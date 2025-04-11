Member Login
Home » Investing » Here’s How Investors Can Turn $15,000 in a TFSA Into $235,000

Energy stocks aren’t created equal, and this one might be one of the best of the batch.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest.
Senior uses a laptop computer

Turning a modest $15,000 investment nestled safely within the tax-free walls of your TFSA into a substantial $235,000 nest egg is a financial aspiration shared by many Canadians. While it might initially sound like a far-off dream, with a patient and disciplined investment strategy, coupled with the selection of a promising stock, it’s certainly within the realm of possibility. Let’s delve deeper into how a long-term investment in Cameco (TSX:CCO) could potentially pave the way to achieving this ambitious goal.

Why Cameco

Cameco stands out as a leading and well-established player in the global uranium market. Uranium, of course, is the essential fuel that powers nuclear energy plants around the world. As of writing, Cameco’s stock is trading at approximately $53 per share. Over recent periods, the company has demonstrated both resilience in navigating market fluctuations and significant potential for future growth, making it an intriguing and potentially rewarding option for investors with a long-term perspective. The increasing global focus on clean energy sources and pivotal role that nuclear power can play in achieving emissions reduction targets further bolster Cameco’s long-term prospects.

Examining its recent financial health, Cameco’s latest earnings report for the fourth quarter of 2024 paints a positive picture. The company reported a profit attributable to its equity holders of a healthy $135 million, which translates to $0.31 per share. This marks a significant and welcome turnaround from the loss of $15 million, or $0.04 per share, that it experienced during the same quarter in the previous year.

Furthermore, the company’s revenue for the quarter reached an impressive $1.2 billion, up considerably from the $869 million reported year-over-year. This strong financial performance reflects the effectiveness of the company’s operations and the presence of increasingly favourable market conditions within the uranium sector. The rising demand for uranium, coupled with supply constraints in the market, has created a positive pricing environment that benefits Cameco.

Getting into that growth

Adding another layer of appeal for investors is Cameco’s dividend history and future intentions. In 2024, the company announced an annual dividend of $0.16 per common share, representing a substantial one-third increase from the dividend paid out in the previous year. While the current dividend yield stands at a modest 0.30%, the company’s commitment to returning value to its shareholders through dividend payments is clearly evident.

To get a clearer picture of this potential growth, we can use the handy Rule of 72. This simple rule provides a quick way to estimate the doubling time of an investment. You simply divide 72 by the annual growth rate. In the case of Cameco, that has been 12% in the last decade. Therefore, 72 divided by our assumed 12% growth rate equals 6. This suggests that your initial investment could potentially double in value approximately every six years. Let’s look at how quickly then we could reach that $235,000.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESTOTAL INVESTMENT
CCO – year 0$53283$15,000
CCO – year 6$106283$29,998
CCO – year 12$212283$59,996
CCO – year 18$424283$119,992
CCO – year 24$848283$239,984

As you can see, by year 24, your initial $15,000 investment would have surpassed the $235,000 target, reaching an estimated $239,984. It’s important to remember that this is a projection based on an assumed average annual growth rate of 12%, and actual results may vary. Furthermore, this calculation does not explicitly account for the impact of reinvesting the dividends, which would further enhance your overall returns.

Bottom line

The ambitious goal of transforming a $15,000 TFSA investment into a substantial $235,000 nest egg is indeed achievable with careful planning, a long-term perspective, and the selection of a company with strong growth potential. Cameco, with its solid financial performance, its strategic position in the growing nuclear energy market, and its commitment to returning value to shareholders offers a viable and potentially rewarding path toward reaching this significant financial milestone over the long term. However, remember to always conduct thorough research and consider seeking professional financial advice to ensure your investment decisions align with your individual circumstances and risk appetite.

