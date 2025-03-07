Top Canadian Stocks to Buy for Monthly Income

Earn reliable streams of monthly passive income from First National Financial and two other TSX monthly dividend stocks with +5% yields & growing dividends.

Imagine earning a steady cash flow every month, even while you sleep. For investors craving reliable passive income, monthly dividend stocks are a golden ticket—and Canada’s stock market offers hidden gems that combine juicy yields, growing payouts, and financial resilience. Let’s spotlight three standout stocks poised to deliver consistent monthly passive income while building long-term wealth. Let’s dive in.

First National Financial stock: Earn 6.2% yield from mortgages

First National Financial (TSX:FN) is Canada’s largest non-bank mortgage originator and underwriter that’s thriving. The company smashed records during the fourth quarter of 2024, fueled by surging mortgage originations as borrowing costs declined. With a dividend yield topping 6% and a history of dividend raises and special year-end payouts, this stock is a cash-generating machine for income seekers.

Why buy FN stock now? Management anticipates a stronger housing market in 2025, driven by lower mortgage rates and improving affordability. This tailwind could extend the momentum from its stellar 2024 performance. Despite fierce price competition earlier in the year, First National’s scale and efficiency positioned it to capitalize as the market stabilizes, and good times were rolling going into 2025.

Dividend safety is a priority here. The monthly dividend stock has demonstrated a strong commitment to sustainable growth, steadily increasing its monthly payouts every year while maintaining financial discipline.

While risks exist—like potential U.S. tariffs impacting Canada’s economy—First National’s focus on domestic mortgages limits direct exposure. For investors seeking high yields with growth potential, this stock is a compelling buy.

Granite REIT: Stability meets growth in industrial real estate

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:GRT.UN) is a fortress of monthly income. With a 5.1% distribution yield and 14 consecutive years of payout hikes, this industrial real estate investment trust (REIT) is a rare blend of capital safety and income growth.

The industrial REIT’s portfolio spans 138 properties across Canada, the U.S., and Europe, boasting a strong 95% occupancy rate and a weighted average lease term of 5.7 years.

What makes Granite REIT stand out as a reliable monthly income stock to buy? Financial metrics tell the story. Adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) climbed to $3.30 per unit in 2024, supporting a sustainable payout ratio of just 68%—one of the lowest in the REIT sector. Management projects same-property net operating income (SPNOI) to grow 4.5-6% in 2025, ensuring room for future distribution increases.

Valuation remains attractive. At a forward price/AFFO of 13.7, units are reasonably priced compared to peers. Since 2013, Granite has outperformed both the TSX Capped REIT Index and the broader market, proving its resilience across cycles. This REIT is a top pick for investors prioritizing dependable monthly dividends with capital upside.

Exchange Income Corporation: Diversified growth at a discount

Exchange Income Corporation (TSX:EIF) is a hidden gem in the monthly dividend space. This diversified conglomerate—spanning aerospace, aviation, and niche manufacturing—offers a 5.3% yield and has raised dividends for three straight years. Despite a 14% pullback in early 2025 due to tariff fears, the stock is a bargain for long-term investors.

Why is EIF a monthly dividend stock to buy? Tariff risks seem overblown. Only a small hydronic heating segment faces exposure, representing less than 5% of revenue. Meanwhile, core businesses like aerospace and multi-story windows are thriving, with customer inquiries surging into 2025. Financially, the company shines: revenue grew 6.5% in 2024, gross margins expanded to 36.4%, and operating income hit a five-year high of $317.6 million.

Management’s acquisition-driven strategy targets profitable, cash-generating companies in niche markets—a formula that’s delivered consistent growth. With EIF stock trading at a 15% discount to its recent three-month peak amid temporary fears, now is an ideal time to lock in a high dividend yield before a potential rebound.

The Foolish bottom line

Building a formidable monthly income portfolio isn’t about picking one winner—it’s about combining strengths. First National Financial stock offers an explosive yield and housing market upside. Granite REIT delivers industrial real estate stability and distribution growth, while Exchange Income Corporation provides diversification and a margin of safety. Together, the TSX monthly dividend stocks balance and diversify sector-specific risks while compounding your income and wealth over time.