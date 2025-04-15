Member Login
Home » Investing » Telus: Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2025?

Telus: Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2025?

Telus has been on a downward trend for three years. Is the stock now oversold?

Posted by
Andrew Walker
Andrew has an MBA and has been writing for The Motley Fool Canada since 2014. As a contrarian investor, Andrew seeks out dividend opportunities the market is missing. He is a big fan of harnessing the power of compounding to grow a portfolio for retirement.
Published
| More on:
voice-recognition-talking-to-a-smartphone

Source: Getty Images

Telus (TSX:T) is down about 40% from its 2022 high. Contrarian investors are wondering if Telus stock is now undervalued and good to buy for a self-directed Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) or Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP) portfolio focused on high-yield dividends.

Telus stock

Telus trades near $20 per share at the time of writing. The stock was above $34 about three years ago before going into a steady decline that saw the share price dip as low as $19 at the end of last year.

The damage in 2022 and 2023 was largely due to rising interest rates. Telus and other communications firms use significant debt to cover the cost of building and upgrading wireless and wireline network infrastructure. The Bank of Canada raised interest rates aggressively over a short period of time. This pushed up debt expenses on variable-rate loans and made it more expensive to borrow additional funds. Higher debt expenses reduce income and can cut into cash that is available for distribution to shareholders.

The Bank of Canada started to cut interest rates in the second half of last year. This triggered a rally in other sectors that are sensitive to interest rates, but Telus and its peers have not joined the party. This is due to industry-specific issues. Price wars among mobile and internet providers are squeezing margins. Cuts to immigration levels are also going to impact new subscriber numbers. At the same time, there is regulatory uncertainty for the telecoms as the country heads into an election.

Outlook

Telus reported decent 2024 results despite the challenging environment. The TTech division, which includes the wireless and internet services operation, along with the Telus Health and Telus Agriculture and Consumer Goods businesses, delivered adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) growth of 5.5% for the year. The Telus Digital subsidiary, which provides multilingual call centre and IT services to international clients, had a rough ride.

For 2025, Telus expects TTech operating revenue to grow 2% to 4%. Consolidated free cash flow is targeted at $2.15 billion.

Price wars in the mobile space appear to have eased with most carriers now offering more data rather than cutting prices as much as they were last year. That could change, however, as the battle for fewer students and other new arrivals to the country heats up. At the same time, a recession caused by a trade war would put pressure on revenue from corporate clients as they freeze headcount or start to trim staff.

Dividend

Telus raised its dividend for 2025. At the current share price, the dividend yield is nearly 8%. Investors should prepare for a potential halt to dividend increases due to the economic conditions and rumblings among analysts that debt is too high. With the yield at this level, the market is near the point of anticipating a cut.

Should you buy now?

Income investors who think the dividend is safe might want to start nibbling at this level to take advantage of the high yield. Investors hoping for a big rebound in the share price, however, probably need to be patient. Stiff competition for fewer new mobile and internet customers could put pressure on anticipated revenue and profit growth this year. Any revision of guidance to the downside would be negative for the stock.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool recommends TELUS. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Andrew Walker has no position in any stock mentioned.

More on Investing

A worker gives a business presentation.
Dividend Stocks

3 Stocks I’d Buy With $10,000 Whenever They Dip in Price

| Adam Othman

Buying the dip in the right TSX stocks can help you leverage a market downturn and accelerate your long-term wealth…

Read more »

Hourglass and stock price chart
Dividend Stocks

Where I’d Put $50,000 Right Away in Top Canadian Stocks for Growth and Income

| Aditya Raghunath

TSX dividend stocks such as Savaria and CNQ are top choices for investors looking for growth and income in 2025.

Read more »

data center server racks glow with light
Tech Stocks

Shopify vs. Constellation Software: Where I’d Allocate $8,000 for Tech Exposure

| Joey Frenette

Shopify (TSX:SHOP) stock and another tech play look like bargains right now.

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, April 15

| Jitendra Parashar

Besides Canada’s consumer inflation report for March, TSX investors will also continue to monitor developments on the global trade front…

Read more »

Super sized rock trucks take a load of platinum rich rock into the crusher.
Dividend Stocks

Invest $25,000 in This Dividend Stock for $536.90 in Annual Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This dividend stock is one of the best options for those looking to create income long term.

Read more »

chart reflected in eyeglass lenses
Stock Market

Seize the Dip: 2 Investment Opportunities to Grab Now

| Puja Tayal

The tariff-induced market dip has created an opportunity to seize the opportunity to buy the dip in these investment trends.

Read more »

A worker overlooks an oil refinery plant.
Dividend Stocks

Where I’d Put $10,000 in Top Canadian Energy Stocks This April for Dividend Income

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These three energy stocks are ideal for income-seeking investors, given their solid cash flows and consistent dividend growth.

Read more »

An investor uses a tablet
Dividend Stocks

This Could Be the Top Canadian Dividend Stock to Buy Right Now

| Chris MacDonald

Here's why I think Enbridge (TSX:ENB) remains a top option for dividend investors in this current macroeconomic climate.

Read more »