Transform Your TFSA Into a Cash-Creating Machine With $14,000

Investing a total of $14,000 across these three stocks could earn you more than $1,039 in tax-free income each year.

Sneha Nahata
Sneha is a M.Sc. in finance and has been a Motley Fool contributor since mid-2020. Sneha specializes in writing about bank, energy, consumer and TMT (technology, media, and telecom) stocks. She focuses on identifying winning long-term stock picks.
Canadian dollars are printed

Source: Getty Images

With $14,000 in hand, consider channeling it into dividend stocks through your Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA). Unlike other accounts, a TFSA shields your dividends from taxes, enhancing your portfolio’s income-generating capacity. Thus, investing in high-yield dividend stocks with fundamentally strong businesses can transform your TFSA into a cash-creating machine.

With this background, here are the top Canadian stocks offering high yields you can buy and hold in a TFSA.

TFSA stock #1

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) is a no-brainer to add to your TFSA for generating worry-free cash. Its resilient business model, track record of delivering steady earnings, robust distributable cash flows (DCF), solid dividend distributions, and high yield make it a compelling income stock.

It is worth noting that this integrated energy infrastructure company has paid dividends for seven decades and raised its dividend for 30 straight years. Currently, it offers an attractive dividend yield of 6.4%.

Enbridge’s diversified assets, long-term contracts, high system utilization, and minimal exposure to commodity price fluctuations position it well to generate higher earnings and DCF, which will support its future payouts.

The energy transportation company’s low-risk commercial arrangements, attractive expansion opportunities, acquisitions, and focus on optimizing its operations position it well to deliver solid DCF per share. Moreover, its strategic investments in traditional and renewable energy projects will enable the energy giant to benefit from growing energy demand and deliver solid gains.

TFSA stock #2

TFSA investors could consider SmartCentres REIT (TSX:SRU.UN). This REIT has a history of consistently paying dividends every month, making it an attractive cash-generating stock. Moreover, it offers an impressive yield of 7.7%. The company’s resilient and diversified real estate portfolio and ability to grow its same-property net operating income (NOI) supports its payouts.

SmartCentres’ core retail properties generate solid same-property NOI and ensure consistent cash flows in all market conditions, driving its payouts. Notably, its grocery-based retail centres witness high demand and retention rates and remain relatively insulated from economic downturns. Moreover, the REIT benefits from high cash collection and occupancy rates from these properties. These factors add stability to its financials.

The ongoing strength in its retail properties, increase in leasing activity with higher rents, higher renewal rates, focus on mixed-use development projects, and long-term contracts position it well to deliver higher NOI and generate significant returns for its shareholders. Moreover, its substantial land bank will provide considerable growth opportunities in the coming years.

TFSA stock #3

Telus (TSX:T) stock could transform your TFSA into a cash-creating machine. Canada’s leading wireless service provider is known for its stellar dividend growth history, sustainable payout ratio, and high yield, which can help build a steady income stream.

It has raised its dividend 27 times since 2011 and returned more than $21 billion in dividends to its shareholders since 2004. Further, T stock offers an attractive yield of about 8.2%.

Thanks to its growing earnings base, Telus looks well-positioned to maintain its dividend growth. The telecom company will benefit from investing in its network and enhancing coverage and reliability through spectrum acquisitions and infrastructure upgrades. In addition, Telus is focusing on profitably expanding its user base and maintaining a lower churn rate. Further, its focus on revenue diversification and expansion into digital services augur well for growth and will likely support future payouts.

Earn over $1,039 in tax-free passive income

Enbridge, SmartCentres REIT, and Telus offer high and resilient yields, making them excellent options for generating steady, tax-free passive income.

As shown in the table, investing a total of $14,000 across these three stocks could earn you more than $1,039.44 in tax-free income each year.

CompanyRecent PriceNumber of SharesDividendTotal PayoutsFrequency
Enbridge$58.6779$0.943$74.50Quarterly
Smartcentres REIT$23.89195$0.154$30.03Monthly
Telus$19.68237$0.402$95.27Quarterly
Price as of 04/08/2025

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge, SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust, and TELUS. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

