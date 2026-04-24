Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Energy Stocks » 1 Canadian Energy Stock That Looks Like a Compelling Buy Right Now

1 Canadian Energy Stock That Looks Like a Compelling Buy Right Now

Suncor stock’s improvement plan just got help from soaring oil prices. Expect strong cash flows to continue to drive shareholder returns.

Posted by
Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA
Karen is a stock market enthusiast focused on uncovering those stocks that she believes the market has mispriced. She does this through fundamental and quantitative analysis of companies and their industries, as well as a study of future opportunities and trends. She holds a Masters degree in Finance, the CFA designation, and has over 20 years of experience in the investment management industry. Having worked at a major pension fund, as well as two leading mutual fund firms as an analyst and portfolio manager, she has solid investing expertise which she aims to share with her readers.
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • • Oil prices have surged to over $95 per barrel due to geopolitical tensions including U.S.-Iran deadlock and Strait of Hormuz blockade, driving Suncor's stock up nearly 40% to $86.91.
  • • Suncor benefits from premium pricing through its upgrading process, realizing $70.86 per barrel versus $59.31 WTI in Q4 2025, with first quarter 2026 earnings estimates showing 26.7% growth to $1.66 per share.
  • • The company's three-year plan targets $2 billion in additional free cash flow by 2028 and reducing break-even costs to $38 per barrel, while maintaining strong financial position with net debt at less than one times cash flow.
10 stocks we like better than Suncor Energy

Oil prices today are trading at more than $95 per barrel. The U.S. and Iran peace talks are in a deadlock. The Strait of Hormuz remains blocked. Fear and uncertainty have taken over oil markets.

Canadian energy stocks like Suncor Inc. (TSX:SU) have been beneficiaries of this turmoil. Let’s take a look at why Suncor stock remains an energy stock to own through this ordeal.

young adult uses credit card to shop online

Source: Getty Images

Oil prices soar

In the fourth quarter of 2025, the average West Texas Intermediate (WTI) oil price was $59.31 per barrel. During this time, Suncor’s average realized price was $70.86. That’s almost 20% higher than the WTI price. This is made possible by Suncor’s value-added upgrading process, which refines crude oil into products such as gasoline, jet fuel, and petrochemicals.

Last quarter marked the calm before the storm. Since then, WTI prices have rallied off of the supply threats caused by the Iran War. In fact, in the first quarter of 2025, oil prices are estimated to have averaged $71.90. This is 21.2% higher than in the prior quarter. All of this has caused Canadian energy stocks such as Suncor to rally. As you can see from the graph below, Suncor Energy’s stock price has risen almost 40% to its current price of $86.91.

Cash windfall to benefit Canadian energy stocks

Suncor Energy stock is scheduled to report its first quarter 2026 results on May 5th. As you might expect, analyst earnings estimates have been rising rapidly. For the first quarter, the consensus earnings per share (EPS) estimate currently stands at $1.66. This compares to EPS of $1.31 in the same period last year, which pegs Suncor stock’s earnings growth rate at 26.7%.

In recent years, Suncor has been on a mission to reduce its debt, lower costs, and drive shareholder value. All of these goals just got a lot of help from the market. With oil prices skyrocketing, Suncor will be able to fast-track these targets, creating more value for its shareholders in a shorter amount of time.

Suncor – Looking ahead

Back in March, Suncor held its 2026 Investor Day, where the company outlined its new three-year improvement plan. This plan calls for a $2 billion increase in normalized free funds flow by 2028 and a $5 per barrel reduction in Suncor’s corporate break-even to US$38 per barrel by 2028. Record refinery utilization and production are enabling Suncor to continue to lower its costs and drive increasing returns. We can expect this momentum to continue.

Turning to Suncor’s balance sheet, we have already seen the company dramatically improve its financial resiliency in recent quarters. As at the end of 2025, Suncor stock carried $6.3 billion in net debt, which is less than one times cash flow at a WTI oil price of US$50.

The bottom line

Suncor stock remains a compelling buy, as the company is taking advantage of the positive oil price momentum. This is driving up cash flows, which I expect will be put to good use, all in the name of shareholder value creation. Share buybacks have increased in recent quarters, and this is likely to continue.

In short, Suncor remains one of the best Canadian energy stocks to buy now.

Fool contributor Karen Thomas has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Energy Stocks

Oil industry worker works in oilfield
Energy Stocks

2 Canadian Energy Stocks That Still Look Cheap Today

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Even with energy volatility, Peyto and Whitecap still look like “cheap but cash-generating” TSX producers with dividends that aren’t just…

Read more »

data center server racks glow with light
Energy Stocks

1 Canadian Company Set to Make a Fortune from the $650 Billion Data Centre Buildout

| Demetris Afxentiou

Cameco is positioned to benefit from the massive $650B data centre buildout as soaring AI power demand accelerates global nuclear…

Read more »

trading chart of brent crude oil prices
Energy Stocks

If Oil Hits $100, These 3 Canadian Stocks Could Surge

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If oil really spikes to $100, these three Canadian energy names offer different kinds of torque: a major project ramp,…

Read more »

jar with coins and plant
Energy Stocks

Got $10,000? Here’s a Simple TFSA Plan for Income and Growth

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A simple $10,000 TFSA can pair long-term growth with tax-free income by owning proven compounders and reliable dividend payers.

Read more »

woman checks off all the boxes
Energy Stocks

5 Reasons to Buy Freehold Royalties Stock Like There’s No Tomorrow

| Daniel Da Costa

Here's why Freehold Royalties isn't just one of the best dividend stocks to buy now, but one of the best…

Read more »

financial chart graphs and oil pumps on a field
Energy Stocks

The Canadian Energy Dividend Stocks Worth Watching Right Now

| Puja Tayal

Find out how the ongoing conflict influences global energy prices, supply challenges, and shifts in oil sourcing strategies.

Read more »

man looks worried about something on his phone
Energy Stocks

This $34 Stock Could Be Your Ticket to Millionaire Status

| Jitendra Parashar

Strong cash flow and expansion plans make this TSX stock hard to ignore.

Read more »

a woman sleeps with her eyes covered with a mask
Energy Stocks

2 Dividend Stocks That Could Help You Sleep Better in 2026

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two Canadian utilities aim to keep dividends steady in 2026, even if the economy and rates get choppy.

Read more »