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Gold Just Had a Rough Week: Is This Canadian Miner Still Worth Buying?

Agnico Eagle shares had a rough week, but record cash flow and a net-cash balance sheet keep the thesis interesting.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Author Bio Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Her work can also be found at Canada's National Observer, where she writes on the business side of climate action. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, Amy wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Social Media Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
Key Points
  • Agnico shares fell almost 9% between September 22 and September 28.
  • Second-quarter free cash flow reached a record US$1.34 billion.
  • Gold prices and mine execution remain the biggest risks to today's unusually strong margins.

Gold is supposed to calm nervous investors, yet gold stocks apparently missed that meeting.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSX: AEM) is a prime example, trading at $286.70 on September 22, only to drop to $262 at the time of writing, a drop of almost 9%.

The important question isn’t whether the chart looked terrible for a week. It’s whether the mines suddenly became 9% worse.

nugget gold

Source: Getty Images

Start underground

Gold-mining stocks amplify changes in gold prices as the mine’s costs don’t fall every time bullion does. If it costs US$1,500 to produce an ounce and gold sells for US$2,000, the margin is US$500.

Move gold to US$2,500 with similar costs and the selling price rises 25%, but the operating margin doubles. That leverage is glorious on the way up and considerably less charming in reverse. It makes production costs one of the first numbers I’d check after a miner sells off.

A strong quarter

Agnico produced 855,816 ounces of gold during the second quarter. All-in sustaining costs (AISC), which include the operating and sustaining expenditures needed to keep mines producing, were US$1,459 per ounce. The average realized gold price was US$4,483 per ounce.

That gap produced enormous cash flow. Agnico generated record quarterly free cash flow of US$1.3 billion and ended June with US$3.5 billion of cash. After accounting for debt, the company had a net-cash position of about US$3.3 billion.

That balance sheet is a major reason I’d continue investigating AEM after the pullback rather than assuming every gold miner deserves the same treatment. A weak miner can be forced to borrow or issue shares when operations stumble. Agnico has considerably more room to absorb trouble.

There is trouble to watch

The quarter wasn’t flawless, however. An issue involving the Barnat pit at Canadian Malartic pushed management toward the lower end of its 2026 production guidance of 3.3 million to 3.5 million ounces.

Cost guidance remained unchanged. That’s encouraging, but mine plans have an annoying habit of reminding investors that geology doesn’t read earnings forecasts.

Agnico also isn’t cheap simply because the shares fell for a week. At writing, the stock remained far above levels from a year earlier. Today’s extraordinary free cash flow also benefits from extraordinary gold prices. Investors learning about buying stocks in Canada should resist annualizing one record quarter forever.

Considerations

Gold is the obvious risk. A significant decline in bullion prices would compress margins quickly, particularly if labour, fuel, and construction costs stay high.

Mine disruptions, weaker grades, project overruns, or reserve disappointments can create company-specific trouble even if gold remains expensive. That volatility is why I’d keep AEM as part of a diversified allocation instead of treating a miner like cash inside a TFSA.

I’d also buy in stages. The recent decline improved the price, yet it didn’t turn a cyclical mining stock into a guaranteed return.

Bottom line

Agnico’s rough week doesn’t erase what happened underneath the share price. Production remained strong, costs were contained relative to gold prices, quarterly free cash flow hit a record, and the balance sheet ended in net cash.

The biggest risk may now be expecting current gold economics to last forever. I’d buy some after the pullback, and I’d keep enough cash to be interested if gold gives investors another unpleasant week.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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