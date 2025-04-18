Member Login
Home » Investing » My Top 2 Canadian Defensive Stocks for Uncertain Times

My Top 2 Canadian Defensive Stocks for Uncertain Times

Own Metro (TSX:MRU) and another great low-beta dividend stock amid volatility.

Posted by
Joey Frenette
Joey Frenette is a journalist, University of British Columbia graduate, ex-engineer, Warren Buffett fanatic, and Fool who's completed CFA Level 1. He’s been investing since 2014 and is always on the hunt for value, regardless of the market "weather." Before writing at The Motley Fool, Joey worked as an analyst/developer at several Canadian small- and mid-cap software firms, including Syscon and Avigilon. Beyond Motley Fool, Joey’s work can be found at TipRanks and InvestorPlace. Follow or send him a message on X (or Twitter) @realJoeFrenette
Published
| More on:
A red umbrella stands higher than a crowd of black umbrellas.

Source: Getty Images

As Trump tariffs continue to swing markets wildly in both directions, Canadian investors may wish to start rotating into dividend stocks with lower betas. Indeed, lower beta strategies do not guarantee one will be spared come the next leg lower, especially if we’re in the midst of a bear market and U.S.-China trade talks don’t progress as we head into the summer months.

Even when all hope is lost, though, you shouldn’t dare time the market, as the future will always be uncertain. And it’s not worth making huge portfolio moves based on what you think will happen with a specific market-moved outcome. Indeed, playing the long game, staying within your circle of competence (a phrase coined by the great Warren Buffett that suggested investors invest in what they know and understand), and not overreacting either way (fear or euphoria) is the best way to build wealth in the equity markets over the long haul.

As the U.S. market continues to face the most pain, I’d have a preference for Canadian value stocks, many of which can do relatively well as Trump tariffs cause a horrid U.S. recession. Let’s check in on two names that I think are great ways to play defence as you look to ride out what could be another couple of months of massive downswings — but also upswings!

Metro

Metro (TSX:MRU) is a fantastic grocer that’s been quietly making new all-time highs steadily over the past few quarters. At $102 per share, MRU stock is at a fresh peak after soaring close to 45% in the past year. Year to date, MRU stock is up more than 13%, leaving most other stocks behind. As the winds of recession roll in, the low-cost grocer is positioned to thrive as more Canadian consumers seek better deals and opt to “buy Canadian” produce and other goods.

Either way, MRU stock is the ultimate defensive for an uncertain climate like the one we’re currently in. The stock trades at just shy of 23 times trailing price to earnings (P/E) with a 1.46% dividend yield. What’s more, the 0.27 beta is incredibly low, meaning shares are less likely to be caught in the next downdraft. For defensive-minded investors, MRU stock looks intriguing, even at all-time highs.

Canadian Utilities

Shares of steady utility firm Canadian Utilities (TSX:CU) are just shy of 52-week highs, currently going for $37 and change per share. Though somewhat pricey at 25.4 times trailing P/E, I’m a huge fan of the 4.93% dividend yield and think it can survive even the harshest of tariff wars.

As President Trump narrows in on tariffs on goods imported to the U.S. from China, I think Canada may be able to get a decent deal, especially as we gain more clarity on who will be Canada’s next prime minister at the end of the month. In any case, CU stock is a great place to ride out a storm, with a low 0.58 beta and strong past-year momentum, with shares surging 27% in the timespan.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

Dam of hydroelectric power plant in Canadian Rockies
Energy Stocks

Is Hydro One Stock a Buy for its Dividend Yield During Global Energy Uncertainty?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Hydro One stock may be in the energy sector, but there are some key differences making it a stable buy.

Read more »

Paper Canadian currency of various denominations
Dividend Stocks

Invest $25,000 in These 3 Dividend Stocks for $150 in Monthly Income

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These three high-yielding dividend stocks would generate a monthly dividend payout of over $150.

Read more »

dividends can compound over time
Dividend Stocks

These Magnificent TSX Dividend Stocks Look Worthy of a $25,000 Long-Term Investment

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's why you should consider investing in TSX dividend stocks such as GWO and Canadian Pacific Kansas Railway.

Read more »

Hourglass and stock price chart
Dividend Stocks

How to Structure a $12,000 Portfolio Across 3 Reliable TSX Dividend Stocks

| Andrew Walker

These top TSX dividend stocks have increased their distributions annually for decades.

Read more »

hand stacks coins
Energy Stocks

Targeting $3,000 in Income? This TSX Stock Could Be Your Answer

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A TSX dividend titan will deliver dependable passive income regardless of the economic environment.

Read more »

A dandelion disperses seed in the wind.
Investing

Investors: Where to Deploy $1,000 in April 2025

| Sneha Nahata

If you're considering deploying $1,000 this April, consider these high growth TSX stocks trading at a discounted valuation.

Read more »

Bank Stocks

Here’s How Many Shares of Laurentian Bank to Own for $2,000 in Dividends and Hedge Market Swings

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Laurentian Bank is certainly a top dividend stock, but it has even more to offer.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

Buy the Dip: 2 TSX Stocks Trading at a Bargain

| Adam Othman

Leverage the dip and add shares of these two TSX stocks to your self-directed portfolio and benefit from a recovery…

Read more »