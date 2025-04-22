Member Login
Home » Investing » Tariff-ied? 2 Stability Stocks to Smooth the Volatility

Tariff-ied? 2 Stability Stocks to Smooth the Volatility

Consider Loblaw (TSX:L) and another great safety stock to ride out the wave in a global trade war year.

Posted by
Joey Frenette
Joey Frenette is a journalist, University of British Columbia graduate, ex-engineer, Warren Buffett fanatic, and Fool who's completed CFA Level 1. He’s been investing since 2014 and is always on the hunt for value, regardless of the market "weather." Before writing at The Motley Fool, Joey worked as an analyst/developer at several Canadian small- and mid-cap software firms, including Syscon and Avigilon. Beyond Motley Fool, Joey’s work can be found at TipRanks and InvestorPlace. Follow or send him a message on X (or Twitter) @realJoeFrenette
Published
| More on:
Man looks stunned about something

Source: Getty Images

The stock market suffered yet another rough setback on Monday as news broke on China’s response to the latest escalation of the tariff war. Undoubtedly, things could have the potential to get nasty. And with Trump and Xi showing no signs of backing down, investors may wish to consider the broad basket of stability stocks (think the names on the TSX with a lower beta) to help make it through what may very well be a big down year for the S&P 500. Indeed, the TSX Index hasn’t been able to steer clear of the pain, as it shed 0.76% on Monday. Still, that’s not all too bad when you consider the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 fell nearly 2.5% in a day.

Of course, things were far worse intraday. As Canadian stocks and the TSX Index look more resilient than their U.S. counterparts, perhaps American investors have more reason to consider TSX stocks with their next big buy, despite the recent weakening of the greenback and the short three-cent surge in the loonie relative to the U.S. dollar (US$0.72 from US$0.69).

Here are two stable TSX stocks for “tariff-ied” investors looking for an easier path forward.

Loblaw

Loblaw (TSX:L) shares couldn’t be bothered by the further escalation of the Trump trade war with China. The stock rallied an impressive 0.8% on a day that the Nasdaq 100 tumbled 2.5%. Indeed, old-fashioned grocers have had their moment relative to the fast-growing tech stocks that are continuing to give up ground rapidly. While I do think there’s a place in a portfolio for both sorts of stocks, I think that investors may wish to rotate into the defensive, recession-resilient plays for stability in a time of rising volatility.

At writing, L stock goes for 30.82 times trailing price to earnings (P/E). Not exactly cheap. However, the stock is flirting with new all-time highs and could continue higher after its coming quarterly earnings results due in more than a week. Personally, I think Loblaw is a winner poised to keep winning as more consumers aim to “buy Canadian.” Finally, the 1% dividend yield, while small, looks primed to grow at an above-average rate in conjunction with earnings.

Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD) gained 0.91% on Monday as investors rushed back into the high-quality consumer staples growth play. Undoubtedly, the stock really lagged last year, but it seems poised to make up for lost time as it moves past further regulatory hurdles preventing a successful takeover of 7-Eleven’s parent company.

Indeed, there are antitrust concerns to iron out, and while things will take time, I think investors should stand behind the strong management team as they aim to make their biggest merger and acquisition splash to date. Sure, it’d be nice if we had more clarity on how Couche-Tard plans to appease regulators.

Either way, ATD stock is cheap at 18.9 times trailing P/E, with a 1.1% dividend yield and could fare well in a year that sees “boring,” predictable companies outperform their pricier, tech-driven growth counterparts. With shares going for a 17% discount, I’d not sleep on this night owl!

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has positions in Alimentation Couche-Tard. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alimentation Couche-Tard. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

how to save money
Dividend Stocks

How I’d Invest $50,000 of TFSA Cash to Protect Against Currency Risks

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you have a bunch of cash but are worried about where to put it in a TFSA, here are…

Read more »

Income and growth financial chart
Investing

Why I’d Add Canadian Value Stocks to My TFSA During Market Weakness

| Daniel Da Costa

With uncertainty causing markets to sell off significantly, investors have the opportunity to start buying Canadian value stocks on the…

Read more »

worry concern
Stocks for Beginners

Should You Buy Dynamite Stock While it’s Below $15 or Wait Until Rate Cuts?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Dynamite stock might be new to the scene, but it could be in for some major growth for investors.

Read more »

Young Boy with Jet Pack Dreams of Flying
Retirement

5 Canadian Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy and Hold in Your TFSA for Your Children’s Future

| Daniel Da Costa

These blue-chip stocks are some of the best businesses in Canada, making them some of the best investments Canadians can…

Read more »

dividends grow over time
Stocks for Beginners

Here’s Exactly How $10,000 in a TFSA Could Grow Into $50,000

| Puja Tayal

Spending time in the stock market can convert $10,000 into $50,000. Here’s how you should approach your TFSA investment.

Read more »

RRSP (Registered Retirement Savings Plan) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.
Dividend Stocks

RRSP Investors: 2 TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy on a Dip

| Andrew Walker

These stocks have paid good dividends for decades.

Read more »

Canadian flag
Dividend Stocks

The “Buy Local” Boom: Canadian Stocks Benefiting From Shifting Consumer Sentiment

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Maple Leaf Foods (TSX:MFI) and two other Canadian domestic stocks may ride a tariffs-induced consumer sentiment to revenue and earnings…

Read more »

analyze data
Investing

How Long-Term Investors Can Turn Tariff Turmoil Into Opportunity

| Daniel Da Costa

With many high-quality stocks trading at undervalued prices, now is the perfect opportunity for long-term investors to gain exposure.

Read more »