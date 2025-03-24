Member Login
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » Want Decades of Passive Income? 3 Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

Want Decades of Passive Income? 3 Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

Looking to build decades of passive income? These three stocks will establish a growing income on autopilot.

Posted by
Demetris Afxentiou
Published
| More on:
Two seniors walk in the forest

Source: Getty Images

Finding that perfect mix of income stocks to bolster your retirement income can make a huge difference. Fortunately, for investors looking to establish decades of passive income, there’s no shortage of great stocks

Here’s a look at a trio of options that are superb candidates for those seeking decades of passive income.

Buy and hold forever

Some of the best stocks are those which can offer a recurring and stable income stream that continues to grow. That’s a key reason why the first stock investors seeking decades of passive income should consider Fortis (TSX:FTS).

Fortis is a utility stock. In fact, it’s one of the largest utilities in North America with a portfolio that includes the U.S., Canada, and the Caribbean.

One of the reasons why utilities like Fortis are such great options for investors seeking decades of passive income is because of their business model.

In short, utilities provide a necessary service that cannot be replaced. That service is also backed by long-term regulated contracts that span decades. This means that utilities like Fortis generate a recurring and stable revenue stream.

And it’s that revenue stream that allows Fortis to invest in growth and pay out a recurring and stable dividend. As of the time of writing, that dividend carries a yield of 3.8%.

Even better, Fortis has provided annual upticks to that dividend for over 50 consecutive years and plans to continue that cadence.

In other words, investors looking for decades of passive income should consider Fortis as any buy-and-forget option.

Banking on success now and in the future

It would be hard, if not impossible, to mention at least one of Canada’s big banks as an option for those seeking decades of passive income. Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS) is a great option for those investors right now.

Scotiabank isn’t the largest of the big banks, but it is known as the most international of the big banks. Until recently, the focus of that international arm was on Latin American markets with their higher growth potential.

That focus has now shifted more to the U.S. market, where Scotiabank announced it was buying into U.S.-based KeyCorp last year.

Scotiabank’s venture into international markets shouldn’t discount the bank’s performance at home. Specifically, the Canadian market is both well-regulated and mature, providing Scotiabank with a steady revenue stream.

And it’s that revenue stream which allows the bank to invest in that international growth, while also paying out one of the best dividends. As of the time of writing, Scotiabank’s quarterly dividend pays out a yield of 6.2%.

This means investors looking for decades of passive income will not be disappointed in adding Scotiabank to any long-term portfolio.

Power your portfolio for decades

One final option for investors seeking decades of passive income to consider is Enbridge (TSX:ENB). Enbridge is one of the largest energy infrastructure companies on the planet.

Most of the company’s revenue is derived from its lucrative pipeline network. The pipeline business transports both crude and natural gas to locations across Canada and the U.S., generating a recurring and well-covered revenue stream.

Beyond its core pipeline business, Enbridge also operates a natural gas utility operation as well as a growing renewable energy portfolio.

In short, Enbridge offers multiple, well-diversified business units that generate revenue for the company, allowing it to invest in growth and pay a quarterly dividend.

That dividend currently pays out a handsome 6% yield, and Enbridge has provided annual upticks to that dividend for three decades without fail.

In other words, investors looking for decades of passive income should strongly consider Enbridge.

Build decades of passive income

No stock, even the most defensive is not without some risk. Fortunately, the above stocks can provide decades of passive income for any investor.

Here’s how that pans out by investing $30,000 into each stock.

CompanyRecent PriceNo. of SharesDividendTotal PayoutFrequency
Fortis$64.55464$2.46$1,144.44Quarterly
Bank of Nova Scotia$68.87435$4.24$1,844.40Quarterly
Enbridge$62.94476$3.77$1,794.52Quarterly

In my opinion, one or all of the above should be core holdings in any well-diversified portfolio.

Buy them, hold them, and watch them (and your income) grow.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Demetris Afxentiou has positions in the Bank of Nova Scotia, Enbridge, and Fortis. The Motley Fool recommends Bank of Nova Scotia, Enbridge, and Fortis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

calculate and analyze stock
Dividend Stocks

CRA Warning: 3 TFSA Mistakes That Could Trigger an Audit

| Christopher Liew, CFA

TFSA users who inappropriately use the investment account could be targets of a CRA audit.

Read more »

ETF stands for Exchange Traded Fund
Dividend Stocks

Here’s How Many Shares of ZWC You Should Own to Get $500 in Monthly Dividends

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

This BMO ETF holds Canadian dividend stocks and sells covered calls to generate steady monthly income.

Read more »

a person watches a downward arrow crash through the floor
Dividend Stocks

Why This Canadian Sector Is Plummeting and How to Protect Your Portfolio

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

There's one sector that's seriously in trouble lately, but don't worry. We have you covered with more stocks to consider.

Read more »

Man looks stunned about something
Dividend Stocks

Will Tariffs Crush These Canadian Manufacturing Stocks?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three manufacturing stocks have already gone through some turbulence, but some might fare better than others.

Read more »

Pile of Canadian dollar bills in various denominations
Dividend Stocks

Got $3,000? 3 Income Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

| Nicholas Dobroruka

The TSX has no shortage of high-yielding dividend stocks to choose from. Here are three top picks to add to…

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

Top Canadian Stocks to Generate Passive Income in 2025

| Jitendra Parashar

These Canadian dividend stocks could help you earn attractive passive income for years to come.

Read more »

ways to boost income
Dividend Stocks

Top Canadian Financial Stocks to Buy Now

| Demetris Afxentiou

Canada's financial stocks are regarded as some of the best investments to own. Here's a look at several to buy…

Read more »

Start line on the highway
Dividend Stocks

10 Years From Now, You’ll Be Glad You Bought These Magnificent TSX Dividend Stocks

| Puja Tayal

Investing in dividend stocks for the long term can be rewarding, especially if they grow their dividend annually.

Read more »