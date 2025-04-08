Here’s How Many Shares of Northland Power Stock You Should Own to Get $5,000 in Annual Dividends

Generating a consistent and reliable stream of passive income can supplement earnings or fund retirement. So no wonder many investors seek it out. One effective strategy to achieve this goal is through investing in dividend-paying stocks. Northland Power (TSX:NPI), a prominent and significant player in the rapidly expanding renewable energy sector, offers such an opportunity. If your financial objective is to earn $5,000 Canadian annually in dividend income from a stock, let’s take a look at one option.

About the stock

Northland Power is a well-established Canadian company. It specializes in the development, construction, and ongoing operation of clean and green power infrastructure assets. The dividend stock’s diverse portfolio includes a wide range of facilities utilizing wind, solar, and thermal energy sources. Its operations span across North America, Europe, and other global markets. This strategic diversification positions Northland Power favourably within the increasingly important renewable energy industry. It also significantly contributes to its stable and predictable revenue streams over the long term.

It is important to bear in mind that dividend yields can fluctuate over time based on a variety of factors. These include the company’s overall financial performance and prevailing conditions within the broader market. Northland Power has demonstrated a consistent commitment to maintaining its dividend payouts. This is supported by its relatively stable and predictable financial performance.

In its most recent earnings report, the company reported revenues of $2.4 billion, reflecting a healthy year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. This robust financial performance underscores Northland Power’s fundamental ability to generate stable and reliable cash flows. These are essential for sustaining its dividend payments to shareholders.

Creating that income

However, it is also crucial to recognize that investing in individual stocks, such as Northland Power, inherently carries certain levels of risk. Various factors can potentially impact the dividend stock’s profitability and, as a direct consequence, its ability to maintain or grow its dividend payouts in the future. Therefore, it is generally considered prudent investment practice to diversify your overall investment portfolio across a range of different asset classes and sectors in order to effectively mitigate these inherent risks.

So, if you’re looking to create $5,000 in annual dividend income, let’s look at what that might take.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES DIVIDEND TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY TOTAL INVESTMENT NPI $18.33 4,167 $1.20 $5,000.40 monthly $76,381.11

Does the prospect of investing over $76,000 Canadian in a single stock seem substantial or make you feel overly concentrated in one particular investment? You might consider adopting a more diversified approach to generating your desired passive income. Allocating your investment capital across multiple dividend-paying stocks from different sectors of the economy can help to reduce your exposure to company-specific risks, and potentially provide a more balanced and stable income stream over time. For instance, you could consider combining your investment in Northland Power with investments in other companies operating in different industries to enhance the overall stability of your income-generating portfolio.

Bottom line

Achieving $5,000 Canadian in annual dividend income from Northland Power requires careful financial planning and a significant capital investment based on the current stock price and dividend yield. The dividend stock’s attractive dividend yield and strong position within the growing renewable energy sector make it a potentially compelling choice for income-focused investors. Yet it is essential to approach such investments with a well-diversified strategy and a clear understanding of the associated risks inherent in investing in individual stocks. By doing so, you can aim to build a resilient and sustainable portfolio that effectively supports your passive income goals over the long term.