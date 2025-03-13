Member Login
Home » Investing » Outlook for Restaurant Brands International Stock in 2025

Outlook for Restaurant Brands International Stock in 2025

QSR stock has had a turbulent few years, but investors may not want to count out the stock just yet.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest.
Published
| More on:
calculate and analyze stock

Image source: Getty Images

Restaurant Brands International (TSX:QSR), the parent company behind iconic brands such as Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes, is a company to watch closely as we head into 2025. Despite recent fluctuations in the stock price, with shares down about 13% from their 52-week high, the company remains a major player in the global fast-food industry. With a market cap just shy of $31 billion, QSR continues to leverage its diverse portfolio of brands to drive growth, even as challenges like inflation and changing consumer habits impact the sector.

Into earnings

In its most recent earnings report, QSR reported a slight dip in earnings with quarterly revenue growth of 26.2%. This shows strong momentum despite market headwinds. The company’s revenue reached $8.4 billion over the trailing 12 months, while net income was reported at $1 billion, a decline from the previous period. This drop in earnings was largely attributed to higher costs in the supply chain, plus softer-than-expected sales in some international markets. However, QSR’s operational efficiency and its strong brand recognition have allowed it to weather these challenges better than many of its competitors.

Despite this, QSR’s operating margin remains robust at 24.3%, showcasing its ability to generate significant profits from its operations. The restaurant franchisor’s quarterly earnings per share (EPS) stood at $4.59, thus reflecting a decrease from last year, but the company is still maintaining a healthy profit margin. The decrease in EPS is a concern for some investors. Yet it’s important to note that QSR is committed to long-term growth strategies that are focused on increasing market share and expanding into new geographic regions.

QSR’s strong balance sheet, with total cash of $1.3 billion, also positions it well for continued growth in 2025. The company’s ability to generate over $1.5 billion in operating cash flow gives it the flexibility to reinvest in its brands and pursue strategic acquisitions. That said, QSR’s relatively high debt load, with total liabilities of $15.9 billion, remains a concern. Sure, its current ratio of 0.96 is on the lower side. Yet it’s still manageable given the company’s profitability and cash flow.

Future outlook

One of the primary growth drivers for QSR is its international expansion strategy. Tim Hortons has seen a solid resurgence in the Canadian market. And now, Popeyes and Burger King have been ramping up their international presence. QSR’s focus on emerging markets such as India and Southeast Asia is proving fruitful as consumer demand for fast food in these regions continues to grow. The company’s digital and delivery platforms are also helping it tap into the changing dynamics of food consumption as more customers are opting for the convenience of delivery services.

In addition to its international push, QSR is also looking inward to innovate and update its menu offerings. Consumer preferences have shifted toward healthier and more sustainable options. So QSR has responded by expanding its plant-based menu items and incorporating more transparency into its sourcing practices. This commitment to sustainability, alongside technological advancements like self-order kiosks and mobile app ordering, is expected to enhance customer experience and drive future sales.

Looking ahead, QSR’s ability to adapt to consumer trends and expand its footprint in international markets will be key to its success in 2025. The company’s commitment to innovation and menu diversification should help mitigate some of the pressures facing the fast-food sector. However, challenges such as rising commodity prices and labour shortages could weigh on short-term earnings.

Foolish takeaway

Despite the challenges, QSR continues to offer an attractive dividend yield of around 3.8%, which will appeal to income-focused investors. The company has a payout ratio of 73%, ensuring that it is returning value to shareholders while still maintaining room for reinvestment. This healthy balance of dividends and reinvestment into growth initiatives makes QSR an appealing long-term investment for those looking for a mix of income and capital appreciation.

In terms of stock performance, QSR’s shares have been relatively stable, hovering just below $95 CAD. While the stock is down 13% from its 52-week high, it’s still trading well above its 52-week low of $86.06. Investors will need to monitor any updates regarding its growth initiatives and profitability as we move into 2025.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Restaurant Brands International. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

dividends grow over time
Dividend Stocks

Got $5,000 to Invest? 3 Insurance Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three insurance stocks are the perfect options for those wanting security, stability, and dividends.

Read more »

ways to boost income
Dividend Stocks

Prediction: 10 Years From Now, You’ll Be Glad You Bought These Winners

| Adam Othman

Investing in these two under-the-radar stocks right now could pay off really well over the next 10 years or beyond.

Read more »

3 colorful arrows racing straight up on a black background.
Dividend Stocks

3 TSX Stocks Soaring Higher With No Signs of Slowing

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These TSX stocks have already had a strong year, but the three companies look like they could just be getting…

Read more »

A worker gives a business presentation.
Dividend Stocks

How to Use Your TFSA to Earn $300 in Monthly Tax-Free Passive Income

| Demetris Afxentiou

Do you want some monthly tax-free passive income? Here are three top picks that can give you $300 or more…

Read more »

Confused person shrugging
Dividend Stocks

BCE Stock: Undervalued or Just a Value Trap?

| Aditya Raghunath

Down over 50% from all-time highs, BCE stock trades at a cheap multiple in 2025. But is the TSX dividend…

Read more »

An investor uses a tablet
Dividend Stocks

5 Canadian Dividend Stocks Everyone Should Own

| Sneha Nahata

These dividend stocks will consistently pay and increase their dividends, making them attractive investment to generate passive income.

Read more »

grow money, wealth build
Dividend Stocks

Got $7,000? 5 Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

| Sneha Nahata

These blue-chip stocks have solid fundamentals, growing earnings bases, and the ability to deliver steady growth and income.

Read more »

Paper Canadian currency of various denominations
Dividend Stocks

Why Smart Investors Own This Canadian Financial Stock

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This bank stock continues to give investors strong value, a solid dividend, and stellar performance, making it a stock any…

Read more »