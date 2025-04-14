Member Login
Home » Investing » How I’d Allocate My TFSA Contribution to Canadian Value Stocks This Year

How I’d Allocate My TFSA Contribution to Canadian Value Stocks This Year

I’d split my $7,000 TFSA contribution across solid dividend-paying stocks from different sectors

Posted by
Kay Ng
Kay began investing in dividend stocks around 2008 via the concept of value investing. Since then, she has expanded into growth investing, including in small caps. Her passion for investing has only grown over the years! After graduating from UBC with a BSc in Computer Science, she took university courses in financial markets, finance, and financial accounting. She has contributed her works to Motley Fool, Sure Dividend, and Seeking Alpha.
Published
| More on:
Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account

Source: Getty Images

The Canadian stock market has a strong track record of long-term growth. So, when short-term volatility strikes — like the recent market correction driven by the U.S. tariff war — it often presents a golden opportunity to scoop up quality businesses at discounted prices. With the 2025 Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) contribution limit set at $7,000, I see this as a perfect time to focus on value stocks: companies that are trading below their intrinsic value but have strong fundamentals and long-term potential.

Here’s how I’d allocate my TFSA this year — by diversifying across high-quality, dividend-paying Canadian value stocks in different sectors.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners: A defensive play with growth potential

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSX:BIP.UN) jumps out as a top value pick. The stock has fallen roughly 22% from its 52-week high and trades at $39.23 per unit at writing. This decline has pushed its yield to an attractive 6.3%, well above its 10-year average of 4.3%. Over that same period, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has consistently raised its cash distribution, with a growth rate of 7.7%.

What makes BIP.UN particularly appealing is its global portfolio of essential infrastructure assets — ranging from utilities and transport to midstream energy and data infrastructure — all of which are largely inflation-linked. The company employs a smart capital-recycling strategy, buying undervalued assets and selling mature ones, which helps drive long-term value creation.

Management projects funds from operations (FFO) per unit growth north of 10% annually. With a targeted distribution growth of 5–9% and a sustainable payout ratio of 60–70%, BIP.UN offers a compelling mix of income and capital appreciation potential. I’d allocate a good chunk of my TFSA to this stock for both its defensive nature and long-term upside. The stock could return about 12% per year over the next few years.

Canadian National Railway: A backbone of the economy on sale

Another stock I’d gladly include in my TFSA is Canadian National Railway (TSX:CNR). CN Rail is a vital component of North American trade, with a rail network that connects the Atlantic and Pacific coasts of Canada to the U.S. Gulf of Mexico. Its wide economic moat, strong free cash flow, and history of dividend growth make it a reliable long-term compounder.

Like Brookfield Infrastructure Partners, CNR has also pulled back about 22% from its 52-week high, offering an opportunity for value-focused investors. At around $138 per share, it currently yields 2.6%, well above its five-year average of 1.8%, indicating an attractive entry point. Analysts estimate the stock is trading at a 15% discount to its fair value, with near-term upside potential of around 18%.

My TFSA strategy

Rather than going all-in on a single stock, I’d split my $7,000 TFSA contribution across solid dividend-paying stocks like Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and Canadian National Railway from different sectors. This approach offers diversification, steady income, and potential for capital appreciation.

To reduce timing risk, I’d use dollar-cost averaging — investing in small amounts over time. By focusing on undervalued, resilient businesses with reliable income streams, this TFSA strategy is built for long-term wealth creation.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Kay Ng has positions in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and Canadian National Railway. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and Canadian National Railway. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

dividend growth for passive income
Dividend Stocks

Why I’d Invest in Canadian Value Stocks for Both Stability and Growth

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Three Canadian value stocks are buying opportunities for investors looking for stability and growth.

Read more »

investment research
Dividend Stocks

Got $15,000? 3 Blue-Chip Stocks Every Canadian Should Consider

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's why investing in blue-chip TSX stocks such as CNQ and CNR should derive outsized gains in 2025 and beyond.

Read more »

protect, safe, trust
Dividend Stocks

Where I’d Allocate $20,000 in 2 Safer High-Yield Dividend Stocks for Retirement Needs

| Demetris Afxentiou

Here are two safer, high-yield dividend stocks I'm looking at for my retirement needs.

Read more »

A red umbrella stands higher than a crowd of black umbrellas.
Dividend Stocks

3 Reasons I’m Considering Enbridge Stock for a $5,000 Investment This April

| Demetris Afxentiou

I'm considering Enbridge stock to provide some defensive appeal and a juicy dividend to my long-term portfolio.

Read more »

monthly desk calendar
Dividend Stocks

A 9.2% Dividend Stock Paying Cash Every Single Month

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

With one of the highest dividends out there, this dividend stock deserves attention in your portfolio.

Read more »

Happy golf player walks the course
Dividend Stocks

Build a Powerful Passive Income Portfolio With Just $20,000

| Puja Tayal

If you are worried that the bear market could reduce your savings, these stocks can build a powerful passive income…

Read more »

Hand Protecting Senior Couple
Dividend Stocks

How I’d Use My $7,000 TFSA Contribution to Start Retirement Planning

| Sneha Nahata

These TSX stocks have solid fundamentals and are well-positioned to deliver significant tax-free total returns over time.

Read more »

TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.
Dividend Stocks

How to Turn Your TFSA Into a Gold Mine Starting With Only $10,000

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

It doesn't have to be complicated or scary. You can turn any portfolio into a major gold mine.

Read more »