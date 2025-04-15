Billionaires Are Selling Bank of America Stock and Betting on This TSX Stock Instead

American bank stocks may not be doing so well in the near future, but this other one could be a strong option.

It’s always interesting to see what the big players in the investing world are up to. Recently, there’s been some buzz about Warren Buffett’s company, Berkshire Hathaway, making some changes to its investment mix.

In the last part of 2024, Berkshire decided to sell off a big chunk, almost three-quarters, of the shares it owned in Citigroup. It also trimmed down its holdings in Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) by a whopping 95 million shares! This has got a lot of people wondering where these super-wealthy investors might be planning to put their money next.

Moving that money to Canada

Amidst all this shifting around, there’s been a bit of a spotlight turning to the neighbours up north. Canadian banks, known for being pretty stable and not taking huge risks with lending, are starting to look more and more appealing to investors. And one bank in particular, Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY), is really standing out as a potential winner in all of this.

RBC is the biggest bank in Canada when you look at how much the whole company is worth on the stock market. It has a really diverse business, offering everything from regular banking for people and businesses to managing wealth, providing insurance, and dealing with capital markets.

As of writing, RBC’s stock is trading at around $158.82 per share. In its most recent earnings report for the first three months of 2025, RBC announced a net income of $4.3 billion. That’s a nice 6% increase compared to the year before! This growth was mainly thanks to strong performances in its personal and commercial banking areas, as well as its wealth management division.

A long-term hold

The appeal of Canadian banks like RBC is even stronger because of the current economic situation. With some uncertainty floating around about banks in the U.S., investors are looking for safer places to park their money that still have the potential to grow. RBC’s history of consistently paying dividends and its careful approach to managing risk make it a really attractive choice for those who want to spread out their investments and find some stability.

It’s also worth pointing out that RBC has been actively working on growing its reach. The bank has made some smart purchases and investments to strengthen its presence in important markets, both here in Canada and in other countries. This kind of forward-thinking strategy puts RBC in a good position to take advantage of new opportunities and handle any potential challenges that might pop up down the road.

For regular folks who are investing, watching what billionaire investors do can give us some helpful clues. While it’s always important to do your own homework before making any investment decisions, seeing where experienced investors are putting their money can give you a sense of broader trends in the market. The recent move away from some U.S. banks and the growing interest in Canadian banks like RBC suggests that maybe there’s a shift towards banking environments that are seen as more stable and reliable.

Bottom line

As the super-rich investors adjust their strategies, Canadian banks, especially the Royal Bank of Canada, are looking like pretty good alternatives. RBC’s strong financial results, its plans for future growth, and its reputation for being stable make it a standout option for anyone trying to navigate the ever-changing financial world. As always, if you’re thinking about investing, make sure you do your own thorough research and think about your own financial goals and how much risk you’re comfortable with.