How I’d Invest $4,000 Right Away in Top Canadian Growth Stocks for Growth Potential

Here’s why Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) and Boyd Group (TSX:BYD) are two top growth stocks long-term investors may want to consider.

Chris MacDonald
Chris MacDonald has had a love for finance his whole life, ultimately leading him to pursue an MBA in finance. He's worked as a financial analyst for a number of companies in the corporate finance and venture capital space during his 10-year investing career. He endeavors to follow in the footsteps of iconic investors like Warren Buffett in building a long-term defensive portfolio.
Image source: Getty Images

When many investors think of the Canadian market, growth stocks may not be the first thing that comes to mind. A plethora of defensive companies with solid balance sheets in the financials, energy and commodities sectors may rightly be the first consideration such investors have.

However, I’d argue that there remain a number of top options in this realm for investors to consider. Here are two of the top high-growth Canada-based companies I think are worth considering, particularly for investors who want to balance their portfolios out with more capital appreciation upside in this current market (considering the reality that some investors may be over-indexed to defensive stocks and rightly so, right now).

Constellation Software

As far as top growth stocks to buy are concerned, Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) certainly stands out as a long-term winner investors have benefited from owning for a very long time.

This trend is one that many bears have considered could revert at some point for a number of reasons. Constellation Software is among the most highly valued Canadian tech companies on a number of key metrics, and that hasn’t changed. The company’s business model of acquiring small- and mid-sized tech companies and rolling them into its higher-growth umbrella has worked, but at some point, growth should surely slow.

Thus far, that hasn’t been the case. Investors who want broad exposure to a number of the strong underlying trends supporting the growth of the tech sector overall continue to flock to Constellation Software as a means of gaining this exposure.

So long as there’s investor demand for high-quality tech companies that can produce meaningful cash flow growth (and a business model which rolls many of these companies up), Constellation Software will remain on my list of top buying opportunities.

Boyd Group

For investors looking outside the technology sector to find a company with solid long-term growth trends, Boyd Group (TSX:BYD) is one company I still think is relatively overlooked on the TSX.

Boyd has grown to its current market capitalization of more than $4 billion largely via acquisitions. The company’s focus, unlike that of Constellation Software, isn’t to consolidate the fragmented tech/software sector. Rather, this company focuses on acquiring mom-and-pop auto body locations (and chains). In so doing, Boyd has created one of the most robust auto repair networks in North America and is continuing to expand its presence into new regional markets over time.

This consolidation spree has led to both economies of scale and increased pricing power in many of the markets in which Boyd operates. With strong return on equity metrics and the balance sheet capacity to continue to grow via acquisition, there’s little standing in the company’s way of becoming an even more dominant player in this sector.

Of course, recessionary headwinds could impact Boyd (and Constellation, for that matter). But if consumers are increasingly strapped for cash, opting for a new vehicle may become even less of an option, meaning auto repair demand could continue to increase in the face of inflationary budget pressures elsewhere. That’s what I’m banking on, and I think this stock’s recent decline is one that could be a dip worth buying.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Chris MacDonald has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Boyd Group Services and Constellation Software. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

