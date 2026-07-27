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I’d Put $50,000 in My TFSA to Collect $111 in Monthly Dividends

The Vanguard FTSE Canadian Capped REIT Index ETF (TSX:VRE) pays above-average dividend income.

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Andrew Button
Andrew Button is a freelance financial writer with extensive experience writing about stocks, real estate and managed products. His portfolio consists mainly of blue chip dividend paying stocks and index funds. He has completed the Canadian Securities Course and passed the CFA Level 1 exam. Follow Andrew on Twitter: twitter.com/AJButton2
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Key Points
  • You can get $111 per month in tax-free TFSA income if you invest $50,000 at a 2.68% yield.
  • A diversified portfolio of Canadian REITs would have about a 2.68% yield or higher, depending on the weightings.
  • In this article I explore a Canadian REIT ETF that could produce $111 monthly dividend income in your TFSA.

How much money could you collect from monthly dividends in a $50,000 TFSA?

Theoretically, quite a bit!

There are Canadian monthly pay stocks and REITs out there with yields above 5%.

That yield, paid monthly, could pay out $208 per month in a TFSA – and most Canadians over 30 can easily deposit $50,000 or more in a TFSA, given that the average level of past contributions is very low (source: StatCan). If you invested $50,000 in a security yielding exactly 5%, you’d get back $208.33 per month, as the table below illustrates:

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCY
Hypothetical 5% yielding security$1,00050$$4.17 per month ($50 per year)$208.33 per month ($2,500 per year)Monthly

So, with a hypothetical security yielding exactly 5%, you could easily get to $208 per month in your TFSA.

monthly calendar with clock

Source: Getty Images

A more realistic goal

With all that being said, I think that something like $111 per month is probably a more realistic passive income goal. Five percent is far, far above average for the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) index today. To achieve a portfolio yield that high, you’d be holding back your diversification for sure, and increasing your risk most likely.

The good news is that a yield close to 3% can easily be attained on the TSX today. The index itself has a 2.2% or so yield; simply screen for dividend payers, and you end up with a portfolio approaching 3%. In this article, I’ll explore how you can easily get to $111 per month in monthly passive income in your TFSA, while having more than adequate diversification.

A fund that could produce $111 per month

A fund yielding 2.7% will pay about $111 per month if you invest $50,000 in it. The Vanguard FTSE Canadian Capped REIT Index ETF (TSX:VRE) is such a fund. Boasting a 3% trailing dividend yield, it has paid investors handsomely over the years. On a forward-looking basis, the yield looks more like 2.7%, as it has made some gains over the last 12 months

What is VRE, exactly?

VRE is a fund made up of Canadian REITs. It sports 19 holdings, which is an adequate amount of diversification as far as the narrow REIT space goes. It has a 0.39% expense ratio. VEE ETF basically owns pieces of Canada’s most important office buildings, residential apartments, and industrial spaces. Despite recent coolness in the housing and residential rental markets, Canadian real estate overall has some areas with growth potential, particularly office and industrial, which are connected to the nation’s data center buildout.

Canadian REITs have some of the highest yields of all asset classes in Canada. Partially, that’s because many types of real estate haven’t been seeing much price appreciation lately, but if it’s income you’re after, REITs have it.

Income potential

VRE’s dividend payments have been averaging about $0.07 per month lately. That works out to $0.89 per year. At today’s market price of $33.07, VRE therefore has a 2.7% dividend yield. If you invest $50,000 in it, you should get back $111.74 in monthly dividends, assuming no change to the payout.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCY
VEE ETF$33.071,512$0.07391 per month ($0.889 per year)$111.75 ($1,341 per year)Monthly

So, VCE has the potential to produce considerable monthly dividend income. And it’s all tax-free if you hold it in a TFSA.

Fool contributor Andrew Button has no positions in the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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