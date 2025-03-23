Member Login
Secure Dividends: How to Turn $10,000 Into Reliable Passive Income

Earn a secure dividend income of over $150 every quarter by investing in these reliable Canadian dividend stocks.

Published
woman analyze data

Image source: Getty Images

Investors looking to create a reliable passive income portfolio could consider adding dividend stocks with fundamentally strong business models, a solid history of payouts, and the ability to grow distributions. The dividends of such companies are secure, enabling you to earn worry-free income or reinvest.

So, if you plan to invest $10,000 and turn it into a reliable passive income, consider these Canadian stocks now.

Passive-income stock #1

Investors seeking secure dividends and reliable passive income could consider adding Enbridge (TSX:ENB) stock to their portfolios. This energy infrastructure giant has a long history of paying and increasing dividends, making it a dependable pick for income-focused investors.

What sets Enbridge apart is its ability to generate strong distributable cash flow (DCF) regardless of market conditions. Even during the COVID-19 pandemic—when many energy companies slashed or suspended their payouts—Enbridge maintained its dividend and increased it.

Notably, Enbridge has been paying dividends for 70 years and increased them for 30 consecutive years. This payout history reflects the company’s focus on returning higher cash to its shareholders, supported by its strong earnings and cash flows. Currently, Enbridge offers a high dividend yield of over 6%, making it an attractive option for investors seeking steady passive income.

Enbridge’s resilient payouts are largely due to its diversified revenue base and contractual business model. The company operates a vast network of energy infrastructure, and its earnings are largely shielded from volatile commodity prices. Additionally, its regulated cost-of-service tolling framework and high system utilization consistently drive its cash flows, supporting its dividend payments.

While Enbridge remains a leader in energy transportation, it is also capitalizing on energy transition opportunities. Enbridge is expanding its renewable energy and utility-like infrastructure, aligning with the global shift toward cleaner energy sources.

Overall, the higher utilization of its core pipelines, strategic acquisitions, secured capital projects, and expansion of low-risk earnings base will fuel its long-term growth, strengthening its DCF per share and dividend-paying ability.

Enbridge’s management projects its earnings and DCF per share to grow by around 5% annually in the long run, supporting future dividend increases.

Passive-income stock #2

Canada’s leading financial institutions offer some of the most reliable dividend payouts for investors seeking steady passive income. The country’s top banks have a long history of rewarding shareholders, with some distributing dividends for over a century. This makes them particularly attractive for those looking for dependable income streams.

Investors could add Scotiabank (TSX:BNS) stock among the Canadian banking giants for its high yield and resilient payouts. This leading financial services company has paid dividends since 1833, making it a reliable income stock. Further, BNS has raised its dividend by about 5% annually since 2014.

Its strong presence in high-growth international markets and consistent loan and deposit growth fuel its revenue expansion. Additionally, the bank benefits from diversified revenue streams, including wealth management and capital markets, which have been key drivers of its growth. Beyond its revenue sources, Scotiabank’s solid asset quality and efficient operations drive its earnings and dividend payments. Moreover, its robust balance sheet supports its ability to expand operations and even grow dividends over time.

Currently, Scotiabank pays a quarterly dividend of $1.06 per share, which translates to an impressive dividend yield of over 6%.

Bottom line

Enbridge and Scotiabank stocks offer secure dividends and are reliable investments to earn stress-free passive income. By investing $10,000 equally in these two stocks, you can build a secure dividend income portfolio and earn over $150 in dividends every quarter.

CompanyRecent PriceNumber of SharesDividendTotal PayoutsFrequency
Enbridge$62.6779$0.943$74.50Quarterly
Scotiabank$69.0772$1.06$76.32
Quarterly
Price as of 03/19/2025

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Bank Of Nova Scotia and Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

