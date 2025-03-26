Sun Life Financial: Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2025?

Sun Life stock is a good holding for conservative, long-term investors. Currently, it could be a reasonable buy for those without a position.

When it comes to stock investing, one of the most common questions investors ask is whether a stock is a buy, sell, or hold. Sun Life Financial (TSX:SLF), a leading player in the life and health insurance industry, is no exception. With the stock recently dipping 7% from its 52-week high and now hovering around $82 per share, the question arises — could this be the perfect buy-the-dip opportunity in 2025?

A strong foundation with global reach

Headquartered in Toronto, Sun Life Financial is a multinational financial services company offering life insurance, health insurance, retirement solutions, and asset management services. With operations across key international markets, including the U.S., the Philippines, and several Asian countries, Sun Life benefits from a diversified revenue stream that helps buffer against regional market fluctuations. This broad global presence is critical for long-term growth, positioning the company well to capture opportunities in emerging markets.

Sun Life’s business model focuses on providing long-term financial security to individuals and institutions, an approach that has resulted in consistent growth. The company has successfully expanded its wealth and asset management business, which now accounts for nearly a third of its earnings. This diversification provides a strong foundation for future growth, especially when combined with Sun Life’s emphasis on digital innovation and sustainability, further enhancing its competitive edge in the market.

Stability and growth potential for investors

As an investment, Sun Life offers a combination of stability and growth potential. The company’s consistent earnings growth is a key factor for long-term investors seeking both income and capital appreciation. With a solid balance sheet and a history of delivering reliable dividends, Sun Life is a relatively low-risk stock, especially for conservative investors. The stock currently trades at a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of approximately 12, a reasonable valuation considering its potential for steady earnings growth and stable dividends.

Over the last decade, Sun Life has delivered solid total returns of about 11.8% per year, a result of solid adjusted earnings per share (EPS) growth of 8.5% annually and a growing dividend. Sun Life has earned its reputation as a Canadian dividend knight, having increased its dividend for 10 years with an impressive 8.4% growth rate. Currently, its dividend yield sits at nearly 4.1%, which is attractive for income-focused investors. Moreover, with a sustainable payout ratio of 49% of adjusted earnings, Sun Life’s dividend remains healthy and sustainable.

Is Sun Life stock a buy in 2025?

Given its solid performance and promising outlook, Sun Life Financial appears to be a solid hold for long-term investors. The stock’s current valuation offers a reasonable entry point for those looking to build or add to their positions. Its S&P credit rating of A+ reflects the company’s financial strength and stability, making it a reliable choice for conservative investors seeking steady returns.

For those looking to maximize returns, the current dip presents a good opportunity to nibble at a reasonable price, particularly if you believe in Sun Life’s long-term growth prospects. However, investors should be mindful of potential risks, including market volatility and regulatory changes, which could affect the stock’s short-term performance. As a result, it may be wise to consider buying on meaningful dips for better value.

In conclusion, Sun Life Financial is a strong contender for a hold or buy in 2025, offering a compelling mix of stability, dividend growth, and global expansion potential. With a healthy dividend, solid earnings, and attractive growth prospects, Sun Life remains a valuable investment for those looking to build a steady portfolio for the long term.