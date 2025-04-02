Member Login
Home » Investing » How I’d Invest $6,000 in Canadian Real Estate Stocks to Build Lasting Wealth

How I’d Invest $6,000 in Canadian Real Estate Stocks to Build Lasting Wealth

Canadian REITs on sale! See how grocery-anchored retail properties offering 9% yields could turn $6,000 into lasting wealth despite US tariff tensions

Posted by
Brian Paradza, CFA
Brian is an investment writer and a Chartered Financial Analyst. He is an investing enthusiast who has regularly contributed to The Motley Fool Canada since 2017. He is also a contributor to TipRanks (www.tipranks.com). His work has been featured on InvestorPlace (www.investorplace.com) as well. You can follow Brian on X (formally Twitter) @brianparadza
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

The Canadian real estate landscape is facing some interesting challenges right now. It’s got positive long-term fundamentals according to industry experts like CBRE, but is also dealing with short-term pressure from the ongoing trade tensions with the United States. Since those tariffs were announced in January, home sales dropped nearly 10% month-over-month into February 2025, creating what the Canadian Real Estate Association recently called a “gap” in sales activity.

But here’s the thing about market turbulence – it often creates opportunities for smart investors. Today, I’d invest $6,000 in Canadian real estate stocks to potentially build lasting wealth, despite (or perhaps because of) current economic headwinds, through retail real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Why I’m focusing on retail REITs

When economic waters get choppy, investors look for stability. That’s why I’m particularly interested in retail Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) right now, especially those anchored by grocery stores and essential services.

Why buy retail REITs for stability? Because people always need groceries, medicine, and basic household items –regardless of tariff wars or economic conditions. CBRE’s latest market outlook confirms this resilience, noting that positive leasing intentions combined with supply constraints are actually forcing retailers to expand into secondary markets.

These necessity-based properties tend to maintain steady cash flow even during economic downturns, which helps protect your investment while providing reliable passive income through regular distributions (similar to dividends).

My top pick for April 2025: Firm Capital Property Trust

If I had $6,000 to invest in Canadian real estate stocks today, I’d put it into Firm Capital Property Trust (TSX:FCD.UN). Here’s why:

Firm Capital Property Trust owns a diversified portfolio of 64 commercial properties (mostly grocery-anchored retail), five multi-family complexes, and four manufactured home communities. This diversification provides stability across different real estate segments.

The REIT maintains impressive occupancy levels – 94.5% for commercial properties, 95.3% for multi-residential units, and a perfect 100% for manufactured homes. These high rates translate directly into consistent rental income, driving year-over-year same-property net operating income (NOI) growth of 4% during the fourth quarter of last year.

The retail REIT has strengthened its operating position, bringing its adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) payout rate down to a sustainable 100% in late 2024, compared to an unsustainable 115% in 2023. This means monthly distributions are now fully covered by recurring distributable cash flow.

As of its April 1st earnings report, the REIT’s Net Asset Value (NAV) grew 5% year-over-year to $7.83 per unit. Units are trading at a whopping 27% discount to that value. As the gap between market price and underlying value narrows, this could create substantial capital appreciation.

Perhaps most attractive to income-oriented investors is the approximately 9% distribution yield. At that rate, the Rule of 72 suggests you could double your money in about eight years from distribution reinvestments alone.

Unlike many REITs whose distributions are taxed as regular income, FCD.UN typically structures distributions as mostly return of capital. This allows investors to defer taxes while their cost basis gradually reduces – a nice bonus for taxable accounts.

The $6,000 investment plan

With $6,000 invested in Firm Capital Property Trust, you’d generate around $540 annually in passive income at the current 9% yield. You’d potentially benefit from capital appreciation as the discount to NAV narrows over time. You’d hold a stake in essential retail properties that tend to weather economic storms. And you’d enjoy tax-advantaged distributions that defer tax obligations.

While the ongoing trade tensions with the U.S. might create short-term volatility, the fundamental need for grocery-anchored retail space and accommodation isn’t going away. By focusing on quality assets trading below their intrinsic value, you position yourself to potentially build lasting wealth through both regular passive income and capital appreciation.

Remember, the best long-term investments are often made when others are cautious – and the current market climate might just be providing us with exactly that opportunity.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Brian Paradza has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

rain rolls off a protective umbrella in a rainstorm
Dividend Stocks

Economic Headwinds: Should You Still Consider Buying the Dip?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A market dip might seem like a bumpy road, but it can be far smoother in the future with the…

Read more »

e-commerce shopping getting a package
Dividend Stocks

Consumer Spending Plays Amidst the Current Market Dip

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Consumption may go down in market dips, but certain consumer stocks are certainly better off than others.

Read more »

Asset Management
Dividend Stocks

12% Dividend Yield! I’m Buying This TSX Stock and Holding for Decades

| Puja Tayal

Stocks with high-dividend yields carry risks. But they could be a good long-term investment. Here is a 12% dividend stock…

Read more »

Canadian flag
Dividend Stocks

How I’d Build a Foundation of Canadian Value Stocks in My Investment Strategy

| Kay Ng

Canadian investors can explore iShares Canadian Value Index ETF for value stock ideas to build a foundation for their diversified…

Read more »

Canadian dollars are printed
Dividend Stocks

How I’d Transform a $30,000 TFSA Into a Cash-Flow Machine

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's why TFSA investors should consider owning dividend stocks such as Mullen Group in 2025.

Read more »

A woman shops in a grocery store while pushing a stroller with a child
Dividend Stocks

Dip Buyers Could Win Big in Today’s Market Dip

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you want to buy the dip, think long-term. Which is why this TSX stock is a top option.

Read more »

gaming, tech
Dividend Stocks

3 Top Communication Services Sector Stocks for Canadian Investors in 2025

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Three communication services stocks are solid choices in 2025 if you want exposure to the rejuvenated sector.

Read more »

nugget gold
Dividend Stocks

Recession Stocks Are Back: Consider Buying the Dip This April

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Recession stocks are back, and this one could be a solid winner.

Read more »