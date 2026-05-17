Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » 2 Undervalued Bank Stocks and REITs Worth Buying in 2026

2 Undervalued Bank Stocks and REITs Worth Buying in 2026

goeasy, another undervalued bank, stock, and two REITs are screaming buys in 2026, trading at deep discounts to intrinsic value.

Posted by
Brian Paradza, CFA
Brian is an investment writer and a Chartered Financial Analyst. He is an investing enthusiast who has regularly contributed to The Motley Fool Canada since 2017. He is also a contributor to TipRanks (www.tipranks.com). His work has been featured on InvestorPlace (www.investorplace.com) as well. You can follow Brian on X (formally Twitter) @brianparadza
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • goeasy (TSX:GSY) stock is a cash-flowing "distressed" asset trading at 0.6x book amid subprime recovery. A recent poison pill fends off bargain hunters.
  • TD Bank (TSX:TD) stock offers blue-chip safety at 12x P/E, undervalued vs. Big Six peers amid a U.S./Canada growth pivot.
  • CAPREIT (TSX:CAR.UN) & Granite REIT (TSX:GRT.UN) offer fortress occupancy rates, 13-39% NAV discounts, and juicy monthly yields.
10 stocks we like better than Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

The Canadian stock market in 2026 is still a mixed bag of opportunities. While some sectors are flying high (energy), savvy investors know that the “easiest” wealth is built by finding high-quality undervalued stocks trading at a significant discount to their intrinsic values. If you are looking to put some capital to work in May, here are two bank stocks and two real estate investment trusts (REITs) that look like absolute steals today.

Real estate investment concept with person pointing on growth graph and coin stacking to get profit from property

Source: Getty Images

goeasy stock fending off unsolicited acquisition bids

It’s fair to say the going isn’t currently easy for goeasy (TSX:GSY). This consumer lender has hit a rough patch in the subprime market, leading to a staggering 87% drop in its stock price over the past few months. At these levels, the stock is so deeply undervalued that it may attract the attention of “corporate vultures” looking to snatch up its assets at a hefty discount.

To protect long-term unitholders, management has adopted a shareholder rights plan (SRP) on May 12, 2026. This “poison pill” triggers if an acquirer hits a 20% stake, allowing existing shareholders to buy heavily discounted shares and making a hostile takeover much more expensive.

goeasy’s business model isn’t permanently broken. It remains a cash-flow-rich financial services company with a massive loan portfolio that can sustain steady loan originations from repayments while charge-off rates improve. In the first quarter of 2026, revenue grew organically by 2%. Trading at a price-to-book (P/B) multiple of just 0.6, you are essentially buying a potential high-stakes recovery play for 60 cents on the dollar.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) stock

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) stock has had a strong run, delivering a 71.5% total return over the past year. However, the Canadian bank stock could still be undervalued relative to “Big Six” peers as it profitably pivots to Canadian banking growth while navigating a temporary U.S. asset cap.

Currently, TD stock trades at a historical P/E ratio of roughly 12. When you compare that to its peers, the “valuation gap” is glaring. Scotiabank sits at 15.8, Bank of Montreal stock is at 17.5, and National Bank is pushing a P/E of nearly 20. Even CIBC and the Royal Bank of Canada trade at significantly higher multiples of 16 and 17.3, respectively. For a top bank stock with TD’s scale, liquidity, and North American footprint, this 12 times multiple represents an undervalued bargain for investors who want blue-chip safety without paying a blue-chip premium.

CAPREIT 39% undervalued

The fundamental investment math of Canadian real estate is simple: the population needs more housing than is currently available. As one of the country’s largest residential landlords with 45,587 suites, Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSX:CAR.UN) should be a market darling. Instead, units have tumbled to around $33 — levels last seen in 2018.

CAPREIT’s portfolio is still doing well. Average monthly rents hit $1,732 for the first quarter, continuing a steady climb from 2025. Occupancy remains a “fortress-like” 97.1%, and net operating income (NOI) margins expanded year over year to 62.4%.

Most noteworthy, CAPREIT’s most recent net asset value (NAV) was $54.79 per unit. At current trading levels, new investors are acquiring units at a 39% discount to the fair value of the apartment buildings. Management is recycling capital and aggressively repurchasing units on the public market, enhancing coverage for the trust’s monthly distribution. The monthly distribution yields 4.6% annually and is well-covered with a conservative 65.1% funds from operations (FFO) payout ratio, making this residential REIT a high-conviction buy for 2026.

Granite REIT

Investors who prefer industrial property economics over residential suites, Granite REIT (TSX:GRT.UN) is an undervalued gold standard. The industrial REIT owns 139 properties and exited the first quarter of 2026 with a jaw-dropping 98.3% occupancy rate. With an average lease term of 5.3 years, the portfolio’s cash flow is as predictable as it gets in the rental market.

Like its residential cousins, Granite is currently being ignored by the broader market. The REIT currently trades at a nearly 13% discount to its NAV of about $105.70. While you wait for valuations to improve, you can collect a very safe 3.8% monthly distribution yield. Granite REIT’s adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) payout ratio during the first quarter was a conservative 63%, leaving plenty of room for future distribution hikes or balance sheet strengthening.

Fool contributor Brian Paradza has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Bank Of Nova Scotia and Granite Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

four people hold happy emoji masks
Dividend Stocks

For Monthly Income: A 6.7% Dividend Stock to Consider

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

Owning this TSX royalty stock is better than starting your own pizza restaurant.

Read more »

a person watches stock market trades
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Dividend Stocks That Look Built to Hold Up Through a Recession

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their resilient business model, visible growth pipeline, and reliable income streams, these three dividend stocks can help investors navigate…

Read more »

chart reflected in eyeglass lenses
Dividend Stocks

This Canadian Dividend Stock Is Down 36% and Worth Holding Forever

| Aditya Raghunath

Boyd Group Services stock is down 36% from its highs, but strong earnings, margin growth, and a transformative acquisition make…

Read more »

diversification is an important part of building a stable portfolio
Dividend Stocks

A 6.4% Dividend Stock Paying Out Monthly

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A high-yield stock operating within a specialized niche in the real estate sector pays monthly dividends.

Read more »

pig shows concept of sustainable investing
Dividend Stocks

How to Use a TFSA to Bring in $1,000 a Month Completely Tax-Free

| Robin Brown

Are you wondering how you can turn your TFSA into $1,000/month of tax-free income? Here's one strategy you could follow.

Read more »

Middle aged man drinks coffee
Dividend Stocks

Here’s the Average Canadian TFSA at Age 50

| Adam Othman

You might not be where a TFSA user should ideally be at the age of 50, but there are ways…

Read more »

Female raising hands enjoying vacation, standing on background of blue cloudless sky.
Dividend Stocks

My 2 Favourite Stocks for Monthly Passive Income

| Robin Brown

If you like monthly passive income and growth, these two dividend stocks could be a perfect fit for your portfolio…

Read more »

shopper chooses vegetables at grocery store
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: 1 Set-it-and-Forget-it Stock for 2026

| Kay Ng

Loblaw stock is a perfect addition to a set-it-and-forget-it TFSA portfolio, though it's recommended to dollar-cost average into a position…

Read more »