Member Login
Home » Investing » 2 Canadian Growth Stocks Ready to Soar in 2025

2 Canadian Growth Stocks Ready to Soar in 2025

These two top Canadian stocks both have significant growth potential, making them two of the best investments to buy in 2025.

Posted by
Daniel Da Costa
Daniel joined the Motley Fool Canada team in 2019 with years of experience in banking and investing. Growing up the son of a proprietary stock trader and educator, Daniel’s always found joy in helping Canadians to improve their financial situations. With the Motley Fool, Daniel sees an even more rewarding way to impact Canadians positively. A student and great admirer of Warren Buffett, he’s always looking for investments offering growth at a reasonable price. Outside of finance, Daniel enjoys spending his time with family, sailing, and watching Formula One.
Published
| More on:
dividend growth for passive income

Source: Getty Images

When it comes to long-term investing, spotting high-quality Canadian growth stocks before they go on a major run can offer some of the best opportunities to earn significant returns. And while there are always risks to investing, the key is finding companies with strong business models, consistent execution, and plenty of potential to expand in the years ahead.

Growth stocks aren’t always cheap, and when they are, they usually don’t stay that way for long. However, if you can find one trading at an attractive price, you’ll want to act fast.

So, if you’re looking for some of the best opportunities on the TSX today, here are two Canadian growth stocks that are well-positioned to rally in 2025.

One of the best long-term investments on the TSX today

When looking for some of the top stocks to buy and hold long term, often your best bet will be to find companies with a lengthy track record of consistent growth. That’s why one of the best stocks on the market is Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD).

Couche-Tard has long been one of the best Canadian growth stocks, and although its shares have performed well for years, there’s still plenty of upside going forward.

The stock operates a global network of convenience stores and fuel stations under several banners. While the gas station side of the business is slow-growing and highly competitive, Couche-Tard’s retail segment continues to have significant long-term growth potential.

The company has been expanding rapidly for years, both through organic growth and strategic acquisitions. In fact, it’s made several key acquisitions over the past few years that have expanded its footprint in Europe and the U.S. while also improving the overall efficiency of its operations. Furthermore, it’s currently in the midst of another significant acquisition as it looks to buy the Japanese company that owns 7-Eleven.

Couche-Tard has completed several of these acquisitions over the years, which helps give it a tonne of scale and significant competitive advantages over smaller mom-and-pop shop convenience stores. That’s one of the main reasons why it’s been one of the best Canadian growth stocks to buy and hold for the long haul.

Plus, in addition to the constant acquisitions it makes, in recent years, Couche-Tard has also increased its focus on generating organic growth to not only drive revenue higher but also to improve customer loyalty.

For example, the stock is actively investing in next-generation convenience store experiences, digital initiatives, and food service offerings to drive higher margins and customer engagement.

Therefore, with significant growth potential on the horizon for Couche-Tard and a reasonable forward price-to-earnings ratio of just 17.1 times, there’s no question that it’s one of the best Canadian growth stocks to buy in 2025.

A high-potential Canadian stock with massive growth potential

Although finding a well-established company like Couche-Tard is one of the best ways to invest in Canadian growth stocks, another high-quality strategy is to find smaller, lesser-known companies that have yet to reach their full potential.

That’s why one of the best Canadian growth stocks to buy right now is VerticalScope Holdings (TSX:FORA).

With a market cap of just $100 million, VerticalScope continues to fly under the radar despite being one of the most intriguing Canadian growth stories.

The company operates a portfolio of digital communities and content sites that serve hyper-focused interest groups, ranging from automotive and outdoor hobbies to home improvement and technology.

What makes it such a compelling investment is its capital-light, scalable business model. By acquiring and optimizing these niche communities, it can drive more traffic, boost monetization, and increase operating leverage.

In 2024, VerticalScope showed promising signs, posting double-digit gains in both revenue and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization. However, despite this progress, shares have sold off sharply in early 2025, hitting a new 52-week low as weaker traffic trends and macro headwinds weigh on sentiment.

These near-term headwinds may keep the stock under pressure, but VerticalScope’s strong balance sheet, undervaluation, and highly targeted niche communities give it a solid foundation for recovery once macro conditions begin to improve.

So, if you’re an investor willing to take on some risk, the upside could be massive if this Canadian growth stock eventually bounces back.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Daniel Da Costa has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alimentation Couche-Tard and VerticalScope. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

monthly desk calendar
Dividend Stocks

How I’d Invest $7,000 in These 2 Stocks Paying Monthly Dividends

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Income-focused investors can consider taking positions in two dividend stocks that pay well-protected monthly dividends.

Read more »

Person holds banknotes of Canadian dollars
Dividend Stocks

A 5.36% Dividend Stock Paying Cash Every Single Month

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This monthly dividend stock could be your next big money maker.

Read more »

Oil industry worker works in oilfield
Energy Stocks

Suncor Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2025?

| Andrew Walker

Suncor is down 17% in the past few weeks. Is SU stock now oversold?

Read more »

3 colorful arrows racing straight up on a black background.
Dividend Stocks

Meet the Canadian Stock That Continues to Crush the Market

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This Canadian stock has already been crushing the market, but watch out. More could be on the way.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

Where to Invest $5,000 in Canadian Stocks in Today’s Market

| Andrew Walker

These stocks pay attractive dividends and should be solid long-term picks.

Read more »

Middle aged man drinks coffee
Bank Stocks

Billionaires Are Selling Bank of America Stock and Betting on This TSX Stock Instead

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

American bank stocks may not be doing so well in the near future, but this other one could be a…

Read more »

sale discount best price
Tech Stocks

Mag 7 Stocks Are Massively on Sale, and Here’s the Biggest Bargain of Them All!

| Joey Frenette

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) stands out as a top Mag Seven stock for Canadian investors to buy amid tariff fears.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

Where I’d Invest $10,000 in 2 No-Brainer Canadian Stocks Under $70

| Adam Othman

The stock market is in a state of flux right now, and it’s important to be careful where you invest…

Read more »