Member Login
Home » Investing » 3 Brilliant Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold for the Long Term

3 Brilliant Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold for the Long Term

If you have a long-term horizon to invest, consider investigating these three growth stocks.

Posted by
Kay Ng
Kay began investing in dividend stocks around 2008 via the concept of value investing. Since then, she has expanded into growth investing, including in small caps. Her passion for investing has only grown over the years! After graduating from UBC with a BSc in Computer Science, she took university courses in financial markets, finance, and financial accounting. She has contributed her works to Motley Fool, Sure Dividend, and Seeking Alpha.
Published
| More on:
up arrow on wooden blocks

Source: Getty Images

With the Canadian stock market facing a correction sparked by the ongoing trade tensions between the U.S. and Canada, now is a prime time for long-term investors to consider growth stocks. Below are three compelling stocks to look into, each with strong growth potential and the ability to deliver impressive returns over the long haul.

1. VersaBank: A digital bank with big potential

VersaBank (TSX:VBNK) stands out as a digital bank offering a unique business model that helps it keep operating costs low. Focused on commercial lending, deposits, and mortgages, VersaBank differentiates itself with its claim to be a “highly risk-mitigated bank with the operating leverage and high-growth potential of a technology company.”

For the last fiscal year, VersaBank reported total assets of $4.8 billion, revenue of $111.6 million, and net income of $38.8 million. What makes this small-cap stock attractive is its growth rate. Over the past decade, the stock achieved a compound annual growth rate of 13.7% in revenue per share, with the most significant growth occurring over the last couple of years.

In 2024, the stock hit a high of $25.75, but with the market correction, it now sits at $14.53 per share and a blended price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of just 9.8. This significant pullback presents an opportunity for investors to buy into a high-growth bank at a discount. With a market cap of about $473 million and only three analysts covering the stock, VersaBank remains under the radar, with the most bearish analyst forecasting a 51% upside to $22 per share.

2. EQB: A high-growth bank with strong dividend potential

EQB (TSX:EQB), formerly known as Equitable Bank, is another name that stands out in Canada’s banking sector. The bank offers high-interest savings accounts, mortgages, and commercial lending, and in the last fiscal year, it reported total assets of $51.1 billion, revenue of $1.3 billion, and net income of $390 million.

EQB has been an exceptional performer, delivering a 14% annualized return over the last 10 years. While it reached a high of $114.22 last year, the stock is now trading at a more reasonable price of $94.63 per share, with a P/E ratio of 8.4. This correction presents an ideal opportunity to buy a high-growth stock at a discount. EQB also offers a dividend yield of 2.1%, backed by an impressive 18% 10-year dividend growth rate.

Analysts suggest that EQB is trading at a 23% discount, making it a compelling buy for those seeking a growth stock with a solid dividend yield.

3. Constellation Software: A tech giant with proven long-term growth

Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) is a renowned leader in the software industry, known for its strategic acquisitions and long-term growth strategy. The company focuses on acquiring, managing, and building vertical market software businesses, with a diversified portfolio across industries such as healthcare, finance, and education.

While Constellation Software seldom trades at a discount, the current market correction has created an opportunity. Analysts estimate that the stock is currently trading at an 11% discount. Over the last decade, Constellation has delivered exceptional returns, turning $1 into $12, with annualized returns of nearly 29%.

For long-term investors looking for a stable, growth-driven tech stock, Constellation Software remains an excellent choice. Despite its high valuation, the company’s consistent performance and commitment to shareholder value make it a top pick for those with a long-term outlook.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Kay Ng has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Constellation Software and EQB. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

Circuit board with glowing lines
Tech Stocks

3 Tech Stocks I’m Looking to Buy in March

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Tech stocks certainly can offer growth, as well as risk. Yet these three tech stocks offer more of the former,…

Read more »

Piggy bank with word TFSA for tax-free savings accounts.
Tech Stocks

CRA: Here’s the TFSA Contribution Limit for 2025

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's why TFSA investors can own TSX tech stocks such as Descartes and Enghouse in their portfolios right now.

Read more »

cloud computing
Dividend Stocks

Is Enghouse Systems Stock a Buy for Its 4.5% Dividend Yield?

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Enghouse Systems raised dividends by 15.4%, and grew revenue and earnings in the latest quarterly report. Is the stock a…

Read more »

A person looks at data on a screen
Tech Stocks

Is Propel Stock a Buy While it’s Below $25?

| Aditya Raghunath

Down 42% from all-time highs, Propel is an undervalued TSX stock that trades at a steep discount to consensus price…

Read more »

Middle aged man drinks coffee
Tech Stocks

Is Dye & Durham Stock a Buy After Falling in February? 

| Puja Tayal

Uncover the implications of Dye & Durham's boardroom drama on the stock's performance and its long-term prospects.

Read more »

A plant grows from coins.
Tech Stocks

Forget Shopify Stock! 1 Cheaper Canadian Stock With More Growth Potential

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Shopify stock may have the headlines, but this other tech stock deserves its own recognition from investors.

Read more »

happy woman throws cash
Tech Stocks

Billionaires Are Selling Palantir Stock and Picking Up This TSX Stock Instead

| Aditya Raghunath

While Palantir trades at a steep multiple, Brookfield Infrastructure is a TSX stock that trades at a discount in March…

Read more »

clock time
Tech Stocks

3 Canadian Stocks I Loaded Up on in 2024 for Long-Term Wealth

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

I've long appreciated the investments in these three top Canadian stocks, and I plan to make more gains in 2025!

Read more »