Agnico Eagle shares had a rough week, but record cash flow and a net-cash balance sheet keep the thesis interesting.

Gold Just Had a Rough Week: Is This Canadian Miner Still Worth Buying?

Gold is supposed to calm nervous investors, yet gold stocks apparently missed that meeting.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSX: AEM) is a prime example, trading at $286.70 on September 22, only to drop to $262 at the time of writing, a drop of almost 9%.

The important question isn’t whether the chart looked terrible for a week. It’s whether the mines suddenly became 9% worse.

Source: Getty Images

Start underground

Gold-mining stocks amplify changes in gold prices as the mine’s costs don’t fall every time bullion does. If it costs US$1,500 to produce an ounce and gold sells for US$2,000, the margin is US$500.

Move gold to US$2,500 with similar costs and the selling price rises 25%, but the operating margin doubles. That leverage is glorious on the way up and considerably less charming in reverse. It makes production costs one of the first numbers I’d check after a miner sells off.

A strong quarter

Agnico produced 855,816 ounces of gold during the second quarter. All-in sustaining costs (AISC), which include the operating and sustaining expenditures needed to keep mines producing, were US$1,459 per ounce. The average realized gold price was US$4,483 per ounce.

That gap produced enormous cash flow. Agnico generated record quarterly free cash flow of US$1.3 billion and ended June with US$3.5 billion of cash. After accounting for debt, the company had a net-cash position of about US$3.3 billion.

That balance sheet is a major reason I’d continue investigating AEM after the pullback rather than assuming every gold miner deserves the same treatment. A weak miner can be forced to borrow or issue shares when operations stumble. Agnico has considerably more room to absorb trouble.

There is trouble to watch

The quarter wasn’t flawless, however. An issue involving the Barnat pit at Canadian Malartic pushed management toward the lower end of its 2026 production guidance of 3.3 million to 3.5 million ounces.

Cost guidance remained unchanged. That’s encouraging, but mine plans have an annoying habit of reminding investors that geology doesn’t read earnings forecasts.

Agnico also isn’t cheap simply because the shares fell for a week. At writing, the stock remained far above levels from a year earlier. Today’s extraordinary free cash flow also benefits from extraordinary gold prices. Investors learning about buying stocks in Canada should resist annualizing one record quarter forever.

Considerations

Gold is the obvious risk. A significant decline in bullion prices would compress margins quickly, particularly if labour, fuel, and construction costs stay high.

Mine disruptions, weaker grades, project overruns, or reserve disappointments can create company-specific trouble even if gold remains expensive. That volatility is why I’d keep AEM as part of a diversified allocation instead of treating a miner like cash inside a TFSA.

I’d also buy in stages. The recent decline improved the price, yet it didn’t turn a cyclical mining stock into a guaranteed return.

Bottom line

Agnico’s rough week doesn’t erase what happened underneath the share price. Production remained strong, costs were contained relative to gold prices, quarterly free cash flow hit a record, and the balance sheet ended in net cash.

The biggest risk may now be expecting current gold economics to last forever. I’d buy some after the pullback, and I’d keep enough cash to be interested if gold gives investors another unpleasant week.