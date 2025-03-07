Member Login
Home » Investing » Brookfield Corporation: Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2025?

Brookfield Corporation: Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2025?

Brookfield (TSX:BN) stock sold off this week. Is it still a good buy?

Posted by
Andrew Button
Andrew Button is a freelance financial writer with extensive experience writing about stocks, real estate and managed products. His portfolio consists mainly of blue chip dividend paying stocks and index funds. He has completed the Canadian Securities Course and passed the CFA Level 1 exam. Follow Andrew on Twitter: twitter.com/AJButton2
Published
| More on:
Confused person shrugging

Source: Getty Images

Brookfield Corporation (TSX:BN) stock took a beating this week, falling 10.3% in price in a matter of days. The likely culprit was the Canada-U.S. trade war that has been underway ever since Donald Trump became U.S. president and which heated up this week when Trump’s tariffs took effect. Brookfield exports various forms of energy to the U.S., chiefly through its subsidiary Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSX:BEP.UN). So, it’s arguably in Trump’s line of fire.

It could be that investors sold Brookfield stock, fearing that Brookfield Renewable Partners’s earnings would take a hit from Trump’s tariffs — although, in that case, it’s odd that BEP itself sold off much less than BN did this week. Another possibility is that investors got concerned about the company’s interest rate sensitivity — it has a lot of debt, albeit widely distributed across many subsidiaries.

So, is the newly cheap Brookfield stock a buy in 2025? That depends on what the year has in store for the company. Brookfield has delivered an excellent long-term compounding track record, and its subsidiary Brookfield Asset Management (TSX:BAM) has $115 billion worth of client money to invest. Once invested, that money should generate an additional $550 million worth of fee-related income for Brookfield Asset Management, 75% of which will flow through to Brookfield Corp.

So, there is considerable potential for Brookfield stock to deliver in 2025.

Brookfield Renewable

One area with potential for Brookfield is in its Brookfield Renewable Partners subsidiary. That unit has a deal with Microsoft to supply the latter 10.5 gigawatts of clean power. The deal has the potential to generate billions of dollars worth of revenue over four years. This deal has not begun generating revenue for Brookfield Renewable Partners yet, so the financial impact of it is in the future. It appears likely that Brookfield could get some earnings growth out of this deal.

Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management’s $115 billion worth of committed but un-invested capital is another asset that could help Brookfield going forward. If the money is invested and Brookfield charges 0.5% annual management fees, then the committed capital will generate $575 million in annual fee-related income. That’s by my own calculations; I’ve read elsewhere that the amount of fees will be $550 million per year. Either way, it’s a nice boost to Brookfield’s bottom line.

Insurance

Last but not least, we have insurance. This business is one of Brookfield’s biggest growth engines, and management apparently has big plans for it. In a recent interview, Brookfield chief executive officer Bruce Flatt said that Brookfield has been investing heavily in insurance, plowing $20 billion into it. He even went so far as to say that the insurance unit may end up owning most of the rest of the company’s operations. He then went on to compare this operation to the structure of Berkshire Hathaway, a company that compounded investors’ wealth at 20% per year for 60 years. So, there is a lot of potential here if Flatt makes good on his promise.

The bottom line

The bottom line is that Brookfield has a lot of things going for it in 2025. A big renewable deal, $115 billion in committed capital, and ambitious plans to become the next Berkshire Hathaway. Overall, the outlook is sunny.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Andrew Button has positions in Berkshire Hathaway and Brookfield Corporation. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Brookfield. The Motley Fool recommends Berkshire Hathaway, Brookfield Asset Management, Brookfield Corporation, Brookfield Renewable Partners, and Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

Canadian Dollars bills
Stocks for Beginners

Building Wealth With Stocks: A True North Strategy for Consistent Returns

| Kay Ng

Build wealth via stock investing by focusing on strong businesses, embracing dividends, buying growth stocks, and diversifying your portfolio.

Read more »

Asset Management
Dividend Stocks

Top Canadian Stocks to Buy With $5,000 in 2025

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

There are Canadian stocks, and then there are these top-notch, prime, cream of the crop Canadian stocks.

Read more »

TFSA (Tax free savings account) acronym on wooden cubes on the background of stacks of coins
Tech Stocks

Maximizing Your TFSA: Smart Investment Moves for 2025

| Robin Brown

Are you wondering how to invest your TFSA cash during a Trump presidency? Here are some tips to maximize your…

Read more »

An analyst uses a computer and dashboard for data business analysis and Data Management System with KPI and metrics connected to the database for technology finance, operations, sales, marketing, and artificial intelligence.
Tech Stocks

CGI: Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2025

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

CGI stock has been a consistent star performer. Expect the company to continue to succeed in 2025 by continuing to…

Read more »

Oil industry worker works in oilfield
Energy Stocks

Suncor Energy: Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2025?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Suncor stock has seen quite the turnaround in recent years, but will it keep the momentum up?

Read more »

A microchip in a circuit board powers artificial intelligence.
Tech Stocks

3 Made-in-Canada AI Champions Shaping the Future of Tech

| Chris MacDonald

Here are three Canadian AI champions I think long-term investors would be remiss to ignore in this current macroeconomic backdrop.

Read more »

stocks to buy in trump tariffs and trade war chaos
Investing

Trump Tariffs: 2 Canadian Stocks That Could Profit From the Chaos

| Iain Butler and Nick Sciple

The Canadian stock market has been wary of a on-again, off-again trade war with the United States ever since Donald…

Read more »

exchange traded funds
Dividend Stocks

3 High-Yield Dividend ETFs to Buy to Generate Easy Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you want high yields, stability, and growth, these three ETFs are exactly where investors should start.

Read more »