous implications for your golden years’ nest egg.

Posted by
Adam Othman
Adam is a value investor who is always on the hunt for fantastic undervalued companies that he can share with Motley Fool readers. He follows Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger's investment advice and has completed the Canadian Securities Course. When he's not investing, Adam can usually be found traveling or skiing.
Published
| More on:
woman retiree on computer

Image source: Getty Images

Canadians investing in retirement should modify their investment strategy based on how far they are from retirement. Canadians in their 50s are around a decade or so away. If they are still far from hitting the desired number, it might be high time for them to start investing in powerful growers and accelerate the pace at which their portfolio grows. While there are good picks among blue-chip stocks, too, it might be a good idea for such investors to increase their risk tolerance and invest in a broader range of growth stocks.

A real estate stock

FirstService (TSX:FSV) is a giant in the property management and essential real estate services industry, with a massive footprint across the U.S. and Canada. The company manages thousands of properties/projects and millions of individual housing units, making it one of the most prominent property managers in North America. The other half of its business is property services, which it conducts through eight subsidiaries.

The financials are impressive, but this company’s consistency is even more remarkable. It has been growing its revenues for almost three decades. This consistency is also reflected in the stock’s performance, apart from just one major slump at the beginning of 2022 (which the stock has finally recovered from). Even taking that into account, the stock has grown over 600% in the last 10 years.

The company also offers dividends, but the yield is too low. Also, assuming the stock can manage even half of this growth in the coming decade (300%), that can be a significant boost to the portfolio of Canadians in their 50s.

A tech stock

For investors who either already have a healthy risk tolerance or are on their way to building one, Galaxy Digital Holdings (TSX:GLXY) can be a powerful pick. However, entry and exit into this stock might require a more “active” approach as its growth has rarely been a straight line. The next best thing would be to buy and hold the stock through its slump cycles, but don’t wait till your retirement to sell it. Instead, exit at the right moment to capture maximum gains.

The stock’s powerful growth potential is evident from its performance in the last one-and-a-half years, where it grew by over 400%. Another impressive aspect of this performance was that the price-to-earnings remained quite attractive, well below 10.

This growth can be attributed to the powerful performance of Bitcoin, but Galaxy Digital might offer a little more stability than miners even when the underlying crypto assets underperform. The reason is its diverse portfolio of crypto services, which makes it a solid pick for a growing crypto economy. The scope is far more significant than simply crypto mining. With a crypto-friendly president at the helm, the U.S. may emerge as a significant catalyst for such an economy.

Foolish takeaway

Tech stocks like Galaxy tend to be a bit more volatile than stocks from most other sectors, and crypto-related stocks are even more volatile. But if you are willing to take this risk, the payout can be pretty substantial. If not, you should consider parking a significant amount of cash in more conservative yet powerful growth stocks like FirstService.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Adam Othman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Bitcoin and FirstService. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Man data analyze
Dividend Stocks

Invest $33,000 in These 2 Canadian Stocks to Cash in on Trump’s Tariffs

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two stocks may not seem the most obvious, but could see an increase in demand as tariffs come down…

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

Prediction: Here Are 2025’s Most Promising Canadian Stocks

| Brian Paradza, CFA

From energy giants to e-commerce pioneers, discover three Canadian stocks poised for growth in 2025 as they leverage market leadership…

Read more »

sale discount best price
Dividend Stocks

These 3 Stocks Are a Steal at Their Current Price

| Adam Othman

Not all discounted stocks are good deals. The size of the discount should always be reconciled with the probability, scale,…

Read more »

woman looks at iPhone
Dividend Stocks

If I Could Only Buy and Hold a Single Stock, This Would Be it

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This dividend stock is ideal for those looking to gain some passive income that lasts – and in an industry…

Read more »

analyze data
Dividend Stocks

From High-Flyer to Value Play, Will Cargojet Stock Ever Be Ready for Takeoff?

| Adam Othman

Buying a stock that has been bearish for years can require more than just a healthy risk tolerance; it requires…

Read more »

customer uses bank ATM
Dividend Stocks

Canadians: Retire Early With a TFSA and This TSX Stock

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Don't make your life difficult. Grab a TFSA, a top dividend stock, and enjoy your retirement sooner!

Read more »

Canadian dollars in a magnifying glass
Dividend Stocks

5 Canadian Stocks to Hold for the Next Decade

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you're looking for stability and longevity, these five Canadian stocks are ones I'd hold for decades.

Read more »

data analyze research
Dividend Stocks

It’s Time to Buy: 1 Canadian Stock That Hasn’t Been This Cheap in Years

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This top Canadian stock offers dividends, growth, and stability. Oh yeah, and one excellent deal for today's investor.

Read more »