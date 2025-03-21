Member Login
Stocks on the Move That Are Still Deals Today

Magna International (TSX:MG) has been choppy but shares look cheap here.

Joey Frenette
Joey Frenette is a journalist, University of British Columbia graduate, ex-engineer, Warren Buffett fanatic, and Fool who's completed CFA Level 1. He’s been investing since 2014 and is always on the hunt for value, regardless of the market "weather." Before writing at The Motley Fool, Joey worked as an analyst/developer at several Canadian small- and mid-cap software firms, including Syscon and Avigilon. Beyond Motley Fool, Joey’s work can be found at TipRanks and InvestorPlace. Follow or send him a message on X (or Twitter) @realJoeFrenette
If the recent wave of volatility has you feeling rattled, do know that it’s times like these when longer-term outperformers are made. Indeed, it’s not easy to even think about picking up shares that are on a bit of a losing streak, especially when all it takes is a few words from President Trump to sink the broad stock market again. Indeed, tariff threats are not to be taken lightly. However, excess pessimism isn’t always the right way to go, especially since everybody has already worried about how bad tariffs can get.

Perhaps it’s time for a bit of hope as Canada’s new prime minister, Marc Carney, looks to meet up with Trump to hit some sort of deal. Though there’s no way of knowing for sure, I think the odds of reaching a deal that doesn’t entail stiff tariffs are slightly higher. Of course, you shouldn’t invest when you think a resolution will be in store. Instead, think about investing for the next five to eight years, as it’s over these lengthy horizons that meaningful wealth tends to be made.

With drivers like the artificial intelligence (AI) boom kicking into high gear, perhaps investors are too occupied by tariff fears to see the potential positive forces that could lie further out down the line.

Indeed, it’s easy to miss the forest for the trees at a time like this. In any case, if you’ve yet to do some buying, especially with your latest TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) contribution, perhaps now is as good a time as any to look through the TSX Index for merchandise you wouldn’t mind buying at a discount, even if it means having to deal with some underperformance for another couple of weeks, months, or even quarters.

Here’s one fast-moving stock that I think is overdue and due for a bounce at some point. Furthermore, shares look incredibly cheap at current levels, so there may be a high chance of getting a nice margin of safety at current prices.

Magna International

First up, we have Canadian auto-part maker Magna International (TSX:MG), which is a firm that stands to take a huge hit at the hands of outsized Trump tariffs, specifically on auto-related goods. Indeed, being an auto-part maker also leaves the stock vulnerable to outsized downside in the face of a recession. As autos roll lower, it’ll be tough for MG stock to gain any form of relief.

With a recession on the radars of some and worst-case scenario fears of tariffs already having worked their way into the share price, the big question is if MG stock is already trading at multiples that reflect the macro headwinds that could happen.

Personally, I think MG stock is a deep-value bargain at 10.2 times trailing price to earnings (P/E) after sinking 12% in three months. If tariffs are off and a recession can be avoided, I’d argue that there’s a considerable amount of multiple expansion that could be warranted. Either way, the 5.4% dividend yield is large enough to make the rougher ride worth staying aboard. Just be ready to buckle your seatbelt, given the high 1.64 beta, which entails a rough ride versus the rest of the market.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Magna International. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

