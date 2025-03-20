Bear Market Opportunity: 2 Discounted TSX Growth Stocks Poised for Explosive Gains

Investing in beaten-down TSX stocks such as Savaria and EQB might help you beat the broader market over the next 12 months.

The ongoing market volatility has driven the valuations of several stocks across multiple sectors lower. In fact, various TSX stocks have entered bear market territory, falling more than 20% from recent highs.

However, given historical trends, every significant dip should be viewed as a buying opportunity to benefit from outsized gains when investor sentiment improves. In this article, I have identified two discounted TSX growth stocks that are poised for explosive gains.

Is the TSX stock undervalued?

Valued at a market cap of $3.70 billion, EQB (TSX:EQB) has returned 790% to shareholders since March 2004. However, if we adjust for dividend reinvestments, cumulative returns are closer to 1,100%. Despite these outsized gains, the TSX bank stock is down 15% from all-time highs, allowing you to buy the dip.

EQB, Canada’s Challenger Bank, posted solid fiscal first-quarter (Q1) 2025 (ended in January) results despite growing economic uncertainty. Adjusted earnings per share were $2.98, up 19% sequentially and 8% year over year.

The bank reported a return on equity of 15.2%, hitting its target range of 15-17%. The net interest margin remained stable at 2.07%, up six basis points from last year, while non-interest revenue reached a record $59 million, accounting for 18% of total revenue.

Chief Executive Officer Andrew Moor expressed optimism about growth prospects despite potential tariff concerns, noting EQB’s built-in risk mitigators: “We lend in large urban markets with diversified economies, don’t lend on balance to large corporate customers with direct exposure to U.S. trade actions.”

EQB’s uninsured single-family mortgage originations grew 23% year over year and 13% sequentially, with application volumes in February increasing 29% compared to last year. The bank expects momentum in conventional lending as six Bank of Canada rate cuts since June 2024 might stimulate the housing market.

Unlike some competitors facing a “mortgage renewal cliff,” EQB noted that 74% of its uninsured single-family mortgages renewing in 2025 would do so at lower rates, assuming current market conditions.

EQB added 26% more customers year over year, reaching 536,000, with growing numbers choosing it as their primary bank. The digital bank has seen steady increases in customers depositing their payroll directly, a sign of deepening customer relationships.

The company’s total loans under management reached $69.3 billion, up 2% from last quarter and 8% from the previous year. This growth was driven by insured multi-residential lending and decumulation products targeted at retirees.

Priced at 7.9 times forward earnings, the TSX stock trades at a discount of 30% to consensus price targets.

Is the TSX dividend stock a buy?

Valued at a market cap of $1.21 billion, Savaria (TSX:SIS) provides accessibility solutions in Canada and other international markets. The TSX dividend stock is down 28% from all-time highs increasing its forward yield to 3.3%.

In Q4 of 2024, Savaria reported revenue of $223.3 million, up 3% year over year, with organic growth of 0.9% and a favourable foreign exchange impact of 2.1%. Adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization) reached $42.9 million for the quarter, indicating a margin of 19.2%, marking the third consecutive quarter of EBITDA above $40 million.

Savaria reported adjusted EBITDA of $161.2 million for the full year with an 18.6% margin, an improvement of 310 basis points over 2023. Net earnings increased 30% to $49 million, compared to $37.8 million in 2023.

Savaria’s patient care segment performed impressively, delivering 20.6% organic growth in Q4 and achieving its best-ever quarterly EBITDA margin of 23.1%. The company’s accessibility segment in North America grew 8.4% for the full year despite a flat performance in Q4.

Due to uncertainties around recently announced U.S. tariffs on Canadian goods, Savaria revised its 2025 guidance to approximately $925 million in revenue with an adjusted EBITDA margin between 17% and 20%.

Analysts tracking the TSX stock expect its free cash flow to increase to $95 million in 2026 from $73.6 million in 202. So, priced at 12.7 times forward FCF, Savaria stock is quite cheap and trades at a 40% discount to consensus price targets.