Invest $25,000 in These Dividend Stocks to Combat Currency Fluctations

These dividend stocks could turn a $25,000 investment into a huge income stream – and help battle ongoing volatility.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
money goes up and down in balance

Source: Getty Images

Watching the value of your investments shrink from the unpredictable dance of currency exchange rates can be a frustrating experience. This is especially true when a significant portion of your portfolio is invested in assets denominated in foreign currencies. Many Canadian investors look for a strategy to shield their hard-earned capital from the often-unforeseen ups and downs of the loonie. An option might be focusing on dividend-paying stocks firmly rooted in the domestic Canadian economy.

By strategically allocating a $25,000 investment, you can tap into attractive dividend yields. Furthermore, investors can also gain exposure to sectors that are less susceptible to the volatility of currency fluctuations. The three companies we’ll explore today are Labrador Iron Ore Corporation (TSX:LIF), KP Tissue (TSX:KPT), and Polaris Renewable Energy (TSX:PIF). These firms operate within distinct sectors to help mitigate currency risk while providing a steady stream of income.

LIF

This dividend stock provides investors with a unique way to participate in the iron ore market without the risks of running a mine. LIF achieves this through its royalty and equity interests in the Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC). IOC is a major player in the North American iron ore industry. As of writing, LIF boasts a market capitalization of approximately $1.8 billion and offers a compelling forward dividend yield of 10.9%.

The dividend stock’s financial health appears robust, with a very strong profit margin of 84.5% and healthy return on assets of 11.7% for the last year. LIF’s earnings are intrinsically linked to the global price of iron ore, particularly the demand from major industrial consumers like China. However its royalty-based revenue model provides a significant buffer against the day-to-day operational risks of mining. This makes LIF a relatively stable source of income for investors seeking to avoid currency-related headaches.

KPT

KPT holds a significant ownership stake in Kruger Products, a leading manufacturer of a wide range of tissue products in Canada. Think of everyday essentials like toilet paper, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins. These products are ones consumers need regardless of the broader economic climate. As of writing, KPT has a market capitalization of around $80 million with a forward dividend yield of 8.9%.

Interestingly, despite reporting a net loss of $13.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, KPT has maintained its dividend payments. This decision likely reflects the management’s confidence in the underlying stability of their consumer staples business and their commitment to returning value to their shareholders through consistent dividend payouts. Because Kruger Products’ operations are primarily focused within Canada, this significantly reduces its exposure to the fluctuations of international currency exchange rates. This makes KPT a potentially good choice for investors prioritizing domestic stability.

PIF

This dividend stock focuses on developing and operating renewable energy projects in various countries across Latin America. Their portfolio includes a mix of hydroelectric, geothermal, and solar power generation facilities. As of writing, PIF has a market capitalization of approximately $245.8 million and offers a forward dividend yield of 7.5%.

In the full year of 2024, the dividend stock reported net earnings of US$3 million, or US$0.14 per share. It also generated total revenue of US$75.8 million. PIF’s operational footprint is international, with a significant portion of its revenues often denominated in U.S. dollars. This can act as a natural hedge against a weakening Canadian dollar. When the Canadian dollar depreciates against the U.S. dollar, the Canadian dollar value of those U.S. dollar-denominated revenues increases. Furthermore, the growing global emphasis on transitioning to renewable energy sources positions PIF for potential long-term growth in a sector with strong tailwinds.

Bottom line

By strategically allocating your $25,000 investment equally among these three distinct Canadian-listed companies, you would create a diversified dividend portfolio. Each of these sectors offers unique characteristics that can help to mitigate the risks associated with currency volatility. Altogether, Canadian investors can build a portfolio that is better insulated from the often-unpredictable effects of currency fluctuations, while still enjoying a meaningful stream of dividend income and the potential for long-term capital appreciation.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Polaris Renewable Energy. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

