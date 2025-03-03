Where to Invest $1,000 in March 2025

These TSX stock have solid growth prospects and will likely to deliver above-average returns in the long term.

Investors planning to invest $1,000 in March 2025 could consider TSX stocks like goeasy (TSX:GSY), TerraVest Industries (TSX:TVK), and Dollarama (TSX:DOL). These stocks have fundamentally strong businesses, offer steady dividends, and have promising growth prospects, making them compelling long-term bets. Let’s take a closer look at these Canadian companies.

goeasy

goeasy stock offers growth, income, and value near the current market price, making it a compelling investment in March. This sub-prime lender continues to grow its revenue and earnings at a solid pace, driving its stock price higher. Moreover, it rewards its shareholders with consistent dividend growth.

This financial services company is a leader in Canada’s large non-prime lending market. Its wide product range, omnichannel offerings, and solid underwriting capabilities enable it to capitalize on demand.

For instance, goeasy continues to witness higher loan originations that drive its financials. The subprime lender’s top line has grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.1% in the last five years (as of December 31, 2024). Moreover, its earnings per share (EPS) grew at a CAGR of 28.1% during the same period. Given goeasy’s solid financial performance and consistent dividend growth, its stock appreciated about 193% in five years, delivering an above-average return.

goeasy’s diversified funding sources and omnichannel offerings will continue to drive loans and revenue in the coming years. Moreover, its focus on geographic and product expansion will support revenue growth. goeasy will benefit from higher-quality loan originations and solid credit performance, which will lead to double-digit earnings growth. This will likely drive its future dividend and share price growth.

TerraVest Industries

TerraVest Industries is another top TSX stock to invest in March 2025. This leading industrial manufacturer has delivered stellar returns, including an impressive capital gain of about 626% in five years. Despite the notable jump in its price, the momentum will likely be sustained, driven by the benefits from its recent acquisitions.

The company’s solid competitive positioning in several high-growth markets and its international expansion will likely accelerate its growth and help capture new business opportunities. While recent tariff developments have introduced some uncertainty in North America’s manufacturing landscape, TerraVest’s businesses primarily manufacture products for domestic markets, minimizing exposure to tariff-related risks.

Looking ahead, TerraVest is making targeted investments to enhance manufacturing efficiency and broaden its product portfolio, which will support its long-term growth. The company’s strong balance sheet provides a solid foundation for capitalizing on opportunities and enhancing shareholders’ value.

Dollarama

Dollarama is an all-weather stock to buy and hold for stability, income, and growth. The retailer sells a wide range of consumable products at low and fixed prices. This value pricing strategy drives traffic to its stores in all market conditions, making it relatively immune to economic downturns.

The discount retailer has consistently delivered solid financials, which has enabled it to deliver above-average capital gains. Notably, Dollarama stock jumped about 295% in the past five years, delivering an average annualized return of about 31.5%. Moreover, Dollarama has rewarded its shareholders and raised its dividend 13 times since 2011.

The retailer’s value pricing, wide product range, and focus on expanding its store network will continue to drive its financials and share price. Moreover, its focus on efficient sourcing and cost-control measures will drive its bottom line, supporting future payouts.