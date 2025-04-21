Member Login
Home » Investing » Top Canadian Value Stocks I’d Buy Now While They’re Trading Below Fair Value

Top Canadian Value Stocks I’d Buy Now While They’re Trading Below Fair Value

These small-cap stocks are top buys right now for their unique value propositions.

Posted by
Christopher Liew, CFA
Christopher is a CFA Charterholder and a former financial advisor at RBC.
Published
| More on:
Illustration of data, cloud computing and microchips

Source: Getty Images

The TSX has gained traction, advancing plus-5.1% to 24,192.81 in the last five trading days or before the Easter long weekend. But despite the surge, several Canadian value stocks trade below their fair values. A pair of small-cap stocks, in particular, are the top buys right now for their unique value propositions.

Market leader

Pason Systems (TSX:PSI) operates in the oil and gas drilling industry. The $887.8 million energy services and technology company provides specialized data management systems for drilling rigs globally. It also develops and delivers high-value hardware, software, and services to clients.

Because of its distinctive technology and capability set, management believes Pason Systems is a game-changer and clear market leader. Its solutions include data acquisition, wellsite reporting, remote communications, and web-based information management. The solutions enable better coordination between the rig and the office.

In Q4 and full-year 2024, net income rose 107% and 25% year-over-year to $16.6 million and $119.7 million, respectively. Pason ended the year with $80.8 million in cash and a strong balance sheet (no interest-bearing debt).

Its President and CEO, Jon Faber, said, “The macro environment is currently characterized by increased volatility and uncertainty, which can present both opportunities and challenges for our business.” Still, industry activity this year should be similar to 2024. “Strong bookings of control system sales in our Solar and Energy Storage segment in 2024 are expected to translate into further revenue gains in 2025,” Faber added.

At $11.21 per share, the energy stock is down -16.8% year-to-date, although the dividend compensates for the temporary weakness. If you invest today, the yield is 4.6%. According to Faber, Pason will maintain its current quarterly dividend ($0.13 per share) and continue repurchasing shares, notwithstanding the uncertain environment.

Pioneer in business communications

Sangoma Technologies (TSX:STC) is a cheaper alternative to capitalize on the artificial intelligence (AI) trend. This TSX tech stock is undervalued at $6.50 per share (-35% year-to-date). However, market analysts are bullish. Based on their 12-month average price target of $12.76, the upside potential is 96.3%.   

The $218.4 million provides Communications-as-a-Service products for businesses and considers itself the pioneer in business communications. More than 100,000 customers, including NASA, trust its cloud, hybrid, and on-premises communications platform. The company unveiled Sangoma Gen AI within its proprietary platform in January of this year.

In the first half of fiscal 2025 (six months ending December 31, 2024), net loss improved plus-33.3% year-over-to US$3.8 million. The operating cash flow during the same period rose 41.1% to US$24 million from a year ago. More importantly, Sangoma has achieved its debt target of $55 to $60 million ahead of schedule. At the end of Q2 fiscal 2025, debt stands at US$37.6 million or 35.1% lower than in Q1 fiscal 2025.

According to its CEO, Charles Salameh, the successful debt reduction strategy enhances shareholder value. “Our improved capital structure allows us to take decisive action to accelerate strategic alternatives, which will further solidify our position as a highly profitable recurring revenue-driven business, and enable faster innovation through both internal development and acquisitions.

Strong buys

Pason Systems and Sangoma Technologies are attractive buying opportunities. The financial reward should be enormous once the stocks rise or reach their actual value.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Christopher Liew has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Pason Systems. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Forklift in a warehouse
Dividend Stocks

An Ideal 6.8% Dividend Stock Paying Cash Every Month as Trade Tensions Rise

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Many real estate stocks aren't exactly safe, but this dividend stock certainly has a secure outlook.

Read more »

A worker drinks out of a mug in an office.
Dividend Stocks

How I’d Invest $15,000 in These 3 Stocks That Pay Monthly Dividends

| Aditya Raghunath

Investing in monthly TSX dividend stocks such as Whitecap can help you begin a steady passive-income stream in 2025.

Read more »

Man data analyze
Dividend Stocks

How to Get $500 in Monthly Dividends From Manulife Stock in a World of High Borrowing Costs

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Manulife stock is one strong company that might look like it's getting even stronger and could provide major dividends on…

Read more »

A worker gives a business presentation.
Dividend Stocks

Tired of Market Turbulence? 2 Reliable Dividend Payers for Canadian Investors Seeking Stability

| Joey Frenette

Restaurant Brands International (TSX:QSR) and another top stock to ride out a tariff wave in May 2025.

Read more »

Retirees sip their morning coffee outside.
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Income: 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks for Retirees

| Andrew Walker

These stocks pay attractive dividends for investors seeking TFSA passive income.

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

This 7.7% Dividend Stock Is My Top Pick for Immediate Income

| Sneha Nahata

A $10,000 investment in this high yield stock could generate more than $193 in dividend income every quarter.

Read more »

oil and natural gas
Dividend Stocks

TC Energy Stock: Buy, Hold, or Sell Now?

| Andrew Walker

TC Energy is up 40% in the past year. Are more gains on the way?

Read more »

Hand Protecting Senior Couple
Dividend Stocks

Retirees: Where I’d Invest $20,000 in Safer High-Yield Stocks for Income Needs

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These three dividend stocks with high yields would be excellent buys for retirees.

Read more »