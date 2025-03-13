Member Login
Home » Investing » A Canadian Bank ETF I’d Buy With $1,000 and Hold Forever

A Canadian Bank ETF I’d Buy With $1,000 and Hold Forever

This ETF provides leveraged exposure to Canada’s Big Six banks.

Posted by
Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®
Tony started investing during the 2017 marijuana stock bubble. After incurring some hilarious losses on various poor stock picks, he now adheres to Bogleheads-style passive investing strategies using index ETFs. Tony graduated in 2023 from Columbia University with a Master's degree in risk management. He holds the Certified ETF Advisor (CETF®) designation from The ETF Institute. Tony's work has also appeared in U.S. News & World Report, USA Today, NYSE ETF Central, NASDAQ Fundinsight, Cboe ETF Market, TheStreet, and Benzinga. He is the founder of ETF Portfolio Blueprint (https://etfportfolioblueprint.com)
Published
| More on:
ETF chart stocks

Image source: Getty Images

I think $1,000 is the perfect amount to start investing in Canadian bank stocks. It’s enough to dip your toes in, but if there’s a downturn, you’re not torpedoing your portfolio.

That being said, you don’t need to go out and buy all six Big Bank stocks yourself. There’s no shortage of ETFs that do the work for you, giving you instant diversification in a single trade.

With $1,000, there’s one higher-risk option I like – the Hamilton Enhanced Canadian Bank ETF (TSX:HCAL). Here’s how it works.

HCAL: The index

To understand HCAL, you first need to understand its benchmark – the Solactive Equal Weight Canada Banks Index.

This index holds all six Big Bank stocks in equal proportions and is rebalanced periodically to maintain that balance. Unlike market-cap-weighted indexes that give more weight to the largest banks, this approach ensures no single bank dominates the portfolio.

HCAL is a passive ETF, meaning it doesn’t actively pick stocks or time the market. Instead, it simply buys and holds the same stocks as its benchmark – in this case, the six major Canadian banks.

This makes HCAL a straightforward way to own the entire banking sector, without having to decide which bank will perform best. By keeping all six banks at equal weight, it avoids overconcentration in the biggest players while still benefiting from the sector’s long-term growth.

HCAL: The leverage

What really sets HCAL apart for me is its use of light leverage to enhance both yield and returns.

Normally, most ETFs only invest up to 100% of their assets – meaning they buy stocks with the cash they have. But HCAL takes it a step further by using leverage, allowing it to invest up to 125% of its net asset value (NAV).

In simple terms, for every $100 HCAL has, it borrows an additional $25 to invest in the same Big Bank stocks. This extra exposure boosts potential dividends and capital gains, but it also means more volatility.

Because of this leverage, HCAL amplifies both the ups and downs of the banking sector, making it a higher-risk, higher-reward ETF compared to traditional bank funds.

HCAL: The income

As of March 11, HCAL’s current distribution yield is 6.2%. This yield is calculated by taking HCAL’s most recent monthly distribution, annualizing it (multiplying by 12), and then dividing that figure by the ETF’s current net asset value (NAV).

Essentially, it’s a snapshot of what yield you can expect if future payouts remain similar based on today’s price.

The distribution itself is made up mostly of qualified dividends, since HCAL only holds the Big Six banks, but it also includes some return of capital (ROC).

If you’re holding HCAL in a registered account like a Tax Free Savings Account (TFSA) the breakdown doesn’t really matter since there’s no immediate tax impact.

But in a non-registered account, the qualified dividends benefit from a lower tax rate, while the return of capital portion reduces your cost basis, meaning you’ll pay nothing at the moment but will owe more in capital gains tax when you sell.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Tony Dong has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends the Hamilton Enhanced Canadian Bank ETF. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Bank Stocks

a person looks out a window into a cityscape
Bank Stocks

Should You Buy TD Bank Stock While it’s Below $85?

| Adam Othman

Investing in a well-established bank stock trading at a cheap multiple can be an excellent way to put your money…

Read more »

open vault at bank
Bank Stocks

Best Stock to Buy Right Now: TD Bank vs Royal Bank?

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

TD Bank stock's earnings and reputation have been hit. Yet, it trades at higher multiples than Royal Bank.

Read more »

a person watches a downward arrow crash through the floor
Bank Stocks

These Stocks Got Trounced by Tariffs, But the Damage Is Overdone

| Joey Frenette

TD Bank (TSX:TD) stock looks like a great deal, even as tariff threats look to hit.

Read more »

up arrow on wooden blocks
Tech Stocks

3 Brilliant Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold for the Long Term

| Kay Ng

If you have a long-term horizon to invest, consider investigating these three growth stocks.

Read more »

open vault at bank
Bank Stocks

3 Canadian Bank Stocks to Shield Against Market Downturns

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Bank stocks are sure to be long-term winners in Canada, but these three look ultra promising for investors.

Read more »

Investor wonders if it's safe to buy stocks now
Bank Stocks

National Bank of Canada: Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2025?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This bank stock is an ideal option, but not just for a dividend. The company certainly has a lot more…

Read more »

Hourglass and stock price chart
Bank Stocks

What Veteran Investors Know About Timing the Market

| Kay Ng

Timing the market is tricky. Focusing on wonderful businesses for the long term may be a more reliable path to…

Read more »

Investor wonders if it's safe to buy stocks now
Bank Stocks

Bank of Nova Scotia: Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2025?

| Demetris Afxentiou

Are you invested in, or considering to invest in Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS)? Here's a case to buy, sell…

Read more »