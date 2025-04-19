Member Login
Passive Income: 2 Dividend-Growth Stocks to Buy on a Dip

These stocks have increased their dividends annually for decades.

Andrew Walker
Andrew has an MBA and has been writing for The Motley Fool Canada since 2014. As a contrarian investor, Andrew seeks out dividend opportunities the market is missing. He is a big fan of harnessing the power of compounding to grow a portfolio for retirement.
A close up color image of a small green plant sprouting out of a pile of Canadian dollar coins "loonies."

Canadian retirees and other income investors are searching for good TSX stocks to buy for a self-directed Tax-Free Savings Account focused on dividend growth.

Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ) has increased its dividend annually for 25 consecutive years with a compound annual dividend-growth rate of better than 20% over that timeframe.

Despite continued dividend growth, the stock is down 26% in the past 12 months. Low oil prices are to blame for most of the decline. However, investors might also be wondering if the US$6.5 billion purchase of Chevron’s Canadian assets last year was too expensive, given the weakness in the oil market.

CNRL raised the dividend by 7% when it announced the deal and has already bumped up the payout by another 4% in 2025, so management doesn’t appear to be concerned.

In the fourth quarter (Q4) 2024 report, CNRL said its West Texas Intermediate (WTI) breakeven price is in the US$40 to $45 range. CNRL finished 2024 with a total proved reserve life of 33 years, and a total proved plus probable reserve life of 44 years. That means the company has decades of production potential.

WTI oil currently trades near US$62.50 per barrel. CNRL is still profitable, even at this depressed price. WTI traded around US$85 at this time last year. Analysts widely expect the market to face ongoing headwinds into 2026. Weak demand in China and the threat of a global recession are combining with anticipated supply increases from OPEC to put pressure on oil prices.

On the upside, a quick resolution of the trade dispute between the U.S. and China could send oil prices significantly higher, at least in the short term.

Investors who buy CNQ stock at the current price can get a dividend yield of close to 6%. At this level, you get paid well to wait for the rebound.

Fortis

Fortis (TSX:FTS) raised its dividend in each of the past 51 years. The stock is up 30% in the past 12 months, spurred by falling interest rates in Canada and the United States. Utilities spend billions of dollars on capital projects and use debt to fund part of the program. The decline in borrowing costs that occurred in the second half of last year reduced interest expenses on variable-rate loans and will free up more cash that can be used to pay down debt or increase dividends.

Fortis is working on a $26 billion capital program that will raise the rate base from $39 billion in 2024 to $53 billion in 2029. Additional projects are under consideration that could get the green light to boost the size of the growth portfolio. Based on the current investment outlook, Fortis expects cash flow to increase enough to support planned annual dividend hikes of 4% to 6% over the coming five years. At the current share price, the stock provides a dividend yield of 3.7%.

The bottom line on top TSX dividend stocks

CNRL and Fortis pay attractive dividends that should continue to grow. If you have some cash to put to work in a portfolio targeting passive income, these stocks deserve to be on your radar.

