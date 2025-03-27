Member Login
Home » Investing » A 6.8% Dividend Stock Paying Cash Every Month

A 6.8% Dividend Stock Paying Cash Every Month

This well-known Canadian company constantly generates significant cash flow, making it an ideal dividend stock for passive-income seekers.

Posted by
Daniel Da Costa
Daniel joined the Motley Fool Canada team in 2019 with years of experience in banking and investing. Growing up the son of a proprietary stock trader and educator, Daniel’s always found joy in helping Canadians to improve their financial situations. With the Motley Fool, Daniel sees an even more rewarding way to impact Canadians positively. A student and great admirer of Warren Buffett, he’s always looking for investments offering growth at a reasonable price. Outside of finance, Daniel enjoys spending his time with family, sailing, and watching Formula One.
Published
| More on:
Pile of Canadian dollar bills in various denominations

Source: Getty Images

Generating passive income is the goal for many Canadians, and for good reason. Who wouldn’t want to earn money while doing absolutely nothing? The problem is that most passive income ideas aren’t actually that passive. Rental properties require maintenance, dealing with tenants, and a lot of upfront capital. Even side hustles take time. That’s why dividend stocks that pay cash every month stand out.

Once you’ve done the research and bought high-quality companies, there’s nothing else to do except keep an eye on your portfolio to stay up to date with your investments and, of course, collect the income.

Furthermore, if you’re investing through a registered account like the Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA), all that income you earn is completely tax-free.

Not to mention, dividend stocks can also gain value, which means you’re not just earning regular income; you’re also building long-term capital gains. That combination of steady cash flow and potential growth is exactly what makes dividend investing so effective, especially inside a TFSA where every dollar stays in your pocket.

So, with that in mind, if you’ve got hard-earned cash that you’re looking to put to work and want to boost the yield that your portfolio generates, here’s one of the top Canadian stocks on the TSX with a whopping 6.8% dividend yield that pays you cash every single month.

One of the best Canadian dividend stocks that pays you cash every month

There are several monthly dividend stocks to consider adding to your portfolio on the TSX, but one of the very best is Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSX:PZA).

Pizza Pizza is an ideal investment because of its proven track record and simple business model that’s made specifically for dividend investors.

The stock simply earns a royalty on all sales done at Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 locations nationwide. This creates a steady stream of income, and because Pizza Pizza has only minimal expenses, the stock can essentially return all of its earnings to investors through its dividend.

For example, over the last four quarters, the dividend stock earned roughly $40 million in revenue from royalty payments and spent just $730,000 on expenses to run the company.

That resulted in operating income of more than $39 million, or an operating margin of more than 98%. From there, it paid just shy of $1.3 million in interest expenses while earning just over $400,000 in interest and investment income, giving it a pre-tax income of roughly $38.4 million.

So, after paying roughly $7.3 million in taxes, Pizza Pizza earned a net income of more than $31 million on just over $40 million of revenue.

This simple business model is ideal for investors because, with only minimal expenses, it makes forecasting future earnings and dividend payments much more straightforward.

Its expenses hardly ever fluctuate quarter to quarter or year over year, so the main focus for investors and management is to follow how well Pizza Pizza can grow its same-store sales, which directly leads to dividend increases.

How is Pizza Pizza faring in this economic environment?

Although restaurant stocks can take a hit as economic growth slows down, since eating out is one of the easiest costs for consumers to cut, Pizza Pizza is well-positioned compared to its peers.

The company has one of the best-known brands in Canada and is well-known for its low-cost options and convenient operating times, often open later than most other restaurants it competes against.

Therefore, it’s no surprise that in addition to its expenses hardly ever fluctuating, its revenue year over year isn’t very volatile either.

This simple business model means the stock likely won’t offer significant growth over the long haul. However, it also makes it one of the best and most reliable dividend stocks, especially when it offers a dividend yield of roughly 6.8%.

So, if you’re looking for a dividend stock that can boost your passive income and return cash to you monthly, Pizza Pizza is undoubtedly a stock you’ll want to consider.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Daniel Da Costa has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

3 colorful arrows racing straight up on a black background.
Dividend Stocks

3 TSX Stocks With No Signs of Slowing Down

| Jitendra Parashar

These three dividend-paying TSX stocks are continuing to rally with no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

Read more »

Two seniors walk in the forest
Dividend Stocks

Married Canadians: Do This to Save on Taxes

| Andrew Button

You can save on taxes by holding stocks like Fortis (TSX:FTS) in a TFSA.

Read more »

The sun sets behind a power source
Dividend Stocks

A Canadian Utility Stock to Buy for Big Total Returns

| Jitendra Parashar

With a nearly 5% annualized dividend yield, this top Canadian utility stock could deliver solid total returns in the years…

Read more »

hand stacking money coins
Dividend Stocks

What to Know About Canadian Transportation Stocks for 2025

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Transportation stocks may look a bit up and down with recent tariffs weighing on investors, so what about 2025?

Read more »

gas station, convenience store, gas pumps
Dividend Stocks

Alimentation Couche-Tard: Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2025?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

ATD stock has been in the headlines again and again lately, so let's look at whether these mentions have been…

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

2 Canadian Stocks I’d Buy With $5,000 Now (Even With All the Chaos)

| Demetris Afxentiou

There's more than a few great Canadian stocks for investors to buy right now. Here's a look at two prime…

Read more »

Asset Management
Dividend Stocks

2 Monster Stocks to Hold for the Next 20 Years

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are two large-cap TSX stocks you can hold for decades to earn solid returns on your investments.

Read more »

Investor wonders if it's safe to buy stocks now
Dividend Stocks

Outlook for BCE Stock in 2025

| Aditya Raghunath

Down more than 50% from all-time highs, BCE is a TSX dividend stock that offers you a yield of 12%…

Read more »