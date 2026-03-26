2 No-Brainer Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist

Cargojet and Spin Master are two dividend stocks built for long-term growth. Here’s why Canadian investors should consider buying both hand over fist right now.

Both companies pay growing dividends and are positioned to reward patient investors over the long run.

Spin Master's Digital Games segment grew revenue by 16% in Q4, and its PAW Patrol movie release in August 2026 sets up a strong second half.

Cargojet delivered $95 million in adjusted EBITDA in Q4 at a 33.4% margin, despite revenue headwinds, thanks to cost discipline and new charter opportunities.

If you’re looking for two Canadian dividend stocks worth buying right now and holding for years, Cargojet (TSX:CJT) and Spin Master (TSX:TOY) deserve a serious look.

Both companies are navigating short-term turbulence with impressive discipline and quietly setting up for a strong 2026 and beyond.

Let’s see why.

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Is this TSX dividend stock a good buy?

Cargojet is Canada’s dominant overnight air cargo carrier. And in a freight recession, that matters more than ever.

In Q4, the company posted adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization) of $95 million at a 33.4% margin, even as total revenue dipped 2.9% year over year. Cargojet has maintained strong profit margins through a focus on cost management and fleet optimization.

Domestic overnight revenue in Q4 hit $120.2 million, up nearly 17% year over year. For the full year, that segment grew almost 14%. The driver is e-commerce, given that Canadians are shopping online at an accelerating pace, and Cargojet is the infrastructure behind next-day delivery across the country.

On the international front, Cargojet suspended its China charter agreement early in 2026: a mutual decision driven by tariff and trade uncertainty. But management is already replacing that revenue. New North-South Americas charter routes running five days a week and a freshly launched Liege, Belgium service are filling the gap.

Ajay Virmani, Executive Chairman, noted on the call that the MD-11 freighter grounding, which took 54 aircraft out of global cargo supply, has created a meaningful charter opportunity that “makes up more than what we had in China.”

Cargojet raised its dividend by 10% and is committed to getting its net debt-to-EBITDA ratio back below 2.5 times.

Simply put: Cargojet is a cash-generating machine with a dominant domestic position, improving cost structure, and a management team that knows how to find opportunity in disruption.

The bull case for this Canadian dividend stock

Valued at a market cap of $1.8 billion, Spin Master is a well-diversified toy company. Yes, 2025 was a rough year for the toy segment. Tariff-driven retailer destocking cut into sales, and Melissa & Doug was disproportionately affected given its heavy reliance on Chinese manufacturing and U.S. sales.

Management took a goodwill impairment charge on the brand. But channel inventory at retailers is now down 12%, and Spin Master’s own inventory is down 20%. That’s a clean setup heading into 2026.

The real catalyst is the third PAW Patrol movie, hitting theatres globally in August 2026. Based on previous movie cycles, this is a proven revenue and margin driver across all three creative centres: toys, entertainment licensing, and digital games.

Management confirmed $20 million in contractual distribution revenue landing in Q3. And that’s before accounting for toy sales tied to the movie’s launch.

Meanwhile, Digital Games is a quiet powerhouse. Revenue grew 16% in Q4, and adjusted operating income jumped 24%. Toca Boca World is approaching scale, with nearly one billion hours viewed on Netflix for PAW Patrol content in 2025, up 10% year over year, according to CEO Christina Miller.

The company is also expanding into strategic trading card games, a category that nearly doubled in size last year.

Spin Master is guiding to stable-to-low single-digit revenue growth in 2026, with mid- to upper-single-digit adjusted EBITDA growth. Management has a clear track record of delivering 50 to 100 basis points of margin expansion annually. The dividend is maintained, the buyback program is renewed, and the company has repurchased roughly 7% of its TSX-listed shares over the past three years.

Analysts tracking the TSX dividend stock forecast free cash flow to increase from $110 million in 2025 to $211 million in 2030. In this period, the annual dividend is projected to expand from $0.44 per share to $0.84 per share, enhancing the yield at cost to almost 6%.

The Foolish takeaway

Both Cargojet and Spin Master are businesses with durable competitive advantages, growing dividends, and near-term catalysts. Cargojet benefits from Canada’s e-commerce boom and its unmatched overnight network. Spin Master has a blockbuster movie lined up and a digital platform hitting its stride.

For long-term investors, both of these stocks look like the kind of no-brainer buys worth accumulating now.