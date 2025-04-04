Member Login
Got $500? Where I'd Invest it in This Green Energy Stock for Long-Term Sustainable Returns

This green energy company’s growing scale and focus on rewarding investors make it a top bet for investors looking for growth and income.

Sneha Nahata
Offshore wind turbine farm at sunset

Source: Getty Images

The demand for green energy, primarily renewable electricity, is accelerating. This demand is led by large investments in building data centres to power digitalization and artificial intelligence (AI) applications. Moreover, this demand trend isn’t slowing down anytime soon and will likely pick up speed over the next decade, creating significant growth opportunities for companies operating in the green energy sector.

So, if you’re looking to put $500 to work, Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSX:BEP.UN) is a compelling green energy stock poised to deliver sustainable returns in the long term.

Why is Brookfield Renewable a top green energy stock?

Brookfield Renewable Partners owns and operates diversified clean energy and sustainable infrastructure assets. With roughly 46,200 megawatts of operating capacity already in place and a solid development pipeline of about 200,100 megawatts, Brookfield is well-positioned to capitalize on growing green energy demand and deliver solid growth in the long term. Notably, about 98% of its current generation capacity comes from renewable sources, making it a compelling bet in the clean energy space.

One of Brookfield Renewable’s key strengths lies in its operating structure. Nearly 90% of its power generation is backed by contracts, which add stability and visibility. Moreover, around 70% of its revenues are tied to inflation, which helps protect and expand operating margins over time. This setup gives the company the flexibility to renegotiate contracts as they expire, often at significantly higher rates, providing more value in a rising price environment. As a result, Brookfield Renewable’s funds from operations (FFO) will likely grow steadily, providing the financial muscle to continue expanding.

Brookfield is well-positioned to deliver sustainable returns with a diverse and growing pipeline of projects tailored to meet growing renewable electricity demand and a portfolio anchored by long-term power-purchase agreements. Moreover, the company’s strong financials will enable it to pay and increase its dividends over time. Brookfield Renewables’s dividend has grown by at least 5% in the last 14 consecutive years. Moreover, the stock currently offers a high yield of 6.8%.

In short, Brookfield Renewable’s scale, stability, and focus on enhancing shareholder value make it a compelling choice for investors looking for growth and income.

Factors to drive Brookfield’s growth

The favourable broader market conditions and the company’s capital allocation into attractive risk-adjusted opportunities position it well to deliver solid growth. The company’s recent investments and acquisitions have significantly boosted its operating cash flow and added a strong pipeline of ready-to-contract development projects.

Brookfield also sells de-risked operating assets and integrated platforms to support its future growth. Since 2020, Brookfield has realized nearly $6 billion in proceeds from asset monetizations, achieving an average internal rate of return of 22% and a 2.1 times multiple on invested capital. These funds are recycled into new, high-potential opportunities, supporting a capital-light growth strategy.  

Moreover, Brookfield’s focus on low-cost mature renewable technologies positions it well to capitalize on the growing demand and deliver above-average returns. With a disciplined capital allocation strategy, management aims to deliver long-term total returns of 12-15% for investors, making Brookfield an attractive choice for those looking for sustainable, long-term growth.

