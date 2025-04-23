Member Login
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » Down 44% in 2025: Is TFI Stock a Buy?

Down 44% in 2025: Is TFI Stock a Buy?

Here’s why TFI stock’s sharp decline could be a golden opportunity for long-term investors.

Posted by
Jitendra Parashar
Published
| More on:
investment research

Image source: Getty Images

TFI International (TSX:TFII) has long been a favourite among Canadian transportation investors due mainly to its solid fundamentals and impressive track record of delivering returns. But in 2025, TFI stock has taken a sharp detour — falling well over 40% amid shifting economic tides, global trade headwinds, and market-wide volatility. For many Foolish investors, the recent selloff raises an important question of whether this is a rare chance to scoop up a quality stock at a steep discount or a warning sign of deeper trouble ahead.

In this article, we take a closer look at what’s driving TFI stock’s downturn and whether its current price tag reflects a long-term opportunity or a value trap.

What’s pressuring TFI stock in 2025?

If you don’t know it already, TFI International is a major North American freight and logistics player, running truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), and logistics operations across Canada, the U.S., and Mexico.

After rallying by 43% in the previous two years combined, TFI stock has slipped 44% so far in 2025 to currently trade at $108.64 per share, giving it a market cap of about $9.1 billion. At this market price, it also offers a quarterly dividend with a 2.4% annualized yield.

So, what exactly is going on with TFI stock? Well, its recent sharp pullback could mainly be attributed to a mix of softer demand in the freight space, macroeconomic uncertainty, and a notable slowdown in its LTL and logistics segments.

While TFI’s recent acquisition of Daseke boosted its truckload segment’s top line by a strong 64% YoY (year over year) in the December 2024 quarter, that lift wasn’t enough to offset weakness elsewhere. For example, the company’s LTL segment revenue saw a 13% YoY decline, while logistics slipped by 14%. TFI also had to deal with accident-related expenses in the U.S., which added pressure on its profit margins.

Is TFI stock a buy on the dip?

If you zoom out a bit, TFI’s business isn’t collapsing. It’s adapting. In the latest quarter, TFI’s total revenue rose 5.5% YoY to US$2.1 billion with the help of new acquisitions. Similarly, its free cash flow stayed solid at over US$200 million for the quarter, while the company generated more than US$750 million in free cash flow for the third year in a row — no small feat in this kind of competitive market.

Despite recent challenges, TFI has been actively returning capital to shareholders with the help of share buybacks and dividends. Notably, the company raised its dividend by 13% late last year. It’s also continuing to hunt for strategic acquisitions that can strengthen its network, even as it cuts costs and optimizes operations.

While the recent selloff in TFI stock may look scary on the surface, it also opens up an interesting opportunity for long-term investors. Overall, the company is a profitable, dividend-paying logistics giant that’s adjusting to short-term turbulence while staying focused on long-term growth. If you believe in transportation’s rebound and want to pick up a well-managed player at a steep discount, this might just be your moment.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends TFI International. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

ways to boost income
Dividend Stocks

Invest $20,000 in 2 Dividend Stocks for $1,224.68 in Passive Income, Even if the Loonie is Low

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you want to make some extra income, then these two dividend stocks are a great choice.

Read more »

a man relaxes with his feet on a pile of books
Dividend Stocks

3 Dividend Stocks Offering At Least a 6% Yield for Retirees

| Sneha Nahata

Retirees can build a portfolio with these high-yield stocks that provide reliable income and protect their financial future.

Read more »

dividends grow over time
Dividend Stocks

Where I’d Put $8,000 in Canadian Value Stocks for Dividend Income Potential

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

This TSX value ETF also provides above-average dividends, but there are better options if you look closely.

Read more »

concept of real estate evaluation
Dividend Stocks

1 Undervalued TSX Stock Down 34% to Buy as Housing Costs Surge

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Don't let the share price get you down. This undervalued TSX stock could certainly be due for a comeback.

Read more »

A plant grows from coins.
Dividend Stocks

2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks for TFSA Investors

| Andrew Walker

These stocks look cheap today and pay attractive dividends.

Read more »

dividends can compound over time
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Dividend Stocks Built to Survive a U.S.-Canada Trade War

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you're looking for dividend stocks that will remain strong no matter the global situation, these look top notch.

Read more »

coins jump into piggy bank
Dividend Stocks

Got $5,000 to Invest? Why I’d Consider 3 Financial Stocks for My Permanent Portfolio

| Andrew Button

Brookfield Corp (TSX:BN) is a top tier financial stock.

Read more »

A glass jar resting on its side with Canadian banknotes and change inside.
Dividend Stocks

3 Reliable Canadian Dividend Stocks for Dependable Income in 2025

| Daniel Da Costa

These Canadian dividend stocks have solid operations and pay reliable dividends, making them three of the best investments to buy…

Read more »