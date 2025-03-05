Member Login
Home » Investing » Better Telecom Stock: BCE vs Rogers Communications?

Better Telecom Stock: BCE vs Rogers Communications?

BCE (TSX:BCE) and the telecoms sector sport huge dividends going into the spring season.

Posted by
Joey Frenette
Joey Frenette is a journalist, University of British Columbia graduate, ex-engineer, Warren Buffett fanatic, and Fool who's completed CFA Level 1. He’s been investing since 2014 and is always on the hunt for value, regardless of the market "weather." Before writing at The Motley Fool, Joey worked as an analyst/developer at several Canadian small- and mid-cap software firms, including Syscon and Avigilon. Beyond Motley Fool, Joey’s work can be found at TipRanks and InvestorPlace. Follow or send him a message on X (or Twitter) @realJoeFrenette
Published
| More on:
voice-recognition-talking-to-a-smartphone

Source: Getty Images

The Canadian telecoms have been under quite a bit of pressure in the past several quarters. Unsurprisingly, it’s not hard to imagine that many passive income-focused retirees have ditched the big telecom names (the so-called Big Three) in favour of other less-volatile dividend payers. Though their recent multi-year slides (that have brought many toward multi-year depths) is unprecedented, I think it’s a tad too late to be throwing in the towel after the fact.

Indeed, the pain has already been dealt, with nearly 50% plunges already being dealt to shares. Though it could take quite a while for the names to turn a corner, especially amid trade war uncertainties (yesterday was the first day of tariffs and perhaps the beginning of a cold, brutal trade war) and the potential threat of an economic recession or the return of inflation, or both at the same time (a stagflationary scenario?).

While the telecom dividends may be swollen, they may not be the growthiest and best-covered in the world. Either way, if you seek a good mix of value and income, perhaps they’re worth checking out as they try to put an end to their painful bear markets. Let’s check in on two telecom plays in BCE (TSX:BCE) and Rogers Communications (TSX:RCI.B) to see which, if either, is the better value pick-up for March — a month that’s had quite the volatile start, with the TSX Index and S&P 500 in turmoil following day one of Trump’s tariffs.

BCE

First, let’s have a look at the ultra-high-yielder in BCE, which has boasted a dividend yield close to the 12% level for the past two and a half months. At the time of writing, the hard-hit telecom yields 11.8% – a massive yield that may be destined for the chopping block in a matter of months. Indeed, there have been countless articles on BCE’s yields and the high chance of a dividend reduction.

I think it’s safe to say that many investors getting into the name don’t expect the nearly 12%-yielding dividend to stay at these heights forever. While a dividend cut may be harder to avoid with every leg lower, I do think that even a substantial cut would still entail a very generous, above-average yield that’d be more than enough incentive for dividend investors to keep sticking around.

If the dividend gets cut in half, you’d still have a sizeable 6% yield. For now, the dividend has survived a brutal past few years. And until the cut finally does happen, there’s still hope for passive income lovers. Either way, the Canadian wireless market faces a ton of headwinds as the trade war drags down the economy. That said, I think most of the woes are already expected. Analysts don’t exactly have high hopes for the firm in 2025.

With such low expectations could come some better-than-feared results and perhaps a bit of a relief rally. For a stock that’s been so battered (shares down around 53.5% from all-time highs), a small hint of good news may be enough to power shares back above the $35 per-share levels.

Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications seems to be in a similar spot as BCE. The Canadian telecom industry is in a tough place and layoffs (Rogers recently laid off customer service staff) haven’t been uncommon. With Rogers stock now down close to 46% from its highs, the yield has swelled to a generous but quite sustainable 5%. Indeed, for value investors seeking more dividend stability, Rogers could be the better bet. At 12.5 times trailing price-to-earnings (P/E), the name also looks incredibly cheap.

Between BCE and Rogers, I think investors should buy a bit of both, if not for the dividends, for the bounce-back potential should Canada’s economy catch a break, perhaps if tariffs are lifted (hopefully sooner rather than later!).

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Joey Frenette has no position in any stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Rogers Communications. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

a sign flashes global stock data
Dividend Stocks

3 Top Financial Sector Stocks for Canadian Investors in 2025

| Kay Ng

Here are some top financial stocks Canadian investors should have on their radars.

Read more »

Man data analyze
Dividend Stocks

The 2 Best TSX Stocks to Buy Before a Recovery

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two Canadian stocks may be down now, but for long-term investors, they could provide a major win.

Read more »

TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.
Dividend Stocks

Transform Your TFSA Into a Money-Making Machine With Just $10,000

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This dividend stock offers the potential for major gains, and dividend income while you wait. It's perfect for a $10,000…

Read more »

Man holds Canadian dollars in differing amounts
Dividend Stocks

Invest $20,000 in 2 TSX Stocks for $945.96 in Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Put aside $20,000, and suddenly you can have almost another $1,000 to put in your pocket.

Read more »

monthly desk calendar
Dividend Stocks

An 8.6% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Month!

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This dividend stock has value, passive income, and a drool-worthy dividend yield. So add it to your watchlist today.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

This 7.2% Dividend Stock Is My Top Pick for Immediate Income

| Sneha Nahata

This dividend stock offers an attractive yield of over 7% and is a solid investment to generate steady monthly income.

Read more »

A worker gives a business presentation.
Dividend Stocks

Billionaires Are Selling Netflix Stock and Buying a Top TSX Stock Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Netflix stock continues to show signs of strength, but there are some weaknesses, which might be why billionaires are switching…

Read more »

dividend growth for passive income
Dividend Stocks

Invest $3,000 in This Dividend Stock for $216.45 in Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This dividend stock can provide investors with $18 per month from dividends alone! But there are even more reasons to…

Read more »