Member Login
Home » Investing » Where to Invest $1,000 in March 2025

Where to Invest $1,000 in March 2025

These TSX stock have solid growth prospects and will likely to deliver above-average returns in the long term.

Posted by
Sneha Nahata
Sneha is a M.Sc. in finance and has been a Motley Fool contributor since mid-2020. Sneha specializes in writing about bank, energy, consumer and TMT (technology, media, and telecom) stocks. She focuses on identifying winning long-term stock picks.
Published
| More on:
ways to boost income

Source: Getty Images

Investors planning to invest $1,000 in March 2025 could consider TSX stocks like goeasy (TSX:GSY), TerraVest Industries (TSX:TVK), and Dollarama (TSX:DOL). These stocks have fundamentally strong businesses, offer steady dividends, and have promising growth prospects, making them compelling long-term bets. Let’s take a closer look at these Canadian companies.

goeasy

goeasy stock offers growth, income, and value near the current market price, making it a compelling investment in March. This sub-prime lender continues to grow its revenue and earnings at a solid pace, driving its stock price higher. Moreover, it rewards its shareholders with consistent dividend growth.

This financial services company is a leader in Canada’s large non-prime lending market. Its wide product range, omnichannel offerings, and solid underwriting capabilities enable it to capitalize on demand.

For instance, goeasy continues to witness higher loan originations that drive its financials. The subprime lender’s top line has grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.1% in the last five years (as of December 31, 2024). Moreover, its earnings per share (EPS) grew at a CAGR of 28.1% during the same period. Given goeasy’s solid financial performance and consistent dividend growth, its stock appreciated about 193% in five years, delivering an above-average return.

goeasy’s diversified funding sources and omnichannel offerings will continue to drive loans and revenue in the coming years. Moreover, its focus on geographic and product expansion will support revenue growth. goeasy will benefit from higher-quality loan originations and solid credit performance, which will lead to double-digit earnings growth. This will likely drive its future dividend and share price growth.

TerraVest Industries

TerraVest Industries is another top TSX stock to invest in March 2025. This leading industrial manufacturer has delivered stellar returns, including an impressive capital gain of about 626% in five years. Despite the notable jump in its price, the momentum will likely be sustained, driven by the benefits from its recent acquisitions.

The company’s solid competitive positioning in several high-growth markets and its international expansion will likely accelerate its growth and help capture new business opportunities. While recent tariff developments have introduced some uncertainty in North America’s manufacturing landscape, TerraVest’s businesses primarily manufacture products for domestic markets, minimizing exposure to tariff-related risks.

Looking ahead, TerraVest is making targeted investments to enhance manufacturing efficiency and broaden its product portfolio, which will support its long-term growth. The company’s strong balance sheet provides a solid foundation for capitalizing on opportunities and enhancing shareholders’ value.

Dollarama

Dollarama is an all-weather stock to buy and hold for stability, income, and growth. The retailer sells a wide range of consumable products at low and fixed prices. This value pricing strategy drives traffic to its stores in all market conditions, making it relatively immune to economic downturns.

The discount retailer has consistently delivered solid financials, which has enabled it to deliver above-average capital gains. Notably, Dollarama stock jumped about 295% in the past five years, delivering an average annualized return of about 31.5%. Moreover, Dollarama has rewarded its shareholders and raised its dividend 13 times since 2011.

The retailer’s value pricing, wide product range, and focus on expanding its store network will continue to drive its financials and share price. Moreover, its focus on efficient sourcing and cost-control measures will drive its bottom line, supporting future payouts.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends TerraVest Industries. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

The TFSA is a powerful savings vehicle for Canadians who are saving for retirement.
Stocks for Beginners

The Best Canadian Stocks to Invest $7,000 in This Month

| Robin Brown

Wondering how to deploy your $7,000 TFSA contribution in 2025? Here are four quality Canadian stocks to add if the…

Read more »

senior relaxes in hammock with e-book
Dividend Stocks

My Top Picks: 3 Canadian Dividend Stocks for Stress-Free Passive Income

| Sneha Nahata

These Canadian dividend stocks have a growing earnings base to generate stress-free dividend income for years.

Read more »

stock research, analyze data
Dividend Stocks

3 Blue-Chip Dividend Stocks Every Canadian Should Own

| Sneha Nahata

These blue-chip dividend stocks have growing earnings bases that enable them to consistently pay and increase their dividends.

Read more »

dividends grow over time
Investing

3 Top Small-Cap Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Sneha Nahata

These small-cap Canadian stocks have solid growth prospects and can significantly enhance your portfolio's return over time.

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, March 3

| Jitendra Parashar

TSX investors will closely watch for any developments in U.S.-Canada trade talks as the March 4th tariff deadline approaches.

Read more »

Concept of multiple streams of income
Stocks for Beginners

How I’d Invest $50,000 of TFSA Cash in 2025

| Robin Brown

Do you have $50,000 that you would like to deploy into a TFSA? Here are some strategies to reduce risk…

Read more »

exchange traded funds
Investing

Start 2025 Strong: 3 Canadian ETFs for Smart Investors

| Chris MacDonald

Here are three top exchange-traded funds long-term Canadian investors may want to consider in this current macro environment.

Read more »

Confused person shrugging
Dividend Stocks

Where Will Fortis Stock Be in 5 Years?

| Kay Ng

Where Fortis stock will be in five years highly depends on the market sentiment at that time. Investors can target…

Read more »