Start early and contribute consistently to your TFSA. Invest in quality Canadian stocks for long-term compounding.

The TFSA Number You Need to Hit Before Calling It Quits

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Start early and contribute consistently — maximize TFSA room and reinvest dividends so compounding can do the heavy lifting.

Aim for a $500,000 TFSA — at a 4% yield that’s roughly $20,000 a year in tax-free income to supplement CPP/OAS and pensions.

Every Canadian dreams of financial freedom, but many investors focus too heavily on age instead of income. The truth is, retirement is less about turning 65 and more about reaching the Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) number that can comfortably generate enough passive income to support your lifestyle.

For many Canadians, that magic TFSA target is $500,000. While it may sound ambitious, reaching this milestone can create a surprisingly powerful stream of tax-free income, especially when invested in high-quality dividend-growth stocks. Better yet, the combination of compounding returns and decades of tax-free growth can make the journey far more achievable than most people realize.

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Why $500,000

A TFSA worth $500,000 can become a serious income-producing machine. Assuming an average portfolio yield of 4%, investors would generate $20,000 annually in completely tax-free income. Combine that with the Canada Pension Plan (CPP), Old Age Security (OAS), or workplace pensions and many Canadians could cover a significant portion of their living expenses without touching their principal.

The real advantage is flexibility. Unlike Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP) withdrawals, TFSA withdrawals do not increase taxable income or trigger clawbacks on government benefits. This means every dollar earned inside the account stays in your pocket.

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Reaching this number also changes your mindset as an investor. Instead of chasing risky growth stocks or speculative trends, the focus shifts toward preserving capital, growing passive income, and letting compounding do the heavy lifting.

Three Canadian stocks built for long-term TFSA growth

Building a half-million-dollar TFSA requires owning durable businesses capable of growing earnings and dividends over time. Fortunately, the Canadian market offers many strong candidates. Here are a few for you to investigate further.

One top idea is Fortis (TSX:FTS) stock. The leading North American utility has increased its dividend for more than 50 consecutive years, making it one of Canada’s most dependable income investments. Its regulated utility operations provide stable earnings even during recessions, making it ideal for conservative TFSA investors seeking reliable passive income.

Another solid choice is Canadian National Railway (TSX:CNR). Railways are essential to the Canadian economy, and Canadian National Railway has built a dominant transportation network with high barriers to entry. Over the long run, the company has grown earnings and dividends steadily while benefiting from long-term economic expansion and trade growth.

For investors looking for stronger capital appreciation potential, Brookfield (TSX:BN) offers exposure to infrastructure, renewable energy, real estate, and private equity assets around the world. Brookfield has a long history of compounding shareholder wealth at a double-digit rate and can add valuable growth potential to a TFSA portfolio.

Together, these three stocks provide a balanced mix of income, stability, and long-term growth potential as a starting point for growing investors’ TFSA portfolios.

Start as soon as possible

The biggest mistake Canadians make is waiting too long to prioritize TFSA investing. Even modest contributions invested consistently can snowball over decades. Investors who maximize annual TFSA contributions and reinvest dividends give themselves a major advantage through compounding.

For example, eligible Canadians who maximized their TFSA since its inception in 2009 and earned an average annual return of 8% would have transformed ordinary savings into a substantial tax-free portfolio of about $219,046. The earlier you start, the longer your TFSA wealth can compound and grow.

Investor takeaway

For Canadians pursuing financial independence, the TFSA number that truly matters may be $500,000. At that level, a well-built portfolio can generate meaningful tax-free passive income while preserving long-term wealth. By focusing on high-quality Canadian stocks such as Fortis, Canadian National Railway, and Brookfield, investors can steadily build a TFSA capable of supporting retirement goals. The key is consistency, patience, and allowing compounding to work over time.