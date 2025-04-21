Tired of Market Turbulence? 2 Reliable Dividend Payers for Canadian Investors Seeking Stability

Trump tariffs probably aren’t going away anytime soon. And while every day seems to have more developments on what to expect, it’s becoming tough to tell what will stick and what will be quickly backtracked on. As Trump turns the tariff switch on, off, and back on again, it’s perhaps unsurprising to see financial markets soar or crumble on any given day.

Heck, sometimes the market blasts off only to nosedive intraday or vice-versa. In such a market environment, it’s easy to lose hope and dump stocks for gold or even silver, which looks like an even cheaper way to ride the precious metals surge. And while I’m not against adding to your precious metal exposure to hedge against rising tariff risks (a recession now seems likelier than not as the bear market looms), I still think it’s a mistake to give up on stocks, especially Canadian stocks that haven’t been nearly as rattled by Trump’s tariff threats.

Of course, Canada’s economy could take a gut punch if we exit the 90-day pause without some sort of concrete deal. In any case, there are some fairly affordable ways to bolster your Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) portfolio’s defences as we head into the unknown with tariffs that could become so unfathomably high that it’d horrify even the bravest investor out there.

In this piece, we’ll check in on two names that I think are worth overweighting if you’re seeking relative stability in what could be a lost year due to Trump’s trade war.

Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International (TSX:QSR) stock has been a weak performer, shedding around 4% in the past two years. The 4%-yielding dividend is enticing and growthy, but with shares closing in at around two-year depths, questions linger as to whether the worst is over for the Canadian fast-food juggernaut. As consumers opt to decrease spending, fast-food consumption could experience an uptick at the expense of their more upscale “fast casual” counterparts.

Indeed, the so-called value wars could continue for another year or two as people hungry for a better deal (and a break from lacklustre economic growth and lingering inflation) head on over to the local Burger King or Tim Hortons. With some of the most cherished fast-food brands that are renowned for offering bang for buck, I view QSR stock as a name that can break out as the rest of the market sinks.

Shares are cheap at 19.7 times trailing price to earnings (P/E), and with a 0.74 beta, the name could hold up when Trump tariffs scare markets into a selling frenzy again.

McDonald’s

Similarly, McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) is a fast-food icon that can take a big share away from rivals as it flexes its value menu muscles. Beyond the value offerings, the intriguing new Minecraft Movie meal could entice gamers of all ages to spend a bit more to get the adult toy, collector’s card, and code for an in-game skin.

Add new limited menu items into the equation (think the Apple Shake), and I think McDonald’s is well-equipped to grow its sales in what could be a down year for the world economy. Shares of MCD are pricier than QSR, at 27.3 times trailing P/E. And the yield is much lower at 2.3%.

However, I think McDonald’s is a prime share-taker as it doubles down on food quality and menu (and toy) innovation while it seeks to also make fast food as fast as it’s ever been. With a lower beta (0.62) and the potential for a recessionary jolt, I’d not sleep on the name. McDonald’s looks like a winner in this environment, and it’s worth the premium price tag.