Member Login
Home » Investing » Got 500? 1 Green Energy Stock to Buy and Hold Forever

Got 500? 1 Green Energy Stock to Buy and Hold Forever

A TSX green stock is a compelling investment option for long-term, socially conscious investors.

Posted by
Christopher Liew, CFA
Christopher is a CFA Charterholder and a former financial advisor at RBC.
Published
| More on:
Utility, wind power

Image source: Getty Images

Major financial markets globally promoted sustainable investing in 2020, hoping to tap people who wish to support environmentally responsible companies. The TSX has sound choices if you want to contribute to a more sustainable future and earn healthy long-term returns.

The shift from fossil fuels to cleaner energy sources is happening and should accelerate due to climate concerns. Renewable energy will be at the front and center of this transition, while green stocks should generate heightened interest.

Today, a Canadian global power producer is a compelling investment opportunity for socially conscious investors. Besides its good growth and earnings prospects, an energy transition leader has taken over the rein to lead the company’s future.

Global footprint

Northland Power (TSX:NPI) operates in growth markets and boasts a significant construction pipeline. The $5 billion renewable energy company will execute $16 billion of construction in the next two to three years, which should secure its financial growth.

Besides the growth markets in Canada, the U.S., and Taiwan, the priority markets for offshore wind include Poland, Scotland, and South Korea. Under Northland’s fully funded program, Hai Long in Taiwan and Baltic Power in the Polish coastline will generate their first power outputs in the second half of 2025 and the first half of 2026, respectively.

Regarding assets and infrastructure, the onshore and offshore wind facilities have a total annual production of more than 5,000 GWh. The 13 ground-mounted solar projects in Canada produce nearly 200 GWh annually.

Northland ventured into Colombia’s regulated utility industry in 2020 by acquiring a 99.2% ownership stake share of the premier regulated utility Empresa de Energía de Boyacá, the country’s premier regulated utility firm.

New Chief Executive

Christine Healy officially assumed the position of President and CEO on February 5, 2025, and is also a board member. Before this appointment, she was President of AtkinsRéalis Group. She is on the Board of Directors at Canadian Natural Resources Limited. The energy transition executive will bring three large construction programs to commercial operations.

“The Company has established itself as a leader in sustainable energy solutions, and I am eager to build on this strong foundation,” Healy said. “I am excited about the journey ahead and look forward to contributing to Northland’s continued success.”

Strong financial performance

Northland Power achieved the high end of its 2024 financial guidance because of strong operating results. In the 12 months ended December 31, 2024, energy sales and cash provided by operating activities rose 5.1% and 27% year-over-year to $2.4 billion and $1 billion, respectively . Net income reached $371.4 million compared to the $96.1 million net loss in 2023.

Healy said, “Our growth outlook for energy transition and demand for power is stronger than ever.” She added that some construction projects in Canada, Poland, and Taiwan will start contributing to earnings in 2025 and continue through 2026, with full realization in 2027.

Your earnings potential

The green stock trades at $18.95 per share, up 7.1%-plus year-to-date versus the TSX’s 0.71% decline. If you invest today, Northland Power pays a hefty 6.3% dividend and is among the few monthly dividend payers. A $500 investment today could grow exponentially in the long term, and you’ll collect regular income streams as a bonus.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Christopher Liew has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian Natural Resources. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Piggy bank and Canadian coins
Dividend Stocks

How to Use Your TFSA to Earn $128 Per Month in Tax-Free Income

| Sneha Nahata

These TSX dividend stocks offer high yields and monthly payouts. These stocks can help you earn over $128 in tax-free…

Read more »

Confused person shrugging
Dividend Stocks

Down 27% From All-Time Highs, Is Brookfield Infrastructure a Buy Right Now?

| Aditya Raghunath

Down almost 30% from all-time highs, Brookfield Infrastructure is a TSX dividend stock that should deliver outsized gains to shareholders.

Read more »

ways to boost income
Dividend Stocks

TSX Stocks Down Big: Which Ones Are Worth Buying Today?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

While this TSX stock may have taken a plunge, it doesn't seem to be from anything the company has done…

Read more »

Canadian flag
Dividend Stocks

The 3 Best Canadian Dividend Stocks You Can’t Ignore

| Sneha Nahata

These stocks provide high dividend yields, steady cash flows, and help anchor portfolios against market fluctuations.

Read more »

A red umbrella stands higher than a crowd of black umbrellas.
Dividend Stocks

Stock Market Sell-Off? These 2 Dividend Knights Are Safe Bets Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Whenever you're fearful about what the future of the stock market holds, just go back to basics with these two…

Read more »

dividends grow over time
Dividend Stocks

Income Investors: These Canadian Dividend All-Stars Are Raising Payouts Again

| Kay Ng

Long-term income investors can consider these Canadian dividend all-stars that are trading at good valuations.

Read more »

Paper Canadian currency of various denominations
Dividend Stocks

Here’s How Many Shares of ZMI You Should Own to Get $500 in Monthly Dividends

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

This BMO monthly income ETF is diversified and easy to understand.

Read more »

dividends can compound over time
Dividend Stocks

Tariff Risks Are Rising: Here’s How to Stay Ahead as an Investor

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Are you worried about tariffs? Worry no more and protect yourself with these three stocks offering protection.

Read more »