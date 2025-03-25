Member Login
Home » Investing » 1 Canadian Dividend Stock Down 10.48% to Buy and Hold Forever

1 Canadian Dividend Stock Down 10.48% to Buy and Hold Forever

A large-cap dividend stock remains a solid choice for long-term investors despite its year-to-date loss.

Posted by
Christopher Liew, CFA
Christopher is a CFA Charterholder and a former financial advisor at RBC.
Published
| More on:
top TSX stocks to buy

Source: Getty Images

Tariff risks have clouded the economic picture in 2025 and could impact corporate earnings. Canada’s Big Six banks can endure the headwinds but might need to allocate more provisions for credit losses (PCL). The first-quarter (Q1) fiscal 2025 results are out, except that the increase in PCLs or financial cushion was moderate.

Bank of Nova Scotia analyst Meny Grauman singled out Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSX:CM) for its impressive results, notwithstanding macro fears connected to tariffs. He added that the strong financial performance deserves to drive the stock’s outperformance.

Jefferies analyst John Aiken said, “CIBC’s underlying growth remains impressive despite some deterioration in its customers’ credit quality and higher-than-expected provisions.” As of this writing, CIBC trades at $81.40 per share, down -10.48% year to date, and pays a lucrative 4.77% dividend.

Canada’s fifth-largest lender remains a buy-and-hold stock like its big bank peers. Victor Dodig, president and chief executive officer (CEO) of CIBC, said, “Clients are more resilient than one gives them credit for.”

He added that businesses had faced a surge in interest rates, currency volatility, supply chain disruptions and labour supply issues in the past decade but managed through them. Each of the bank’s business streams posted higher first-quarter profits.   

Financial performance

In the three months ending January 31, 2025, CIBC’s revenue and net income increased 17% and 26% to $7.3 billion and $2.2 billion compared to Q1 fiscal 2024. According to Dodig, the bank’s client-focused strategy generated consistent results for stakeholders. Notably, the $573 million PCL during the quarter was 2% lower from a year ago.

Net incomes of the Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management and Canadian Personal and Business Banking segments increased 13% (to $591 million) and 7% (to $765 million) year over year. Capital Market’s profit climbed 19% to $619 million. Because of lower PCL, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management reported a $256 million net income versus the $8 million net loss in Q1 fiscal 2024.

Strong foundation

Dodig emphasized that CIBC’s diversified business platform, robust capital position and strong credit quality are the foundation to deliver for stakeholders in the year ahead. He said, “We are a strong bank with deep client relationships, and we know the clients, companies and industries we serve very well, which positions our team to offer impactful advice and solutions.” Overall, the $2.19 earnings per share beat consensus estimates.

CIBC expects soft economic conditions and tariff uncertainties to impact corporate earnings in the near term but looks ahead to a more supportive interest rate environment. The financial services sector should benefit from further rate reductions by the Bank of Canada in 2025.

Conservative credit guidance

PCLs did not impact CIBC and other Big Banks in Q1 fiscal 2025. However, National Bank analyst Gabriel Dechaine sees a higher probability of loan-loss provisions rising massively in future quarters, similar to 2020 during the global pandemic. Economic uncertainty will slow loan growth, resulting in greater conservatism in the banks’ credit guidance.

Still, market analysts remain bullish on CIBC. Their 12-month average price target is $97.45, a +20% potential upside. Also, given the 44.66% payout ratio, the quarterly dividend payments are safe.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Christopher Liew has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Bank Of Nova Scotia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Canada day banner background design of flag
Dividend Stocks

The Canadian Stocks That Outperformed the Market in 2024

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you want Canadian stocks that already show strength, then these two belong on your watch list.

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Dividend Stocks

How to Turn a $20,000 TFSA Into $200,000

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Consistent yearly contributions and dividend stocks can help grow your TFSA balance 10-fold in the long term.

Read more »

Transparent umbrella under heavy rain against water drops splash background. Rainy weather concept.
Dividend Stocks

These 3 TSX Stocks Are Totally Shielded From Trump Tariffs

| Andrew Button

Utilities like Fortis Inc (TSX:FTS) are pretty tariff-resistant.

Read more »

Man holds Canadian dollars in differing amounts
Dividend Stocks

Here’s How Many Shares of Total Energy Services You Should Own to Get $2,000 in Yearly Dividends

| Aditya Raghunath

Total Energy Services is a TSX dividend stock that offers you a tasty yield in 2025. Is the small-cap energy…

Read more »

A worker drinks out of a mug in an office.
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: 2 Dividend Stocks Worth Buying While They’re Down

| Jitendra Parashar

A recent dip in these two top dividend stocks could be an opportunity for TFSA investors to buy them at…

Read more »

bulb idea thinking
Dividend Stocks

The Smartest Dividend Stocks to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

| Daniel Da Costa

These REITs have reliable operations and provide attractive returns to investors, making them two of the best dividend stocks to…

Read more »

A worker overlooks an oil refinery plant.
Dividend Stocks

Here’s How Many Shares of CNQ You Should Own to Get $859 in Yearly Dividends

| Puja Tayal

Canadian Natural Resources is a good stock that can significantly grow your yearly dividends with its double-digit dividend-growth rate.

Read more »

An investor uses a tablet
Dividend Stocks

Where Will Canadian Tire Stock Be in 3 Years?

| Aditya Raghunath

Canadian Tire has crushed broader market returns over the past three decades. But is the TSX dividend stock still a…

Read more »