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Bond Yields Are Pressuring Utility Stocks: This Selloff Could Be a 10-Year Opportunity

Higher government-bond yields pressure utility valuations, but long-term investors can use that competition to find better entry points.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Author Bio Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Her work can also be found at Canada's National Observer, where she writes on the business side of climate action. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, Amy wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Social Media Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
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Key Points
  • Emera currently offers a dividend yield around 4.3%.
  • The utility plans roughly $4 billion of capital investment during 2026.
  • Emera targets 5% to 7% annual adjusted earnings-per-share growth through 2030.

Utility investors suddenly have competition from something they haven’t worried about for years. Right now, government bonds are paying real income again.

Canada’s benchmark 10-year government-bond yield recently hovered around 4%. When an investor can lock in something close to that without accepting stock-market risk, a utility yielding 3% or 4% has to provide another reason to own it.

That can pressure utility share prices even when the electrical systems underneath them keep growing. For a 10-year investor, that tension can become useful.

A meter measures energy use.

Source: Getty Images

Why bonds hurt utilities

Utilities are unusually sensitive to interest rates for two reasons. First, they’re capital intensive. Building transmission lines, substations, power plants, batteries, and gas infrastructure requires billions of dollars. Utilities often borrow part of that money. Higher rates make future projects more expensive to finance.

Second, utilities compete directly with bonds for income investors. If a risk-free government yield climbs, investors generally demand more return from utility stocks too. Share prices can fall until expected returns look attractive again. The question then becomes whether the company can grow earnings fast enough to offset the financing pressure.

A different utility

In that case, I’d look at Emera (TSX: EMA). Emera owns regulated electric and gas utilities, with major operations including Tampa Electric in Florida and Nova Scotia Power. Regulated utilities invest in infrastructure, then seek approval to recover costs and earn an allowed return through customer rates.

That creates much more predictable revenue than a commodity producer or technology company. Emera plans approximately $4 billion of capital spending in 2026. It invested more than $1.7 billion during the first half alone.

The company expects those investments to support adjusted earnings-per-share growth of 5% to 7% annually through 2030. That’s the growth side of the utility equation.

Into earnings

Second-quarter adjusted earnings per share (EPS) hit $0.69. Management said full-year 2026 adjusted EPS growth was positioned to come in above its normal 5% to 7% target range.

Meanwhile, Emera pays $0.73 per share quarterly, or $2.93 annually. At $67.93 at writing, that’s a yield around 4.3%. That puts the starting income much closer to current government-bond yields than many utilities offer.

The difference is that Emera’s dividend can potentially grow over the next decade. A bond coupon generally doesn’t. That’s why I’d still include utilities among diversified Canadian dividend stocks for long-term income.

Considerations

A 4.3% dividend isn’t automatically better than a 4% government bond. The stock can fall. The dividend can be cut. Emera also carries substantial debt because regulated utilities finance enormous asset bases. Persistently high borrowing costs could make new projects less attractive or slow earnings growth.

Regulators also need to approve rates that allow the company to recover its investments. That creates execution and political risk, especially when electricity bills are already painful for customers. I’d therefore build the position gradually when buying stocks in Canada.

Bottom line

Higher bond yields are making utility investors work harder. But I don’t see that as entirely bad news. Emera currently offers a roughly 4.3% yield while investing billions in regulated infrastructure and targeting 5% to 7% annual adjusted EPS growth through 2030.

Rates may decide what investors pay for the stock next month. Yet the assets Emera builds today will decide what the business can earn a decade from now.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Emera. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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