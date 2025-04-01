Member Login
Savvy Investors Seize the Moment: Why Buying the Dip Now Could Pay Off

Here’s why investors should buy the dip.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest.
Investing in the stock market often feels like a rollercoaster ride, with prices rising and falling in response to various factors. For savvy investors, these fluctuations present opportunities to acquire quality stocks at discounted prices. A strategy commonly known as “buying the dip.” This approach involves purchasing shares after a decline, anticipating that the stock will rebound and yield profits over time.

Why it works

“Buying the dip” is rooted in the belief that market downturns are temporary and that fundamentally strong companies will recover from short-term setbacks. This strategy requires a thorough analysis of the reasons behind a stock’s decline, ensuring that the drop is due to market overreactions rather than underlying issues within the company. For instance, during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, markets worldwide plummeted due to uncertainty and fear. Investors who recognized this as a temporary setback and invested in solid companies during the downturn saw substantial gains as markets recovered in the following months.

Similarly, in August 2024, the stock market experienced its worst day of the year due to rising unemployment and recession fears. Despite this, 97.5% of investors on Vanguard’s platform refrained from selling, and those who acted predominantly bought more shares. This disciplined approach paid off, as the S&P 500 rebounded by over 10% in the subsequent weeks, reaching new highs by late September.

One to watch

Let’s consider Canadian National Railway (TSX:CNR), a cornerstone of North America’s transportation infrastructure. Founded in 1919, it has grown into a leading freight railway, connecting ports and markets across Canada and the United States. Its extensive network and diversified cargo make it a vital player in the continent’s economy.

As of writing, CNR’s stock is trading at $139.52, down from its 52-week high of $180.12 reached on March 20, 2024. This decline presents a potential opportunity for investors to buy into a fundamentally strong company at a reduced price.

In its most recent earnings report for the fourth quarter of 2024, CNR reported revenues of $4.36 billion, a slight decrease of 1.56% compared to the previous year. Despite this modest dip, CNR stock’s net income remained robust at $1.2 billion, demonstrating its resilience amid market challenges. The company also announced plans to invest in infrastructure and technology to enhance efficiency and meet growing demand, positioning itself for future growth.

Considerations

Investing during a dip requires careful consideration. While the potential for higher returns exists, it’s essential to assess the reasons behind the stock’s decline and ensure that the company’s fundamentals remain strong. In the case of CNR stock, its pivotal role in transportation, consistent financial performance, and strategic investments suggest that the current dip may be a temporary setback rather than a sign of deeper issues.

It’s also important to consider broader market conditions. Factors such as economic policies, trade agreements, and global events can influence stock performance. Staying informed and consulting with financial advisors can help you navigate these complexities and make informed investment decisions.

Bottom line

Buying the dip can be a rewarding strategy for those who do their homework and invest in companies with solid foundations. CNR stock, with its extensive network and strategic initiatives, presents a compelling case for consideration. As always, thorough research and a clear understanding of one’s investment goals and risk tolerance are essential when seizing such opportunities.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian National Railway. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

