2 Dividend Stocks That Turn Any Investment Into a Passive Income Payday

What makes a dividend stock a great buy for passive income is not just the yield. It is the mix of dependable cash flow, a business that people keep using, and a payout that looks supported instead of stretched. That is why real estate investment trusts (REIT) often stand out.

When the properties stay occupied and rent keeps rising, investors can collect income without needing dramatic growth to make the investment work. That kind of steady setup can turn almost any investment into a more reliable payday. So let’s consider two on the TSX today.

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CAPREIT

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSX:CAR.UN) or CAPREIT, is one of the biggest residential landlords on the TSX. It owns and manages apartments, townhomes, and manufactured housing communities, with roughly 45,400 suites and sites across Canada and the Netherlands. That gives investors exposure to one of the simplest real-estate themes around: people always need a place to live.

Over the last year, CAPREIT has looked more like a steady operator than a flashy one, and that is usually a good sign for income seekers. It kept trimming and reshaping the portfolio after earlier dispositions, while continuing to focus on rent growth and efficiency in the core business. By the end of 2025, same-property net operating income (NOI) had increased 4.7% for the year, and same-property margin improved to 64.7%.

The earnings held up well. Diluted funds from operations (FFO) per unit rose to $2.541 in 2025, while the annual distribution reached $1.546 per unit and the FFO payout ratio stayed at a comfortable 60.8%. Occupancy remained strong at 97.1%, even with a slightly softer market in some regions. With the units trading at 29 times earnings, the stock offers a 4.3% yield at writing. That is not huge, but it looks dependable, and that matters.

FCR

First Capital REIT (TSX:FCR.UN) brings a different flavour of passive income. It owns grocery-anchored, open-air shopping centres in urban and suburban neighbourhoods across Canada. That makes the dividend stock less exposed to the shakier corners of retail and more tied to everyday spending. If people keep shopping for groceries, pharmacy items, and daily essentials, First Capital keeps collecting rent.

The last year has been active. First Capital reported strong leasing results, continued to sell selected properties at attractive values, and even raised its monthly distribution by 2.5% in January 2026. There was also some noise around activist pressure, but the operating business kept doing its job. Sometimes that is exactly what you want from an income stock: less drama in the fundamentals than in the headlines.

The numbers look solid. Fourth-quarter 2025 operating FFO per diluted unit came in at $0.34, while full-year operating FFO per diluted unit was $1.33. Total same-property NOI rose 5.2% for the year, and occupancy improved to 97.1%. Net asset value per unit climbed to $22.57. With the units recently around $20.87 and the annualized distribution at $0.912, the yield lands near 4.4%. The dividend stock is not the highest-yielding REIT on the board, but the payout looks backed by strong operating metrics and a very usable property portfolio.

Bottom line

Put the two together, and the passive-income case looks pretty appealing. CAPREIT offers residential stability and a dependable payout, while First Capital adds grocery-anchored retail with strong leasing momentum. Together, here’s what $7,000 in each could bring in.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES ANNUAL DIVIDEND ANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY TOTAL INVESTMENT FCR.UN $20.60 339 $0.91 $308.49 Monthly $6,983.40 CAR.UN $35.80 195 $1.55 $302.25 Monthly $6,981.00

Neither one is a reckless yield trap, and that is the point. If you want dividend stocks that can help turn almost any investment into a passive-income payday, these two look like very solid places to start.