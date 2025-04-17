Member Login
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » Trump Crashed Your Stocks? Read This Before Selling

Trump Crashed Your Stocks? Read This Before Selling

When markets crash, dollar cost averaging into dividend funds like BMO Canadian Dividend ETF (TSX:ZDV) often works.

Posted by
Andrew Button
Andrew Button is a freelance financial writer with extensive experience writing about stocks, real estate and managed products. His portfolio consists mainly of blue chip dividend paying stocks and index funds. He has completed the Canadian Securities Course and passed the CFA Level 1 exam. Follow Andrew on Twitter: twitter.com/AJButton2
Published
| More on:
Man looks stunned about something

Source: Getty Images

Ever since Donald Trump took office on January 20, markets have been unusually volatile. The big U.S. indexes (i.e., the Dow, S&P 500 and NASDAQ-100) are down for the year. The TSX Index is down less than those indices (2.67%) but still in the red.

It’s hard not to suspect that Donald Trump is behind all of this. In addition to the newfound volatility that followed Trump’s inauguration, many of the market’s worst days were those when Trump’s most controversial policies were announced. For example, on April 3, the day after Trump’s “Liberation Day” tariff announcement, the S&P 500 fell 247.45 points, or 4.8%. Similar crashes were observed during the escalation of mutual tariffs between China and the United States.

So, it’s likely that Trump has played a role in this year’s bear market.

If you’re like many Canadians, you’re probably a little peeved about this. “First, the guy tariffs us; then he crashes the market?” It’s all been a bit much to take in. However, we’ve been here before. In this article, I’ll share some perspectives on how to deal with the market crash that Trump has unleashed on your portfolio.

Market crashes are temporary

The first mindset to adopt during market crashes is one of calm recognition that these things are temporary. It’s natural to get scared when your stocks fall in price day in and day out, but someday, they’ll rise again. If you’re near retirement and down by high percentages, that’s little consolation. However, the North American markets as a whole are only down 10% from their all-time highs. There is still time to move some of your money into Guaranteed Investment Certificates (GICs) or treasury bonds.

This could get bad

Now, having gone through all of the above, a more cautious note is in order.

Stock market crashes can get quite bad. In 1929, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 90%. In the 2000-2002 tech stock crash, the NASDAQ fell 89%. In worst-case scenarios, stocks can go down quite a bit. Given that stocks were very steeply priced at the beginning of the year and Trump’s tariffs are adding recession risk on top of that, it’s definitely possible that we’ll see such a decline this year. So, having 40% or even half of your money in GICs right now could be wise.

Dollar-cost averaging

As for the money you keep in stocks, you can invest that profitably and grow your gains during a market crash by dollar cost averaging.

Let’s take BMO Canadian Dividend ETF (TSX:ZDV) for example. It’s a dividend ETF that has a 3.84% dividend yield at today’s price. The way that dollar cost averaging works with a fund like ZDV is you invest a little bit of money in it — let’s say $200 — every time you get paid. If the fund goes up in price, you get to enjoy your gains. If it goes down in price, you get to buy progressively cheaper, driving higher gains in the future.

This averaging of costs makes dollar cost averaging a very wise strategy. If you do it with ZDV and the ETF goes down 50% in price, then the yield goes to 7.68% — assuming the dividend doesn’t change. Of course, in a market crash, you have to expect dividends to be cut here and there. Usually, there is an economic rationale for the crash. Nevertheless, dividend yields do tend to be quite high at the bottom during market crashes. If that’s not motivation to keep buying when stocks are going down, I don’t know what is.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Andrew Button has no positions in the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

A worker gives a business presentation.
Dividend Stocks

Where I’d Allocate $10,000 in Dividend Stocks for Decade-Long Appreciation

| Adam Othman

Here are two TSX dividend stocks I’d buy for long-term capital gains and dividend income if I had $10,000 to…

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Dividend Stocks

Can the Maximum TFSA Room Keep Up With Inflation?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Just because you want to make major gains in a TFSA during inflation doesn't mean making risky investments.

Read more »

hand stacking money coins
Dividend Stocks

RRSP Investors: 2 TSX Stocks With High Dividend Yields to Consider Now

| Andrew Walker

These TSX stocks now offer dividend yields above 6%.

Read more »

woman analyze data
Dividend Stocks

Why I’d Allocate $8,000 to These 3 Low-Volatility TSX Stocks for Steady Returns

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Low-volatility TSX stocks like Fortis can offer investors some predictability and shelter in this wildly volatile market.

Read more »

Canadian dollars are printed
Dividend Stocks

How I’d Turn $12,000 in My TFSA Into a Money-Making Machine for Long-Term Growth

| Kay Ng

With $12,000 spread across high-quality dividend stocks like CNQ and goeasy, you could build a TFSA portfolio that does more…

Read more »

stocks climbing green bull market
Dividend Stocks

A 9% Dividend Stock Paying Cash Every Month, and Perfect in a Volatile Market

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

It's a volatile time, but this dividend stock can help you through it.

Read more »

Canada day banner background design of flag
Dividend Stocks

Top Canadian Stocks for a $7,000 Investment Today

| Sneha Nahata

These Canadian stocks are trading in the green year-to-date and have consistently outperformed the broader markets with their returns.

Read more »

Car, EV, electric vehicle
Dividend Stocks

Carney Cuts the Carbon Tax: What to Do With Your Savings

| Andrew Button

You can invest in stocks like Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSX:ATD) with your carbon tax savings.

Read more »