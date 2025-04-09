Member Login
Home » Investing » The Smartest Canadian Stock to Buy With $300 Right Now

The Smartest Canadian Stock to Buy With $300 Right Now

Add this TSX utility stock to your self-directed investment portfolio if you’re seeking a way to keep your money in the market while offsetting losses amid the market downturn.

Posted by
Adam Othman
Adam is a value investor who is always on the hunt for fantastic undervalued companies that he can share with Motley Fool readers. He follows Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger's investment advice and has completed the Canadian Securities Course. When he's not investing, Adam can usually be found traveling or skiing.
Published
| More on:
dividends grow over time

Source: Getty Images

It was only a matter of time before stock markets would start feeling the effects of various geopolitical and macroeconomic factors, particularly the trade tensions caused by tariffs by the United States. Stock markets worldwide are spiralling right now. As of this writing, the S&P 500 is down by 13.74%, representing the impact on the U.S. stock market.

While doing better, the Canadian benchmark index also indicates a downturn. The TSX/S&P Composite Index is down by 8.19%. The market is incredibly volatile right now, and there is no telling how deep this decline will get.

In times like these, most stock market investors tend to act on fear and take money out of the markets. However, it is exactly such situations where making smart investments can pay off really well in the long run. Seasoned investors know how to use market volatility to their advantage by identifying smart picks they can bank on during harsh economic environments.

What do I think is a smart investment right now? If I had to choose one TSX stock, it would be Fortis (TSX:FTS). I will discuss why it is a must-have right now and in any market environment.

Fortis stock

Before we take a look at why Fortis can be a good pick, it’s important to understand that the ongoing market downturn isn’t out of the ordinary. In fact, it is entirely normal for the stock market to decline and recover. Stock markets are inherently cyclical, and markets rise and fall all the time. The key to success as a stock market investor is to not let the panic take over and make rash decisions.

Given that backdrop, Fortis can be an excellent pick. Fortis is one of the largest and most reliable utility stocks. The $32.12 billion market-cap utility holdings company has several natural gas and electric utility businesses under its belt. It serves customers in heavily regulated markets, and most of its revenue comes from long-term contracted assets. What does that mean? It means stability.

Utility companies are naturally defensive businesses, especially during recessionary environments. When times are hard, people cut any unnecessary expenses. No matter what happens, people will do their best to keep the natural gas and electricity running. This automatically makes cash flows for companies like Fortis much safer than for businesses in other industries.

The company’s contracts span decades, guaranteeing stable and recurring revenue streams for the company that can last market crashes. As long as Fortis continues providing its services, it can generate the cash flows necessary to fund its dividends. Fortis also boasts a dividend-growth streak of over 50 years.

Foolish takeaway

As of this writing, Fortis stock trades for $64.32 per share and boasts a 3.82% dividend yield. The stock is up 7.88% year to date, doing much better than the broader market that’s declined over 8% in the same period. The defensive nature of the business can keep it afloat through this time. I think Fortis stock is a core holding for any self-directed investment portfolio and a great addition during times like these.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Adam Othman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Fortis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

data analyze research
Dividend Stocks

This TSX Dividend Stock Down 5% Is a Compelling Choice for a $10,000 Long-Term Investment

| Demetris Afxentiou

Do you want some TSX dividend stocks to line your portfolio? This defensive gem boasts a massive yield and strong…

Read more »

senior man and woman stretch their legs on yoga mats outside
Dividend Stocks

2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks for Canadian Retirees

| Andrew Walker

The market pullback is giving Canadian investors a chance to buy top dividend stocks at undervalued prices.

Read more »

A worker uses a double monitor computer screen in an office.
Dividend Stocks

Best Stock to Buy Right Now: Constellation Software or Celestica

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

There are two solid, growing stocks that investors may want to consider, but which is the better long-term hold?

Read more »

Investor wonders if it's safe to buy stocks now
Dividend Stocks

Undervalued Canadian Stocks to Buy Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Let's look at some undervalued stocks, and why these might be some of the best ones to consider.

Read more »

TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.
Dividend Stocks

How to Invest Your $7,000 TFSA Limit

| Andrew Walker

These stocks have increased dividends annually for decades.

Read more »

dividend growth for passive income
Dividend Stocks

The Top Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Away With $4,000

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you're looking for income, growth and more, then these four Canadian stocks should be on your radar.

Read more »

RRSP Canadian Registered Retirement Savings Plan concept
Dividend Stocks

RRSP Investors: 2 Top Stocks With Decades of Dividend Growth

| Andrew Walker

These stocks have long track records of paying reliable dividends.

Read more »

A person looks at data on a screen
Dividend Stocks

How I’d Invest $27,000 in Canadian Insurance Stocks to Insure My Wealthy Future

| Kay Ng

In market corrections, investors can spread their buys over months or quarters to reduce the market volatility risk.

Read more »