Member Login
Home » Investing » Here’s How Many Shares of Northland Power Stock You Should Own to Get $5,000 in Annual Dividends

Here’s How Many Shares of Northland Power Stock You Should Own to Get $5,000 in Annual Dividends

Looking for monthly income for now and the future? Consider this a top option.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest.
Published
| More on:
Utility, wind power

Image source: Getty Images

Generating a consistent and reliable stream of passive income can supplement earnings or fund retirement. So no wonder many investors seek it out. One effective strategy to achieve this goal is through investing in dividend-paying stocks. Northland Power (TSX:NPI), a prominent and significant player in the rapidly expanding renewable energy sector, offers such an opportunity. If your financial objective is to earn $5,000 Canadian annually in dividend income from a stock, let’s take a look at one option.

About the stock

Northland Power is a well-established Canadian company. It specializes in the development, construction, and ongoing operation of clean and green power infrastructure assets. The dividend stock’s diverse portfolio includes a wide range of facilities utilizing wind, solar, and thermal energy sources. Its operations span across North America, Europe, and other global markets. This strategic diversification positions Northland Power favourably within the increasingly important renewable energy industry. It also significantly contributes to its stable and predictable revenue streams over the long term.

It is important to bear in mind that dividend yields can fluctuate over time based on a variety of factors. These include the company’s overall financial performance and prevailing conditions within the broader market. Northland Power has demonstrated a consistent commitment to maintaining its dividend payouts. This is supported by its relatively stable and predictable financial performance.

In its most recent earnings report, the company reported revenues of $2.4 billion, reflecting a healthy year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. This robust financial performance underscores Northland Power’s fundamental ability to generate stable and reliable cash flows. These are essential for sustaining its dividend payments to shareholders.

Creating that income

However, it is also crucial to recognize that investing in individual stocks, such as Northland Power, inherently carries certain levels of risk. Various factors can potentially impact the dividend stock’s profitability and, as a direct consequence, its ability to maintain or grow its dividend payouts in the future. Therefore, it is generally considered prudent investment practice to diversify your overall investment portfolio across a range of different asset classes and sectors in order to effectively mitigate these inherent risks.

So, if you’re looking to create $5,000 in annual dividend income, let’s look at what that might take.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
NPI$18.334,167$1.20$5,000.40monthly$76,381.11

Does the prospect of investing over $76,000 Canadian in a single stock seem substantial or make you feel overly concentrated in one particular investment? You might consider adopting a more diversified approach to generating your desired passive income. Allocating your investment capital across multiple dividend-paying stocks from different sectors of the economy can help to reduce your exposure to company-specific risks, and potentially provide a more balanced and stable income stream over time. For instance, you could consider combining your investment in Northland Power with investments in other companies operating in different industries to enhance the overall stability of your income-generating portfolio.

Bottom line

Achieving $5,000 Canadian in annual dividend income from Northland Power requires careful financial planning and a significant capital investment based on the current stock price and dividend yield. The dividend stock’s attractive dividend yield and strong position within the growing renewable energy sector make it a potentially compelling choice for income-focused investors. Yet it is essential to approach such investments with a well-diversified strategy and a clear understanding of the associated risks inherent in investing in individual stocks. By doing so, you can aim to build a resilient and sustainable portfolio that effectively supports your passive income goals over the long term.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Energy Stocks

A worker overlooks an oil refinery plant.
Energy Stocks

Top Energy Stocks to Invest in for 2025

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Energy stocks are a solid choice for investors, but these could be the best option in 2025.

Read more »

Investor wonders if it's safe to buy stocks now
Energy Stocks

Billionaires Might Sell U.S. Stocks and Buy This Canadian Stock to Avoid Tariff Risks

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Billionaires might be worried about the future of U.S. stocks with the markets the way they are, and looking for…

Read more »

Offshore wind turbine farm at sunset
Energy Stocks

Got $500? Where I’d Invest it in This Green Energy Stock for Long-Term Sustainable Returns

| Sneha Nahata

This green energy company’s growing scale and focus on rewarding investors make it a top bet for investors looking for…

Read more »

golden sunset in crude oil refinery with pipeline system
Energy Stocks

TC Energy: Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2025?

| Andrew Walker

TC Energy is up 30% in the past year. Are more gains on the way?

Read more »

golden sunset in crude oil refinery with pipeline system
Energy Stocks

Is Enbridge Stock (TSX:ENB) a Buy for its 5.9% Dividend Yield?

| Adam Othman

This solid dividend payer has the potential to help investors generate reliable passive income for decades.

Read more »

nugget gold
Dividend Stocks

Recession Stocks Are Back: Consider Buying the Dip This April

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Recession stocks are back, and this one could be a solid winner.

Read more »

Person holds banknotes of Canadian dollars
Energy Stocks

Best Stock to Buy Right Now: Suncor vs Cenovus?

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Suncor stock's 4.2% dividend yield vs Cenovus Energy's growth potential: Tariff-proof safety or growth gamble?

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Dividend Stocks

How to Earn $500/Month in Tax-Free Income With Your TFSA

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Canadians can earn $500 or a desired tax-free income every month by saving and investing through the TFSA.

Read more »